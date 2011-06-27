Overall rating

When Fiat started selling new cars in the United States again after a 28-year absence, it did so not with the expected mass-market family sedan or crossover SUV but with the 500, a fuel-efficient city car that brought a playful attitude to the normally no-frills subcompact market. Five years later, the 2017 Fiat 500 doesn't quite have the same newness associated with it, yet it continues to be an interesting option if you're searching for an affordable runabout.

We like the Fiat 500 for its stylish looks and easy-to-maneuver nature in urban settings. While the base 500 is painfully slow under heavy acceleration, the high-octane Abarth offers a zippier driving experience. Unfortunately, those seeking something in the middle might be disappointed because the peppy Turbo model has been discontinued for 2017. In an effort to slim down the lineup, Fiat has also dropped last year's Easy, Sport and 1957 models, although most of the features included on those trims can be added back in.

There's nothing on the road quite like the Fiat 500, but there are a couple like-minded rivals. The Mini Cooper boasts a higher-quality cabin, sharper handling and a much higher degree of personal customization possibility, but it's also typically more expensive. The bigger Volkswagen Beetle is also more expensive, but it's a superior option if you want more power and a bigger backseat than the 500 can provide. For greater versatility, you'd probably want to check out a top four-door subcompact hatchback, such as the Ford Fiesta. Overall, though, we think the 2017 Fiat 500 is still worth a look for shoppers wanting an urban runabout with flair.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Fiat 500 models include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors come standard on all versions except the base Pop hatchback.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 500 coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 115 feet, while a 500C Lounge needed 124 feet. Disappointingly, an Abarth hatchback needed 123 feet despite its ostensibly stickier summer tires and upgraded brakes, and an Abarth convertible with all-season tires required 125 feet.

In government crash tests, the Fiat 500 hardtop received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded the 500 coupe its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, however, the Fiat earned the lowest score of Poor. The 500's seat and head restraint design was rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.