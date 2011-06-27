  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2017 FIAT 500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun and distinctive styling
  • Returns good fuel economy when equipped with the manual transmission
  • Surprisingly spacious for two people
  • The sunroof severely limits front headroom
  • Base engine is extremely slow
  • Disappointing fuel economy with automatic transmission
  • Poor rear visibility with the convertible's top lowered
FIAT 500 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$8,510 - $10,086
Used 500 for Sale
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When Fiat started selling new cars in the United States again after a 28-year absence, it did so not with the expected mass-market family sedan or crossover SUV but with the 500, a fuel-efficient city car that brought a playful attitude to the normally no-frills subcompact market. Five years later, the 2017 Fiat 500 doesn't quite have the same newness associated with it, yet it continues to be an interesting option if you're searching for an affordable runabout.

We like the Fiat 500 for its stylish looks and easy-to-maneuver nature in urban settings. While the base 500 is painfully slow under heavy acceleration, the high-octane Abarth offers a zippier driving experience. Unfortunately, those seeking something in the middle might be disappointed because the peppy Turbo model has been discontinued for 2017. In an effort to slim down the lineup, Fiat has also dropped last year's Easy, Sport and 1957 models, although most of the features included on those trims can be added back in.

There's nothing on the road quite like the Fiat 500, but there are a couple like-minded rivals. The Mini Cooper boasts a higher-quality cabin, sharper handling and a much higher degree of personal customization possibility, but it's also typically more expensive. The bigger Volkswagen Beetle is also more expensive, but it's a superior option if you want more power and a bigger backseat than the 500 can provide. For greater versatility, you'd probably want to check out a top four-door subcompact hatchback, such as the Ford Fiesta. Overall, though, we think the 2017 Fiat 500 is still worth a look for shoppers wanting an urban runabout with flair.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Fiat 500 models include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors come standard on all versions except the base Pop hatchback.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 500 coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 115 feet, while a 500C Lounge needed 124 feet. Disappointingly, an Abarth hatchback needed 123 feet despite its ostensibly stickier summer tires and upgraded brakes, and an Abarth convertible with all-season tires required 125 feet.

In government crash tests, the Fiat 500 hardtop received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded the 500 coupe its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, however, the Fiat earned the lowest score of Poor. The 500's seat and head restraint design was rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 FIAT 500 models

The 2017 Fiat 500 is available as either a hatchback or a convertible. Both are offered in three trim levels: Pop, Lounge and Abarth. An all-electric version, the 500e, is reviewed separately.

Standard features for the base Pop trim include 15-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless locking/unlocking, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 7-inch color driver information display, 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Fiat Chrysler's Uconnect infotainment interface with a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls and a six-speaker Alpine audio system with an auxiliary audio input and two USB ports (one for mobile device integration, the other for charging). The Pop convertible also comes with rear parking sensors and a windscreen that fits between the rear seats.

The luxurious Lounge trim includes all of the above, plus chrome exterior trim, foglights, a fixed glass roof, rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather upholstery and satellite radio.

At the top of the Fiat 500 food chain is the performance-focused Abarth. It includes the foglights and parking sensors from the Lounge and adds a turbocharged engine, 16-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, sportier suspension tuning, upgraded brakes with red-painted calipers, a performance exhaust system, distinctive exterior and interior styling tweaks, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a sport steering wheel and front floor mats.

Some of the Lounge's extra features can be added to the Pop and Abarth as options. Other popular options include a sunroof for coupe models, 16-inch (Lounge) or 17-inch wheels (Abarth), a six-speaker Beats Audio sound system with a trunk-mounted subwoofer, a navigation system, and a variety of Mopar-branded exterior and interior styling enhancements.

Two engines are available for the 2017 Fiat 500, both of which send power to the front wheels.

The Pop and Lounge trim levels receive a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 101 horsepower and 98 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a Fiat 500 (with the no-longer-available manual transmission) went from zero to 60 mph in 10.4 seconds, a laggardly time for the class. An automatic-equipped 500C was even slower in our testing, needing a sloth-like 12.4 seconds to get to 60 mph.

The Fiat 500 earns EPA estimates of 34 mpg combined (31 city/38 highway) with the manual, but opting for the automatic cuts efficiency to a humdrum 29 mpg combined (27 city/33 highway).

The Abarth model's 1.4-liter turbocharged engine makes 160 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque with the available five-speed manual transmission. With the six-speed automatic, those output figures change slightly to 157 hp and 183 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, a manual Abarth coupe sprinted to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, while an automatic Abarth convertible did it in 7.5 seconds. The Abarth's fuel economy is estimated at 30 mpg combined (28 city/33 highway) with the manual and 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway) with the automatic.

Driving

The base engine's acceleration is undeniably lackluster. In fact, the 500 is one of the slowest cars on the market. It's a shame that the 500 Turbo was dropped this year, as it effectively split the difference from the sluggish base model and the significantly more engaging Abarth.

The 500's ride quality is pretty comfortable whether you're driving over rutted city streets or cruising on the highway. The firmer suspension tuning of the Abarth improves handling response without much of a comfort penalty; if you enjoy a spirited drive, this is really the only way to go. Any 500 is good fun on a quick errand, thanks to the car's diminutive dimensions and inherently nimble feel, though enthusiasts won't like the somewhat top-heavy feel and significant body roll at the limit. Steering is accurate but lacks feedback, and the Abarth's large 37.6-foot turning diameter is regrettably like that of an SUV, eclipsing the other 500 models by a whopping 7 feet.

Interior

Much of the 500's interior is a mixed bag. Despite the zippy appearance and colors throughout the cabin, the quality of most materials is subpar. The 500's control layout is also a bit of a mishmash, including odd controls for the standard (non-automatic) climate system. We like the Uconnect infotainment system's 5-inch user-friendly menus, though the screen itself is small by 2017 standards.

There is ample room in the front seats for taller occupants, but be advised that the tilt-only steering wheel can make finding a comfortable driving position a challenge and the optional sunroof noticeably reduces headroom. The rear seats for any 500 are pretty much what you'd expect: torture for those older than preschool age, with basically nonexistent headroom in the hatchback due to the sloping rear glass.

With the rear seatbacks up, the hatchback presents a reasonable 9.5 cubic feet of luggage space. Drop the seatbacks and you open up a total of 30.2 cubic feet. That's not bad for such a small car, but the two-door Mini Cooper hatchback gives you more (34 cubes), and four-door hatchbacks including the Honda Fit are even roomier. Cargo capacity for the 500C isn't nearly as generous, as there are just 5.4 cubic feet available behind the rear seats and 23.4 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down. Moreover, the convertible's folding canvas top stacks accordion-like on the rear deck when retracted, all but blocking your view directly behind.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 FIAT 500.

5(86%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most smiles per dollar available!!
Brandon,12/26/2017
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I have owned this car for about 8 months and have put just over 6k miles on it. I drive it daily in city traffic, take it for spirited drives through the mountains, and have taken it to the local track day a few times. This car has never let me down, had any real issues, or made me regret buying it. The dealership has been very helpful with the 2 issues I have had(a bad clamp on the A/C condenser and a bad clamp on the coolant overflow reservoir). I am 6'2" and simply don't fit in a lot of the sportier cars on the market. I tried the MX-5, Toyota 86, and Ford Fiesta ST and this was the most comfortable to me and I don't even have to put my seat all the way back to fit! Incidentally this car is faster than every one of those cars that cost at least a couple grand more. My 8 year old that is 4 and a half feet tall fits easily in the rear seat and I have room in the hatch for a surprising amount of groceries. The interior is good quality and I have yet to hear a single rattle or squeak. The driver's screen is very easy to read and all controls are intuitively placed and easy to reach. The window controls in the middle throw people off but to me it just makes sense since my hand is already there for the shifter anyway. Is this the most practical or fastest car....not at all. Will this car have you looking for any excuse to do a rev-matching downshift and cost you hundreds of dollars in plastic surgery to remove those smile lines....DEFENITELY!
Cutest car ever owned
Brian Pawlak,04/25/2018
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
This car gets so much attention, convertible, easy to park, good on freeway, surprisingly fun car, runs/drives very good. Virtually a two seater, they should redo speedo cluster pkg, don't need tach, somewhat confusing overall interior gage itinerary just simplify, no spare tire, AC good, handles well. Retro look very snappy, not a cheap car. They don't need rear seat headrests, throw those out, better visibility, has some Chrysler good features, buy one if you can drive a smaller car, however I am 6'2 and @275 lbs, pretty comfortable.
Great little car
Lillian,02/22/2018
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
I had my doubt of buying my fiat. It was a great buy I love my car. It drive beautiful and so easy to fit. Love it!!!!!!!
As good as my GTI Autobahn
Marc,10/16/2017
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
Car is wonderful, as much fun as any car I've owned. Enjoy driving it as much as if not more that my GTI. Enough power for this light car. Manual tranny great. Ride and handling great. The Abarths extra power must ,(I have the non turbo) be a real treat in this Italian tomato on wheels. Mine is red,adorable. Highly recommend good quality throughout. On the highway on cruise control doing 60 mpg I’m getting between 42 and 55 mpg. Highly recommend this vehicle. I have the 5 speed manual as stated, not sure how the auto grant performs with this small engine.
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 FIAT 500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 FIAT 500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 FIAT 500

Used 2017 FIAT 500 Overview

The Used 2017 FIAT 500 is offered in the following submodels: 500 Hatchback, 500 Abarth, 500 Convertible, 500 C Abarth. Available styles include Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 FIAT 500?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 FIAT 500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 FIAT 500 Pop is priced between $12,300 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 10248 and43185 miles.
  • The Used 2017 FIAT 500 Lounge is priced between $15,000 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 3539 and3539 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 FIAT 500 for sale near.

Which used 2017 FIAT 500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 FIAT 500 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,300 and mileage as low as 3539 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 FIAT 500.

Can't find a used 2017 FIAT 500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used FIAT 500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,214.

Find a used FIAT for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,368.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT 500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,497.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,565.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 FIAT 500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

