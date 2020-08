Used 2013 Scion iQ for Sale Near Me

Momentum Volkswagen of Upper Kirby - Houston / Texas

This 2013 Scion iQ comes well-equipped with Premium Sound System, CD/MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Power Windows/Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, and much more. This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. Momentum Volkswagen has been serving Houston and the surrounding communities for the last 51 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our VW Pre-owned showroom to showcase our inventory. We feature the largest Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned inventory in the city of Houston. Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are proud to share that we have won the Wolfsburg Crest Award 5 times throughout the past 7 years, given by Volkswagen of America, Inc., honors those Volkswagen dealers that have met the highest Volkswagen standards in both service and sales. Membership in the Wolfsburg Crest Award demonstrates that we as a dealership have met the highest standards for customer satisfaction, parts sales, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, and service excellence. Service is our first priority so we welcome you to join us for a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet, and relax in our newly remodified facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, and coupes. The advertised price includes all VW Financing Services incentives and must be leased or financed though VW financial Services. Please verify any information in question with Momentum Volkswagen located at 2405 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098, or give us a call at (844) 894-5462

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTNJJXB05DJ023051

Stock: YDJ023051

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020