Used 2013 Scion iQ for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Black Sand Pearl Black; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Scion iQ is offered by AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers. This Scion includes: BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM BLACK SAND PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2013 iQ has passed the Scion stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. The Scion iQ speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. In addition to being well-cared for, this Scion iQ has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This pre-owned Scion iQ looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. This highly refined Scion iQ comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. The Scion iQ is exactly what you would expect out of a Scion. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2013 Scion iQ: The Scion iQ, similar to Smart's offerings, goes above and beyond the similarly sized Fortwo. The iQ is an engineering powerhouse, with excellent freeway manners for such a small car, as well as an in-the-city demeanor that makes it a snap to maneuver. Its turning radius of 25.8 feet out-performs the Smart by nearly three feet and interior materials are top-notch. When the ways that Scion allows for personalizing its vehicles are factored, the iQ shows itself to be a popular choice for urban dwellers who need to get around. This model sets itself apart with great highway manners, easy to maneuver, decent power for its size, Room for four in a tiny package, and excellent fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ023327

Stock: DJ023327

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020