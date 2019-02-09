Used 2013 Scion iQ for Sale Near Me
- 71,721 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,498
Momentum Volkswagen of Upper Kirby - Houston / Texas
This 2013 Scion iQ comes well-equipped with Premium Sound System, CD/MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Power Windows/Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, and much more. This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. Momentum Volkswagen has been serving Houston and the surrounding communities for the last 51 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our VW Pre-owned showroom to showcase our inventory. We feature the largest Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned inventory in the city of Houston. Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are proud to share that we have won the Wolfsburg Crest Award 5 times throughout the past 7 years, given by Volkswagen of America, Inc., honors those Volkswagen dealers that have met the highest Volkswagen standards in both service and sales. Membership in the Wolfsburg Crest Award demonstrates that we as a dealership have met the highest standards for customer satisfaction, parts sales, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, and service excellence. Service is our first priority so we welcome you to join us for a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet, and relax in our newly remodified facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, and coupes. The advertised price includes all VW Financing Services incentives and must be leased or financed though VW financial Services. Please verify any information in question with Momentum Volkswagen located at 2405 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098, or give us a call at (844) 894-5462
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB05DJ023051
Stock: YDJ023051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 88,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ025952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,780
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ023683
Stock: 10449131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 52,795 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,785$469 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Black Sand Pearl Black; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Scion iQ is offered by AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers. This Scion includes: BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM BLACK SAND PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2013 iQ has passed the Scion stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. The Scion iQ speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. In addition to being well-cared for, this Scion iQ has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This pre-owned Scion iQ looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. This highly refined Scion iQ comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. The Scion iQ is exactly what you would expect out of a Scion. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2013 Scion iQ: The Scion iQ, similar to Smart's offerings, goes above and beyond the similarly sized Fortwo. The iQ is an engineering powerhouse, with excellent freeway manners for such a small car, as well as an in-the-city demeanor that makes it a snap to maneuver. Its turning radius of 25.8 feet out-performs the Smart by nearly three feet and interior materials are top-notch. When the ways that Scion allows for personalizing its vehicles are factored, the iQ shows itself to be a popular choice for urban dwellers who need to get around. This model sets itself apart with great highway manners, easy to maneuver, decent power for its size, Room for four in a tiny package, and excellent fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ023327
Stock: DJ023327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,022 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,599
CarMax Killeen - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Killeen / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB04DJ025440
Stock: 17974230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,749$326 Below Market
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2013 Scion iQ Base FWD Recent Local Trade, No Accidents, Bluetooth MP3, 35+ MPG, 2D Hatchback, 1.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i. 36/37 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 19118 miles below market average! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB06DJ023107
Stock: F8028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 52,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
Brian Tolbert Automotive - Ontario / New York
#1 Rated!!! Made By Toyota!!! ONLY 52k Miles!!! VERY CLEAN!!! Affordable and Reliable!! ALL Power Panasonic Hi Power CD Stereo With Bluetooth And Aux Port Stability Control Traction Control Side Curtain Airbags ABS Compare & Save!!! Call 315-524-6818 TODAY!!! See ALL Of Our Inventory At BTAUTO.COM Driven for YouBrian Tolbert Auto Inc. was founded in 2000 based upon a core belief that purchasing a used car should be a simple hassle free and enjoyable process that is customer driven. This foundation of integrity has allowed us to grow to be WNY’s largest Independent auto dealer.The Tolbert DifferenceEvery member of our Team is committed to our transparent sales process and delivering an excellent buying experience. You will find that all of our vehicles are clearly priced both online and on our sales lot. You deserve our best and we deliver that by putting our best price out from day one - no haggling required to get the best price. Our helpful Team members will walk you through the entire buying process from vehicle selection trade-in values financing and delivery you will work with one dedicated Team member and never be shuffled around from one high pressure department to another. We welcome you to experience how easy car buying can be.Great Vehicles at Great PricesWe offer a large selection of superior quality domestic and foreign used cars trucks and SUV’s at great prices! All vehicles in our inventory go through our 99 point vehicle inspection process performed by our certified Service Team Technicians. We include a free vehicle history report on all of our vehicles offering you peace of mind from the start.Hassle free FinancingWe work with many local and national lenders that offer competitive lending solutions for every credit situation. Good credit bad credit bankruptcies repossessions and first time buyer programs are available that offer great rates and terms..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB07DJ025495
Stock: 6451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,548 miles
$7,000$772 Below Market
Kirksville Toyota - Kirksville / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB03DJ022156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,999$501 Below Market
Auction Direct USA - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB06DJ023771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,526 miles
$8,998
CarMax Murfreesboro - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ022761
Stock: 18677879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,241 miles
$9,599
CarMax Lynnwood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lynnwood / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB01DJ025380
Stock: 19169552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,703 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,599
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB03DJ023503
Stock: 19031313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,400$238 Below Market
Servco Auto Leeward Chevrolet - Waipahu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB02DJ023637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
DID YOU SEE THE MILES??!!! Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Pacific Blue Metallic 2013 Scion iQ FWD Continuously Variable (CVT-F) 1.3L 4-Cylinder!! One Year Complimentary Maintenance(see dealer for details)!! Bluetooth Wireless Technology and a Pioneer AM/FM/CD Head Unit!! Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Air Conditioning and More!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB03DJ024845
Stock: B20413AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 92,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,599
Five Star Chevrolet Buick - Aberdeen / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! Clean. iQ trim, Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior. Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPremium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Scion iQ with Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 94 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE'The 2013 Scion iQ is a minimalist metropolitan runabout that gets great fuel economy and can be parked practically anywhere.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One OwnerVISIT US TODAYGet 'Cost Plus' pricing on every new vehicle in stock, every day, plus up to $2000 over Kelley Blue Book Fair Trade-In Value for your 2008 through 2014 trade-in (See our website for details of our 110% of KBB Offer). This is the easiest place you will ever shop for and purchase a new or used car! There is a reason people come here from all over the Northwest!Tax & License Fees not included. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may be subject to qualification. Documentation fee of $150 may be added to the price of all vehicles. Offers expire at the end of the current month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB08DJ024002
Stock: F2035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 138,264 miles
$6,990
Le Mieux & Son Toyota - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB0XDJ026155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Scion iQ35,449 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,236$1,290 Below Market
North Point Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Winston-Salem / North Carolina
Thank you for viewing this Pre-owned 2012 Scion iQ 3dr HB offered in Classic Silver Metallic with the Black interior! This iQ comes well-equipped with the following options: Tire Pressure Monitor, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Gas I4 1.3L/81 Engine, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio Transmission and much more! The free Carfax 2-Owner History Report contains no reported accidents or damage history and includes details on its most recent service at North Point and the Carfax Buyback Guarantee! And with North Point's attractive financing offers, driving a quality pre-owned iQ has never been easier! North Point believes you deserve an exceptional pre-owned Scion purchase experience! Get it from a dealer who truly cares by visiting North Point Chrysler Dodge Fiat Jeep Ram at 7726 North Point BLVD, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The Showroom Hours are 9am-7pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm Saturdays, and Closed Sundays. Or visit us anytime at www.NorthPointCJD.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB06CJ014289
Stock: T2163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- used
2012 Scion iQ80,426 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988$949 Below Market
Wray Ford - Bossier City / Louisiana
CarFax 1-Owner, Value Priced below the market average! -Bluetooth and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Scion iQ is sure to sell fast. -CARFAX 1-Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB03CJ012872
Stock: PJ012872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
