Pint-Size 2024 Fiat 500e Rebooted With Big Updates

Bringing the 500e back to the States is as interesting as it is surprising. It didn't sell in huge numbers and its limited electric range limited its appeal, too. However, the European version of the fully electric Fiat 500 received a huge makeover in 2020. The new car was, well, new from the ground up and designed from the start to be a fully electric 500. The result was a design that marries the 500's cutesy throwback proportions with modern design and a load of modern tech. It's also ever-so-slightly longer, wider, and features a longer wheelbase than the car that came before it, meaning space might not be at the same premium that it was in the previous 500.

It may be hard to believe, but this button-sized car is Stellantis' first battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the U.S. Ciao bella.

What's under the 500e's hood?

While the 500e is available in a number of body styles and battery sizes in Europe, the 500e will only be sold in one configuration: a two-door hatchback with a 42-kWh battery pack and a single motor mounted at the front axle. The motor produces 118 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, and even though these figures are higher than the old 500e, the new version is expected to be slightly slower. Fiat quotes a 0-60 mph time of 8.5 seconds, and we managed 8.2 seconds in the last-gen electric hatchback.

The 2024 500e's battery pack is significantly larger than previously, but EV doubters surely won't be convinced by the Fiat's estimated 149 miles of range. The electrical system's maximum charging rate of 85 kW is similarly merely acceptable, though the modest size of the pack means you can charge to 80% capacity in just 35 minutes.