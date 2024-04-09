The electric Fiat 500e was last on sale in the U.S. for the 2019 model year. This original 500e debuted for 2013 and was effectively a compliance car, sold exclusively in California and Oregon to help earn clean energy credits for the company. Since then, much has changed in the EV marketplace and Fiat is giving it another go with a new 500e for 2024. Unlike the original, it will only be electric — there won't be a gas-powered 500 — and it will be more widely available.

Bringing the 500e back to the States is as interesting as it is surprising. It didn't sell in huge numbers and its limited electric range limited its appeal, too. However, the European version of the fully electric Fiat 500 received a huge makeover in 2020. This is the one we're getting here. The latest design marries the 500's cutesy throwback proportions with an updated design and a load of modern tech. It's also slightly longer and wider and features a longer wheelbase than the car that came before it, meaning the interior isn't as claustrophobic as the previous 500's.