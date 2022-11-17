The Fiat 500e Is Officially Coming Back to America in 2024

The Fiat 500e was last on sale in the U.S. for the 2019 model year. The Mexican-made 500e was effectively a compliance car, sold exclusively in California and Oregon to help earn clean energy credits for the company that was then called Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Since the 500e's death in the States, FCA has become Stellantis, and the brand announced today that the 500e is coming back to the U.S. in the first part of 2024.

Bringing the 500e back to the States is as interesting as it is surprising. It didn't sell in huge numbers and its limited electric range limited its appeal, too. However, the fully electric Fiat 500 received a huge makeover in 2020. The new car was, well, new from the ground up and designed from the start to be a fully electric 500. The result was a design that marries the 500's cutesy throwback proportions with modern design and a load of modern tech. It's also ever-so-slightly longer, wider, and features a longer wheelbase than the car that came before it, meaning space might not be at the same premium that it was in the previous 500.

2024 Fiat 500e range and power specs

Right now, the 500e is made in Italy and sold throughout Europe. It's available in three body styles with two powertrain choices. There's the classic two-door hatch, a convertible version, and three-door hatchback for easier entry to the back seats. As for the powertrain choices, the City trim level puts out around 94 horsepower and has 115 miles of electric range thanks to a 23.8-kWh battery pack. The Long Range trim has 118 horsepower and a maximum range of 192 miles courtesy of a 42-kWh battery pack.

It's worth noting both of the aforementioned power figures were taken from Fiat's European website, and the specs will likely be different when the car is put on sale in the U.S. in 2024. Another caveat: The range figures you see here were achieved on Europe's WLTP test cycle, and the EPA's testing typically nets lower range figures. As a result, we expect those numbers to fall when the 500e comes to the States. In fact, we doubt Fiat will sell the City version at all owing to the more sprawling nature of U.S. cities compared to European ones.

The new 500e is also tech-packed. It features safety systems including lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. It also comes with a fresh interior space that's a far cry from the plastic-heavy surroundings of the previous car's interior. There is a digital instrument cluster as well as a 10.25-inch infotainment display that rests atop the dashboard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL sound system, and a wireless charging mat are all highlights on a relatively long list of standard tech features. While none of these specs are final, we don't expect Fiat to change the interior space too much.

A stylish little something

Fiat also announced that design houses will be creating their own special editions for the 500e. They're all one-off special editions, and you can find photos of them in the gallery below. The 500 has always been seen as a stylish choice, and the creations by Armani, Kartell and Bulgari are all interesting in their own way.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we expect the 500e to start around $30,000 when it goes on sale here in the spring of 2024.