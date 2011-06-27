  1. Home
1993 Dodge Ram Wagon Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The smoother, more aerodynamic lines and signature crosshair grille step in line with its truck brethren while benefiting from the same Magnum engines. Increased torque for the 3.9L V6 and 5.2L V8 raise the numbers to 225 and 295, respectively. A choice of 107- and 127-inch wheelbases, a three- or four-speed automatic transmission and available 5.9L V8 with 330 lb-ft of torque promise capability for hauling cargo and up to 16 people. Among the many upgrades are ABS, remote keyless entry, Infinity sound system and aluminum road wheels. The manual transmission is no longer offered, and color choices expand to include Light or Medium Turquoise and Dark or Light Gray.

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon

Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Ram Wagon Van. Available styles include B350 3dr Ext Van, B250 3dr Ext Van, B350 Value 3dr Ext Van, B350 LE 3dr Ext Van, B150 3dr Van, B350 Value Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B350 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B150 Value 3dr Ext Van, B350 LE Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B250 Value 3dr Ext Van, B150 3dr Ext Van, B250 LE 3dr Ext Van, B250 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B150 Value 3dr Van, B250 LE Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B150 LE 3dr Van, B250 Value Maxi 3dr Ext Van, and B150 LE 3dr Ext Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon.

Can't find a used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Wagon for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,311.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Wagon for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,910.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,217.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

