Consumer Rating
(3)
1996 Dodge Ram Wagon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

Base GVWR raised to 6,010 pounds and automatics are electronically governed. CD controls are added to cassette audio systems and an "on" indicator now accompanies cruise control readout. New color offerings include Medium Red, Dark and Light Spruce with Blue Spruce and Camel offered on conversion interior trims only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Blue Van never dies!
duckboy,04/15/2002
I admit it. I own a big blue van. The big, 15-pass airport shuttle bus van. I bought it because I race motorcycles all over the country and I don't like towing a trailer. I can fit two bikes, all of my gear, my significant other, and still have room to crawl in the back seat and take a nap. Very noisy, interior trim is very cheesy, and I've broken a lot of plastic pieces. However, the drivetrain seems bullet proof. I almost ran it out of oil once and I just refilled it with no consequences. Has a lot of highway power, but oviously slow off the line, seeing how it's nearly 6,000 lb. dry.
Land Yatch
D. I. Waring,04/25/2005
Dodge Vans have always had very powerful, very dependable engines; so the passing power in my 360 equipped version while impressive (6000 Lb van) is not surprising; handles very well too! What is surprising is the interior arrangements and use of space. someone finally got it right. ususally I had to choose between large center console convenience (Ford) or ample foot space/ leg room (all others). Now Dodge has them both! and i just love the table top that flips out with an extension between drivier and passenger; plus cup holders that will easily hold a super gulp or 1 liter bottle, wow!! the outward visibility is excellent through very large windows, yet deep tinting allows for privacy.
Best Full Size Family Van
Marine 1,06/11/2004
This was my second Dodge family Van. The first was a 1980 model, 250 3/4 ton, we had it for 10 years. Never let us down, exceptional utility, good gas mileage, prone to body rust. 1996 SLT (Luxury) 2500 model 3/4 ton, has firm good handling suspension,(1500 1/2 too soft-wallows) 5.2L Magnum V8 AWESOME! 4 speed Torqueflite transmission, 3.55 ratio HD rear axle. 50,000 mile average fuel economy 15.6 Roomy, good looking vehicle, easy driver, great visibility, no mechanical/electrical problems, simple service, No rust. Many 24hr. trips Mass. to Fla.
See all 3 reviews of the 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon

Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon Overview

The Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Ram Wagon Van. Available styles include 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 2500 3dr Ext Van, 1500 3dr Van, 3500 SLT 3dr Ext Van, 3500 3dr Ext Van, 1500 SLT 3dr Van, 2500 SLT 3dr Ext Van, and 3500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van.

Research Similar Vehicles