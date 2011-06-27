Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best Passenger Van Out There ssbndad , 11/04/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchesed a full sized Dodge Van in 1995. I cant tell you how happy we are with that purchess. We have driven over 115000 mi without so much as a hiccup. We cahnge the oil regurally and get most of the required serviceings There is not so much as a flake of rust and the engine and drive train still look brand new. I firmly believe this vechical will be running long after I go to meet my maker. Thanks Dodge. Report Abuse

95 SLT 2500 conversion van Steve V. , 05/24/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle that I have owned as far as repairs. The only thing that has ever gone wrong with this van are the general maint. things. Teh van has been all over the east coast with no problems. I ordered it with the 318 in case I ever wanted to tow anything with it. The van with the V-8 still gets 20 mpg over the road. I would highly recommend these vans as they comfortable nad fun to drive, and are a good vehicle for the money..

my review CAW , 06/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I like the way this van handles, it's power and luxury. It's just a good all- a-round van and it looks good.