Consumer Rating
(4)
2001 Dodge Ram Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bargain pricing, room for 15 passengers.
  • Hasn't had a serious redesign in nearly 30 years, fuel-sucking engines.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Ram's variety of body sizes, powertrains and interior fitments mean that there should be a van here to suit most people-hauling needs.

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much despite nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes, and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for the 1971 models. But this does not matter to Dodge fans. Chrysler hasn't yet found a need to change the brawny trucks in order to keep up with rivals from Ford and General Motors.

Despite the lack of a ground-up redesign, one-third of the components were all-new in 1998, including the instrument panel and brakes; in addition, the suspension was re-tuned, and the body panels were transformed. So for 2001, only minor refinements were needed.

The passenger wagon is offered in four levels: 1500, 2500, 3500 and 3500 Maxi wagon. That last one has a payload of up to 4,245 pounds and standard seating for 15 passengers. You can opt for the single sliding door on the passenger door for ease of ingress/egress.

The base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off with an optional V8, either a 5.2-liter or a 5.9-liter. With 295 foot-pounds of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump. For demanding applications, your best bet might very well be the 5.9-liter, which packs 335 foot-pounds of twisting force. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, there's a 32-gallon gas tank on the 109-inch wheelbase vans and wagons and a 35-gallon tank on all other models. The V6 is hooked to an automatic three-speed transmission, and both V8s are attached to an automatic four-speed. The van and the wagon have rear-wheel antilock braking, although four-wheel is optional on both.

Also, a wheelchair lift can be added and the roofline easily raised for the physically challenged, according to Dodge.

The Dodge Ram van has remained virtually the same for 30 years, as has its value, in-demand conveniences and practical price. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

2001 Highlights

A new trailer tow package and a Class IV receiver hitch. The tilt steering wheel comes with three new positions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(25%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
3.3
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'd recommend this for large families
ihavealargevan,07/13/2007
Bought my van used, and have been happy with it since day one. Only problem I've had to repair has been a battery cable. It's a tight squeeze in some parking structures, but I have not had any troubles driving it despite it's large size.
Good All around workhorse
Dave V.,07/12/2006
Bought used w/ 18k. Has big V8 with OD and HD rear gearing/ tow package. 14 MPG hwy - 13 city. Pulls 8k+ trailer with no problems. Little slow from 0- 30, but adequate above that even when towing. After 4 yrs and 70 k, no major problems. A bit large for maneuvers in small spaces.
Worst vehicle I ever owned
Andy,09/08/2005
An absolute dog. Way underpowered for a 3/4 ton. Replaced front bearings five times by 85,000 miles. Transmission problem, chewed up brakes, electronic troubles, and on and on despite excellent maintenance. Finally gave up and traded on a Toyota 4runner.
Big and versatile - but tall
BB Gun,03/21/2007
Bought new in 2000 for family of 6. 12 passenger with 360 cid, tow package and rear air. Has never let us down. nly had to replace front bearings once at 69,000. Chronic squeaky brakes. Otherwise mechanically rock solid, but the interior trim is poor quality with seat foam degradation, door panels coming loose and trim screws loose or falling out all over the place. Rode hard when empty, smooth when full. Love the versatility, better than any SUV. It was invaluable when building my deck and toting big screen TVs home or for friends. One downside is you're always on the call list to help people move. Glad we had it, but now that the kids are grown, time to get a smaller vehicle.
See all 4 reviews of the 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 15
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
