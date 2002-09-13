Used 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale Near Me

I needed a big tough hauler. This van is that. Not refined, comfortable, quiet, easy to get into, economic, but for some reason it feels good TOWERING over everthing else except semis. It's 5.9L engine pulls this monster with seeming ease while hauling HEAVY loads, the towing package will pull trains. I had the standard setup and it does fine. If you need to get a lot of weight from here to there and don't care a lot about comfort or those irritating build/fit & finish things, check this van out.

