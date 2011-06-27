1994 Dodge Ram Wagon Review
Other years
The smoother, more aerodynamic lines and signature crosshair grille step in line with its truck brethren while benefiting from the same Magnum engines. Increased torque for the 3.9L V6 and 5.2L V8 raise the numbers to 225 and 295, respectively. A choice of 107- and 127-inch wheelbases, a three- or four-speed automatic transmission and available 5.9L V8 with 330 lb-ft of torque promise capability for hauling cargo and up to 16 people. Among the many upgrades are ABS, remote keyless entry, Infinity sound system and aluminum road wheels. The manual transmission is no longer offered, and color choices expand to include Light or Medium Turquoise and Dark or Light Gray.
Jay,07/18/2005
We have had this vehicle for four years and it has been one of the most reliable vehicles that I have ever owned. Aside from regular maintenance, this van has required little attention. Parts are inexpensive to replace. It's comfortable for long trips. We have the short wheelbase version, which can be easily parked at the mall. Six kids and two adults did several 700-mile rides in this van with no complaints...believe it or not. If you need a people hauler and don't want a minivan or SUV, this is the perfect vehicle. Good but not great fuel mileage, decent handling, good ride and low repair costs make the Ram Wagon a good choice over the Chevy or Ford vans. This bodystyle was replaced by the Mercedes-maufactured Sprinter.
kaiser4,07/06/2003
Good around full size van.
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
