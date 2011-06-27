2000 Dodge Ram Wagon Review
Pros & Cons
- Bargain pricing, room for 15 passengers.
- Hasn't had a serious redesign in nearly 30 years, fuel-sucking engines.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
An archaic platform that still lends itself well to a variety of applications.
Vehicle overview
Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much despite nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for the 1971 models. But this does not matter to Dodge fans. Chrysler hasn't yet found a need to change the brawny trucks in order to keep up with rivals from Ford and General Motors. Especially now that the company has decided to quit making them in a year or two.
Despite the lack of a ground-up redesign, one-third of the components were all-new in 1998, including the instrument panel and brakes; in addition, the suspension was re-tuned and the body panels were transformed. So for 2000, only minor refinements were needed.
First, let's break down the Dodge lineup: There's a cargo van, a passenger wagon and a conversion van (built by factory-approved conversion specialists). The wagon comes in two lengths and three load ranges, a 1500, a 2500, and a 3500 Maxi Wagon. That last one has a payload of up to 4,245 pounds and standard seating for 15 passengers.
The base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off with an optional V8, either a 5.2-liter or a 5.9-liter. With 295 foot-pounds of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump. For demanding applications, your best bet might very well be the 5.9-liter, which packs 335 foot-pounds of twisting force. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, there's a 32-gallon gas tank on the 109-inch wheelbase vans and wagons, and a 35-gallon tank on all other models. The V6 is hooked to an automatic three-speed transmission, and both V8s are attached to an automatic four-speed. The van and the wagon have rear-wheel antilock braking, although four-wheel is optional on both.
Both also come with next-generation driver and front-passenger airbags, and if you opt for the power-convenience group, you can have the added security of an alarm system. If you want to fancy up your wagon, Dodge offers a premium-decor package that dresses up the trim panels, dashliner and side moldings. If towing is more your thing, there's a trailer-tow package that includes a 750-amp battery and a heavy-duty engine-cooling system.
The Dodge Ram Wagon has remained virtually the same for 30 years, as has its value, in-demand conveniences and practical price. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Wagon
Related Used 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019