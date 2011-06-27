  1. Home
2000 Dodge Ram Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bargain pricing, room for 15 passengers.
  • Hasn't had a serious redesign in nearly 30 years, fuel-sucking engines.
Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An archaic platform that still lends itself well to a variety of applications.

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much despite nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for the 1971 models. But this does not matter to Dodge fans. Chrysler hasn't yet found a need to change the brawny trucks in order to keep up with rivals from Ford and General Motors. Especially now that the company has decided to quit making them in a year or two.

Despite the lack of a ground-up redesign, one-third of the components were all-new in 1998, including the instrument panel and brakes; in addition, the suspension was re-tuned and the body panels were transformed. So for 2000, only minor refinements were needed.

First, let's break down the Dodge lineup: There's a cargo van, a passenger wagon and a conversion van (built by factory-approved conversion specialists). The wagon comes in two lengths and three load ranges, a 1500, a 2500, and a 3500 Maxi Wagon. That last one has a payload of up to 4,245 pounds and standard seating for 15 passengers.

The base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off with an optional V8, either a 5.2-liter or a 5.9-liter. With 295 foot-pounds of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump. For demanding applications, your best bet might very well be the 5.9-liter, which packs 335 foot-pounds of twisting force. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, there's a 32-gallon gas tank on the 109-inch wheelbase vans and wagons, and a 35-gallon tank on all other models. The V6 is hooked to an automatic three-speed transmission, and both V8s are attached to an automatic four-speed. The van and the wagon have rear-wheel antilock braking, although four-wheel is optional on both.

Both also come with next-generation driver and front-passenger airbags, and if you opt for the power-convenience group, you can have the added security of an alarm system. If you want to fancy up your wagon, Dodge offers a premium-decor package that dresses up the trim panels, dashliner and side moldings. If towing is more your thing, there's a trailer-tow package that includes a 750-amp battery and a heavy-duty engine-cooling system.

The Dodge Ram Wagon has remained virtually the same for 30 years, as has its value, in-demand conveniences and practical price. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

2000 Highlights

Minor changes come with the 2000 model year, including hood-mounted windshield-washer nozzles and chrome-clad wheels. Sealing has been improved to reduce noise and keep out the weather, and Ram Wagons get a six-speaker audio system as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon.

5(20%)
4(20%)
3(40%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.4
5 reviews
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Hauler
Trinoculus,09/13/2002
I needed a big tough hauler. This van is that. Not refined, comfortable, quiet, easy to get into, economic, but for some reason it feels good TOWERING over everthing else except semis. It's 5.9L engine pulls this monster with seeming ease while hauling HEAVY loads, the towing package will pull trains. I had the standard setup and it does fine. If you need to get a lot of weight from here to there and don't care a lot about comfort or those irritating build/fit & finish things, check this van out.
The Mini-bus
The Web,12/01/2002
The vehicle is just the right size for our family of 7. It has taken us on trips w/ lots of luggage & performed well ... until lately. A bearing sheared in the transaxle & the A/C compressor went out. It had right at 50K miles on it at the time & cost me about $2500 to fix. Neither of these repairs should be seen in the first 100K in my opinion, much less at 50K. Forgot to mention the front end has a problem w/ wearing out shocks & bushings. Am not impressed w/ the quality of van overall, but hopefully we have seen the worst.
All Things?
Scott Rose,11/15/2003
I purchased this used with 75000 miles on it 16 months ago and have put 100000 on it since. Although it cannot be all things to everyone, it gets pretty close for me. Power, durability, road competence, and just plain utility are excellent. There are issues but not worth whining about when price is factored. Overall value is excellent. Strong towing vehicle.
Dunbar van conversion
jedunbar,07/15/2006
We love our 2000 Dodge Ram van Glaval conversion. The ride is smooth and comfortable. We like the view from over other vehicles in case of traffic stops or bad road conditions. Our two concerns are: 1. We are over 70 and getting in and out are getting more difficult. 2. There is not enough foot room in the front. One foot has to rest on the wheel well while driving or riding as a passenger in the front.
See all 5 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
