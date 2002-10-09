Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon
- Pros: Bargain pricing, three different sizes and prodigious passenger-toting abilities.
- Basic design dates back to the days of the Partridge Family, tight front legroom, fuel-thirsty drivetrains.
The Ram's variety of body sizes, powertrains and interior fitments mean that there should be a van here to suit most people-hauling needs.
Dodge's full-size vans and wagons still ride on a basic platform that dates all the way back to 1971. Although first Ford and then General Motors had both redesigned their big, body-on-frame vans some time ago, Dodge soldiers on with the unibody Ram, available as a passenger wagon and a conversion van (built by factory-approved conversion specialists). You can choose from three load ranges (1500, 2500 and 3500) and three overall lengths (192.6 inch, 208.5 inch and 234.5 inch Maxi), with a host of door configurations. Passenger-toting capacity is impressive at up to 15-passengers in the 3500 MaxiWagon.
Base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6 with 175 horsepower, but most buyers may wish to opt for a V8, either a 235-horse 5.2-liter, or a 245-horse 5.9. With 295 pound-feet of torque, the 5.2-liter can easily handle most chores, saving the 5.9-liter's 335 pound-feet for the big jobs, such as towing trailers weighing as much as 8,600 pounds. The V6 is hooked to an automatic three-speed transmission, and both V8s get a four-speed automatic. The V8s have been around a long time and are not exactly frugal with fuel. To help compensate, 109-inch wheelbase models come with a 32-gallon gas tank, and all others get a 35-gallon tank.
A body freshening, new instrument panel with next-generation front airbags, standard rear-wheel antilock brakes (four-wheel ABS is an option), and revamped suspension tuning came along with the last major upgrade in 1998.
Sticking with a good basic design has kept prices down while refinements over the years have kept these vans competitive in an ever-shrinking market. When DaimlerChrysler decides on a higher-volume product for its Pillette Road assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, it'll drop Ram Van and Wagon production and relinquish the niche to Ford and GM. In the meantime, there'll be little change to this long-standing value story. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have only had the van for about 2 weeks. So far so good. I chose to purchase the 5.2 Liter V8 over the 3.9 Liter V6. Glad I did. I also opted for a conversion van which offered some nice amenities. Dealershiop was offering 0% financing for 60 months and $10,000 dollars off.
Have an '02 Ram Van 1500, Regency Conversion, 3.9l V6, 3 speed automatic. Bought it because it was roomy and relatively cheap ($19k brand new in Aug 03). I really like the van but my wife has trouble getting in and out of it. Passengers really, really like the 2nd row captain's chairs and 3rd row bench. I added a flip down TV and they really enjoy that. I thought the V6 would be underpowered but except for merging onto freeways I am satisfied. 4 speed auto might have helped. Fuel economy is acceptable, 15 mpg typical on the highway, 13 in town. Have gotten 17 mpg on the highway if I keep my speed down.
Purchased the van in Florida with 16,000 miles on the odometer ($16,000). At 25,000 miles the air conditioning quit and both front control arms broke. Both items were fixed by a dealer in Michigan at no cost to us. We purchased the van to pull a 3800 lb (empty) horse trailer. It does this with ease. It will carry a seemingly infinite amount of cargo (seats are back in Fla.) Overall my wife and I are happy with the vehicle.
This van has been wonderful for our growing family. We took it on a trip the summer of 2003 from GA to MN back tom GA then to FL all in a 2.5 week time. We had ample room for our family of six and the vehicle performed flawlessly. We also pulled a camper from GA to AL and it had no troulbe. I couldn't even tell the camper was there. We love it!!!!!!
|3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van
5.2L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 15
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 4400 rpm
|1500 3dr Van
3.9L 6cyl 3A
|MPG
|13 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 8
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|175 hp @ 4800 rpm
|2500 3dr Ext Van
5.2L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 4400 rpm
The least-expensive 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon is the 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,345.
Other versions include:
- 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $26,365
- 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) which starts at $21,345
- 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $23,360
Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon Overview
The Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Ram Wagon Van. Available styles include 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), and 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Ram Wagon 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Ram Wagon.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon.
Find a new Dodge Ram Wagon for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,835.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,258.
