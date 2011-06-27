Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,163
|$1,491
|Clean
|$471
|$1,063
|$1,369
|Average
|$382
|$864
|$1,124
|Rough
|$294
|$665
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,578
|$2,061
|Clean
|$572
|$1,443
|$1,892
|Average
|$465
|$1,172
|$1,555
|Rough
|$357
|$902
|$1,217
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$698
|$1,462
|$1,846
|Clean
|$638
|$1,337
|$1,695
|Average
|$518
|$1,086
|$1,392
|Rough
|$398
|$835
|$1,090
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 SLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,161
|$1,491
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,369
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$505
|$1,161
|$1,491
|Clean
|$461
|$1,061
|$1,369
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,172
|$1,491
|Clean
|$491
|$1,072
|$1,369
|Average
|$399
|$871
|$1,124
|Rough
|$307
|$670
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 SLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$568
|$1,212
|$1,536
|Clean
|$519
|$1,108
|$1,411
|Average
|$422
|$900
|$1,159
|Rough
|$324
|$693
|$908
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$536
|$1,171
|$1,491
|Clean
|$490
|$1,070
|$1,369
|Average
|$398
|$870
|$1,124
|Rough
|$306
|$669
|$880
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$613
|$1,301
|$1,646
|Clean
|$561
|$1,189
|$1,511
|Average
|$455
|$966
|$1,242
|Rough
|$350
|$743
|$972
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 SLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$655
|$1,380
|$1,744
|Clean
|$599
|$1,262
|$1,601
|Average
|$486
|$1,025
|$1,316
|Rough
|$374
|$789
|$1,030