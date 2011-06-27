  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
1999 Dodge Ram Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seriously undercuts Chevy, Ford and GMC competitors.
  • Engineering still dates to the Nixon presidency.
Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much through nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes and focus away from the front end (which was redesigned last year), and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for 1971 models. But this does not matter to Dodge fans. Dodge's brawny haulers have earned an enviable reputation over the years, proving their worth against rivals from Ford and General Motors. Like those makes, Dodge offers a bewildering selection of models, in three capacities with payloads as great as 4,264 pounds -- not to mention the dazzlingly long list of options to be considered. Wagons can be equipped to carry as many as 15 passengers.

All Rams have rear-wheel antilock braking (four-wheel on the wagons). The base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off with a V8 (standard in the 3500 series). With 295 pound-feet of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter V8 yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump. For demanding applications, whether in cargo-carrying or passenger-seating, the 5.9-liter V8, packing 335 pound-feet of twisting force, might be a better bet. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, Dodge includes a 35-gallon gas tank on all Ram Vans and Wagons.

In 1998, Ram Vans and Wagons were redesigned to catch up with some of the technology that has appeared since the vehicles were introduced decades ago. One-third of the components were new, including a new instrument panel, retuned suspension, new brakes, and transformed body panels. Most noticeable is an updated front end, and a less intrusive forward position for the V8 engines. This year, changes are few. The seat travel has been increased by 32 percent, and the remote keyless entry is improved. For fleet customers, a 5.2-liter Compressed Natural Gas V8 engine is available, which substantially reduces emissions.

Plenty of RV converters turn out fancied-up variants of the Dodge Ram, but even the stock models can be fitted with a few comforts and conveniences to make driving pleasant, if not exactly posh. Wagons can have a power driver seat, for instance, and you can even get a CD player with a graphic equalizer and Infinity speakers. An upscale SLT Wagon Package includes cupholders, seat map pockets and cloth trim panels. Standard gear includes dual side doors, tinted windows, power steering and a front stabilizer bar.

We find the Ram Van and Wagon to be packed full of value and think that they are a reasonable alternative to the full-size offerings from Ford and Chevy for those on a strict budget. When searching in this market segment, price is often the only thing separating somewhat unequal competitors.

1999 Highlights

Seat track travel has increased substantially, and the remote keyless entry has been improved. For fleet customers, Ram Vans and Wagons have an available 5.2-liter Compressed Natural Gas V8 engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A used van worth considering
midmo,01/02/2005
Bought a Mark 3 conversion with 77k miles a year ago for $6,500 - these Dodge Vans seem very cheap. Have used as both people hauler and for antique business for 10k miles with no problems. Expect to replace transmission eventually, heating/cooling controls have a mind of their own, interior & exterior trim are poor. The fuel injected 318 is smooth and solid, always starts. Interior space is fantastic. Gets surprising 17 mpg on freeway at 75. Buy one for $2.5k less than a Ford or GM, then put the money away for any possible repairs and you won't be disappointed. I also found the ride a little less truck-like than my old Ford Van. With the reliable 318 may be the best used van bargain.
Good outside but not Inside
Steve Sanders,06/14/2002
This vehicle served well for our family van before being totalled in a wreck last week. However, it was "falling apart" on the inside. Especially had problems with the front seats. The main sliding door was next. Dodge needs to improve the quality of their work inside this vehicle. Otherwise, A/C excellent, engine strong, could use a little better suspension.
This van is a lemon
Christine Moruza,06/05/2003
1999 B2500. Everything that could go wrong has. Van has 80,000 miles, had to replace water pump, rear ABS sensor, seals on front pump, power train control module, intake manifold, many gaskets. Total repair bills, excluding brakes and routine tire, oil, and coolant changes, over $5000. Body fallen apart, interior and exterior. Decorative side molding on outside has come off, and interior trim. Noisy, gaskets around doors, supposed to cut wind noise, don't. Just come loose. We will never buy another Dodge product.
A new RamWagon for the growing family
Paul in NOVA,01/03/2003
We bought this to replace our 97 8 (vs. 12) passenger B2500. There were aspects of the 97 I liked better, but overall the 99 is superior. Lots of power; comfortable seating for the 7 kids, wife, and me; well equipped from the factory. Only get 12 MPG :-( but to be expected with the 5.9. Wish we had the limited slip for pulling the snowmobile trailer. Only real problem has been bad ball joints early on, and a rare, intermittant engine ignition cut-out that the dealer can't diagnose.
See all 5 reviews of the 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
