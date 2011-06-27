  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1998 Dodge Ram Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seriously undercuts Chevy, Ford and GMC competitors
  • Original engineering dates to the Nixon presidency
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,262 - $3,820
Used Ram Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much through nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes and focus away from the front end (which was redesigned for 1998), and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for 1971 models. Does that matter to their fans? Not in the least. Dodge's brawny haulers have earned an enviable reputation over the years, proving their worth against rivals from Ford and General Motors. Like those makes, Dodge offers a bewildering selection of models, in three capacities with payloads as great as 4,264 pounds -- not to mention the dazzlingly long list of options to be considered. Wagons can be equipped to carry as many as 15 passengers.

Dual airbags are now standard, and all Rams have rear-wheel antilock braking (four-wheel on the Wagons). Base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off with a V8 (standard in the 3500 series). With 295 pound-feet of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter V8 yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump.

For demanding applications, whether in cargo-carrying or passenger-seating, the 5.9-liter V8, packing 330 pound-feet of twisting force, might be a better bet. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, Dodge includes a 35-gallon gas tank on all Ram Vans and Wagons.

New this year is an entire one-third of the components. Most noticeable is an updated front end, a less intrusive forward position for the V8 engines, and improved brakes. The interior gets dual airbags in a revised dash, and a better sound system.

Plenty of RV converters turn out fancied-up variants of the Dodge Ram, but even the stock models can be fitted with a few comforts and conveniences to make driving pleasant, if not exactly posh. Wagons can have a power driver seat, for instance, and you can even get a CD player with a graphic equalizer and Infinity speakers. An upscale SLT Wagon Package includes cupholders, seat map pockets and cloth trim panels. Standard gear includes dual side doors, tinted windows, power steering and a front stabilizer bar.

We find the Ram Van and Wagon to be packed full of value and think that they are a reasonable alternative to the full-size offerings from Ford and Chevy for those on a strict budget. When searching in this market segment, price is often the only thing separating somewhat unequal competitors.

1998 Highlights

A minor redesign this year includes better build quality. Of note are the appearance of dual airbags in the revised dash and upgrades to the brakes, front doors and sound system. The V8 engines have also been relocated forward to reduce the size of the central "hump" in the cabin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very good van
Jerry O.,12/16/2007
I use my 1998 15 passenger van for my shuttle business. I bought it with 10,000 miles in 1999 and as of Dec 2007 I have 180,000 miles on it. Besides oil changes, tires, and brakes pads this van has never had any problems or let me down. Engine and transmission great. Air cond. good. Zero problems. Best van I have ever had.
Exceptionally Good Van
Bobby F.,12/20/2008
I used my van mainly as family transportation. I have 5 kids that were shuttled around in it for the last ten years. It is the short wheel base version but still had plenty of room for 7 adults and was very comfortable. No serious mechanical problems have been encountered as of now with 108000 miles. Yesterday my wife and one of my children were involved in a serious accident in it and survived with no injuries. Although it is now considered totaled due to the cost of repairs vs value left on it, I am thankful my family was not in a smaller minivan or any economy vehicle for that matter. Dodge did a good job making a safe vehicle that served us well while protecting my family.
don't bother to get one
chindi,02/06/2004
you will spend lots of time geting it repaired. brakes won't last long, electical system will trouble you,guzzles gas, drive train is a headache. this is the 2nd one i've had and the last. ( i thought maybe the first was a lemon, gave it a second chance).dodge is less expensive than other makes, but you get what you pay for!
Great Family Van
ginny,07/06/2009
We bought this van for a family of six. two adults and four grown teen with alot of leg room. even the dogs could fit with no prob. it is so comfortable that it has been difficult to trade in for any upgrades. only prob i have had it has been cata. converter has been replaced more than 3 times since we bought it. but all else good. they stop making this vehicle. get alot of comments from public.
See all 5 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon

Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon Overview

The Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Ram Wagon Van. Available styles include 1500 SLT 3dr Van, 1500 3dr Van, 3500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 2500 SLT 3dr Ext Van, 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, and 2500 3dr Ext Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon.

Can't find a used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Wagon for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,315.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,053.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Wagon for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,681.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,282.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Wagon lease specials

Related Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles