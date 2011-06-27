  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1992 Dodge Ram Wagon Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

List Price Estimate
$878 - $1,487
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

92 Dodge RamWagon B250
gabe,09/18/2010
This van has been used for everything from driving us all to church to family vacations to hauling hay (the seats come out and get stored in the garage). Easy to drive and love the space! Beautiful interior too. Wife likes it.
92 Dodge B 250 Conversion van
andrews,09/25/2007
This has been an excellent vehicle for family vacation and fun to drive. It handles very well in the changing weather in Nebraska, and mechanically, it has been a sound car. Never had a mechanical problem, just general maintenance has kept it rolling.
See all 2 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 12 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
9 city / 12 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon

Used 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Ram Wagon Van. Available styles include B150 3dr Van, B250 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B350 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B350 3dr Ext Van, B350 LE 3dr Ext Van, B250 LE Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B250 3dr Ext Van, B250 LE 3dr Ext Van, and B150 LE 3dr Van.

