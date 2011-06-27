Estimated values
2009 Dodge Avenger R/T 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,596
|$3,632
|$4,229
|Clean
|$2,368
|$3,313
|$3,862
|Average
|$1,910
|$2,676
|$3,127
|Rough
|$1,453
|$2,039
|$2,392
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Avenger SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,305
|$3,295
|$3,865
|Clean
|$2,102
|$3,006
|$3,529
|Average
|$1,696
|$2,427
|$2,857
|Rough
|$1,290
|$1,849
|$2,186
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Avenger SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,571
|$3,611
|$4,212
|Clean
|$2,345
|$3,295
|$3,846
|Average
|$1,892
|$2,661
|$3,114
|Rough
|$1,439
|$2,027
|$2,382
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Avenger SXT 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,374
|$3,367
|$3,941
|Clean
|$2,164
|$3,072
|$3,599
|Average
|$1,746
|$2,481
|$2,914
|Rough
|$1,328
|$1,890
|$2,229
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Avenger R/T 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,386
|$3,557
|$4,233
|Clean
|$2,176
|$3,245
|$3,866
|Average
|$1,755
|$2,621
|$3,130
|Rough
|$1,335
|$1,997
|$2,394