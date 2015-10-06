4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

John was very nice older gentleman. He is working with me scratch on mirror. He offer me my first oil change for free. However, he can be hard get hold and little slow return phone call and text over the car. A good solid four star. He would be 5 star but slow return text phone call over mirror scratch. Very nice to a buy car from and not high pushy sale person. I hope check in the scratch and dent warranty I have on car, to replace the plastic mirror cover on the mirror Read more