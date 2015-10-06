Skip to main content
Bergstrom Ford of Oshkosh

3355 Jackson St, Oshkosh, WI 54901
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bergstrom Ford of Oshkosh

21 sales Reviews
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Ford Fiesta Sedan SE

by seanheusdens on 06/10/2015

John was very nice older gentleman. He is working with me scratch on mirror. He offer me my first oil change for free. However, he can be hard get hold and little slow return phone call and text over the car. A good solid four star. He would be 5 star but slow return text phone call over mirror scratch. Very nice to a buy car from and not high pushy sale person. I hope check in the scratch and dent warranty I have on car, to replace the plastic mirror cover on the mirror

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bergstrom Ford of Oshkosh is AWESOME! ...and Cindy Rocks

by iVroom on 04/24/2015

Not confrontational at all. We happened to stop by because another local dealership was unreasonable and quite frankly irrational in their pricing. Further the way we were allowed to take at test drive floored us. We were very impressed!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience!

by Angela_Wara on 03/18/2015

Scott Schaffer was a wonderful associate!! He was very friendly and helpful!! I would recommend him to anyone! And Andrew the "loan guy" was awesome as well!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly Recommended

by H_Quick12345 on 11/20/2014

I really enjoyed how easy it was to work with Cindy at the dealership. This is my first car purchase so I was a little uneasy and didn't know what to expect. She gave me all of the information I needed to make my decision and made it fun too!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bergstrom ford Oshkosh

by Jacob2204 on 11/18/2014

Salesman seemed to care about getting what we wanted and not just making sure he made a sale. Finance worked with us to make sure we were able to get things done.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by 3dRealtor on 11/10/2014

I wanted a specific vehicle with specific features and Scott and some of the other staff keep looking until they found one that was very close.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

gidget

by lanmol on 11/09/2014

Our salesman Ben was very helpful, answered all of our questions quickly and did not pressure us. He worked hard to get us a good deal and explained all the features of the Escape when we picked it up. Lee helped us with our financing and made sure we understood what we were signing. Would highly recommend Ben, Lee and your dealership.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford is awesome!

by Ambria on 10/28/2014

I really felt welcome the minute I stepped onto the lot. The employees really seem to enjoy what they do and it comes across in how they interact with the customers like myself. I left really feeling appreciated and taken care of.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent and knowledgeable sales staff

by Bradley02 on 10/11/2014

Cindy was a kind salesperson whose experience and insight made me feel comfortable buying our used car. I would definitely make the trip from Madison to Oshkosh to buy from Bergstrom again...but, since Bergstrom recently acquired a Middleton-area dealership, I guess I wouldn't have to drive that far!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall - Good experience

by Powerdink on 10/10/2014

Our sales person was personable, helpful and actually knew the vehicle. Typically when I visit a Bergstrom dealership, I feel like I know more about the vehicles than the sales people do. In this instance, I felt like Matt was well educated on the Ford offerings.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Escape purchase

by TamaraLu1 on 09/29/2014

We have not purchased a new vehicle in 17 years, and had a lot of questions. Matt was very helpful and patient, and answered all of them. He helped us feel very comfortable with the purchase.

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

suv's becoming crossovers

by dam13 on 09/11/2014

Sales person had a good knowledge of the vehicles I was interested in, and a very friendly approach to what I was looking for.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Eco boost F 150

by Robertf150 on 09/10/2014

Very professional, but still friendly. Even the whole dealing process was done very quickly and I am happy owner of my new truck.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dan and Sherry

by Luckey13 on 03/10/2014

We just purchased our 4th vehicle from Cindy and wonderful crew of Oshkosh. Each experience was wonderful and very helpful. There knowledgeable staff made the decisions easier.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

sales with a smile

by thenormans on 03/09/2014

we bought 2 cars,1suv and 1 pickup from Cindy B. at bergstroms in oshkosh, we never dealt with anyone so nice before. every thing is upfront, she does'nt pull no bullcrap,honest and loyal to her custamers.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experence

by REMyers on 03/07/2014

My daughter bought her first car and I helped by co-signing. Ben M. was great at getting my daughter what she wanted at a great price. Charles really helped us get a payment that worked for her. Will be back.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time car buyer

by Myersair on 03/07/2014

I was looking to buy my first car on my own and started looking with you. I met Ben M. and he helped me find a car that fit what I was looking for. He also helped keep the price around what I was looking to spend. I highly recommend!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by newt9 on 03/06/2014

I am so happy with my recent purchase at Berstrom's Ford of Oshkosh especially Brad W. and Cindy B. They are easy people to work with and my husband and I plan on making another purchase by summer.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful

by lisa148 on 03/06/2014

WE are leasing a 2014 Ford f150, we went thru a Women by the name Cindy B., we where talking with her for a few months about getting a truck and the kind and color we wanted, she did and went through so much to get us the truck we wanted, I will always depend on Cindy and Bergstrom Ford. This is our second vehicle we have bought!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a vehicle

by EJR815 on 03/06/2014

Great Experience! Recently just purchased a Ford F-150 4x4 from Benjamin at Bergstrom Ford in Oshkosh. I'd like to thank Ben and Larry and the rest of the team for the great service. Very professional, helpful and a pleasure to work with. Couldn't ask for better customer service! I'm very happy with the new vehicle and the great price! Thanks Bergstrom of Oshkosh.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome sales department

by Kristl69 on 03/06/2014

I've never had a problem purchasing a car from Bergstrom. In fact when it is time to trade in or trade up, I always to there. So does everyone in my family. I refer friends also. Would never go anywhere else.

