Bergstrom Ford of Oshkosh
Customer Reviews of Bergstrom Ford of Oshkosh
2015 Ford Fiesta Sedan SE
by 06/10/2015on
John was very nice older gentleman. He is working with me scratch on mirror. He offer me my first oil change for free. However, he can be hard get hold and little slow return phone call and text over the car. A good solid four star. He would be 5 star but slow return text phone call over mirror scratch. Very nice to a buy car from and not high pushy sale person. I hope check in the scratch and dent warranty I have on car, to replace the plastic mirror cover on the mirror
Bergstrom Ford of Oshkosh is AWESOME! ...and Cindy Rocks
by 04/24/2015on
Not confrontational at all. We happened to stop by because another local dealership was unreasonable and quite frankly irrational in their pricing. Further the way we were allowed to take at test drive floored us. We were very impressed!
Awesome experience!
by 03/18/2015on
Scott Schaffer was a wonderful associate!! He was very friendly and helpful!! I would recommend him to anyone! And Andrew the "loan guy" was awesome as well!
Highly Recommended
by 11/20/2014on
I really enjoyed how easy it was to work with Cindy at the dealership. This is my first car purchase so I was a little uneasy and didn't know what to expect. She gave me all of the information I needed to make my decision and made it fun too!
Bergstrom ford Oshkosh
by 11/18/2014on
Salesman seemed to care about getting what we wanted and not just making sure he made a sale. Finance worked with us to make sure we were able to get things done.
Review
by 11/10/2014on
I wanted a specific vehicle with specific features and Scott and some of the other staff keep looking until they found one that was very close.
gidget
by 11/09/2014on
Our salesman Ben was very helpful, answered all of our questions quickly and did not pressure us. He worked hard to get us a good deal and explained all the features of the Escape when we picked it up. Lee helped us with our financing and made sure we understood what we were signing. Would highly recommend Ben, Lee and your dealership.
Ford is awesome!
by 10/28/2014on
I really felt welcome the minute I stepped onto the lot. The employees really seem to enjoy what they do and it comes across in how they interact with the customers like myself. I left really feeling appreciated and taken care of.
Excellent and knowledgeable sales staff
by 10/11/2014on
Cindy was a kind salesperson whose experience and insight made me feel comfortable buying our used car. I would definitely make the trip from Madison to Oshkosh to buy from Bergstrom again...but, since Bergstrom recently acquired a Middleton-area dealership, I guess I wouldn't have to drive that far!
Overall - Good experience
by 10/10/2014on
Our sales person was personable, helpful and actually knew the vehicle. Typically when I visit a Bergstrom dealership, I feel like I know more about the vehicles than the sales people do. In this instance, I felt like Matt was well educated on the Ford offerings.
Ford Escape purchase
by 09/29/2014on
We have not purchased a new vehicle in 17 years, and had a lot of questions. Matt was very helpful and patient, and answered all of them. He helped us feel very comfortable with the purchase.
suv's becoming crossovers
by 09/11/2014on
Sales person had a good knowledge of the vehicles I was interested in, and a very friendly approach to what I was looking for.
Eco boost F 150
by 09/10/2014on
Very professional, but still friendly. Even the whole dealing process was done very quickly and I am happy owner of my new truck.
Dan and Sherry
by 03/10/2014on
We just purchased our 4th vehicle from Cindy and wonderful crew of Oshkosh. Each experience was wonderful and very helpful. There knowledgeable staff made the decisions easier.
sales with a smile
by 03/09/2014on
we bought 2 cars,1suv and 1 pickup from Cindy B. at bergstroms in oshkosh, we never dealt with anyone so nice before. every thing is upfront, she does'nt pull no bullcrap,honest and loyal to her custamers.
Good Experence
by 03/07/2014on
My daughter bought her first car and I helped by co-signing. Ben M. was great at getting my daughter what she wanted at a great price. Charles really helped us get a payment that worked for her. Will be back.
First time car buyer
by 03/07/2014on
I was looking to buy my first car on my own and started looking with you. I met Ben M. and he helped me find a car that fit what I was looking for. He also helped keep the price around what I was looking to spend. I highly recommend!
Happy Customer
by 03/06/2014on
I am so happy with my recent purchase at Berstrom's Ford of Oshkosh especially Brad W. and Cindy B. They are easy people to work with and my husband and I plan on making another purchase by summer.
Wonderful
by 03/06/2014on
WE are leasing a 2014 Ford f150, we went thru a Women by the name Cindy B., we where talking with her for a few months about getting a truck and the kind and color we wanted, she did and went through so much to get us the truck we wanted, I will always depend on Cindy and Bergstrom Ford. This is our second vehicle we have bought!
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 03/06/2014on
Great Experience! Recently just purchased a Ford F-150 4x4 from Benjamin at Bergstrom Ford in Oshkosh. I'd like to thank Ben and Larry and the rest of the team for the great service. Very professional, helpful and a pleasure to work with. Couldn't ask for better customer service! I'm very happy with the new vehicle and the great price! Thanks Bergstrom of Oshkosh.
Awesome sales department
by 03/06/2014on
I've never had a problem purchasing a car from Bergstrom. In fact when it is time to trade in or trade up, I always to there. So does everyone in my family. I refer friends also. Would never go anywhere else.
