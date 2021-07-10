1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

most unprofessional, lying, crooked dealer ship I have ever encountered. I had spoke with toothman sales a few times over almost two weeks. They called and sent many text requesting for us to make an appointment so finally we had a day off. I called October 5th around 3:30pm made our appointment for October 6th at 9:15am to look at a 2017 V6 mustang stock #A7810B priced at 17,000. drove almost 3hrs to get there. We test drove the car and then they come with the paper work. It was much higher then expected. I was told the price was 17995.00 and when I told them no it wasn't that it was priced for 17000. the sale manager said no it wasn't argued the price and I showed him a screen shot from the listing he said prices change with the market, I tried to explain I didn't really care bc I had made an appointment to see a car priced at 17k and after I got there the price magically changes and then pretty much told I was lying bc they asked for proof of the car ever being listed for 17k and wanted to know who I scheduled my appointment with. I had researched this car for nearly 2 weeks on cargurus and on toothman ford dealership always at the same price at 17K. In the end we did not buy the car. I said what I needed to say to the sales manager and we left. I've contacted the BBB but was told unfortunately they most likely have a disclaimer protecting them and nothing could be done. I'm just very disappointed on how my family was treated and BAITED by advertising a lower price and then changing once we were on the lot ready to buy. I cant give a ratting to the employees bc they are not listed. we worked with Todd ? and whoever the sales manager is that was[non-permissible content removed]!! Read more