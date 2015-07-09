1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give them ZERO Stars now I would. Let me start by saying that Marcus was an amazing salesperson at the Lakewood Ford! Following my sale I've sent a ton of people there way. The service department however is by far the worst I've ever dealt with. Read this whole review clearly I appreciate abuse by a company that doesn't appreciate women and certainly has no appreciation for someone who wants to buy American!!! My review is not about the Ford Escape it's ONLY about the customer service! Cars break stuff happens, it's how you deal with it as a business. From Day 1 I should have realized that they were treating my like a "stupid" woman. Following my initial few visits however I had problems with the BRAND NEW FORD ESCAPE 2013 I purchased. Initially small things like the sync system where I was told "it's your phone not they sync". Or when I told them the key wasn't recognizing the chip as I approached the car and the doors wouldn't open I was told "your blocking the sensor". The motherboard on the Sync system was one of the first "fixes" as I was told "well you know all this technology stuff is kinda new to us". Then there the time I got locked out of the car...you know the one that is never supposed to lock with the keys in it?? I called and was informed that I was mistaken. Oddly in the 20+ years I've been driving I never locked myself out of the car until I bought this care. Then it was recall after recall where they were neither timely nor helpful on how long service would take. Things got really bad after about 1 1/2 year when the engine needed to be replaced....Yup brand new car and the engine needed to be replaced. I inquired about the lemon law and if they didn't think that maybe there was a bigger problem. I was told I didn't know what I was talking about and everything was "fine" as far as they could see. Rentals are supposed to be part of the deal, but I've found I need to plan 2 hours to effectively drop of my car and get a rental. Nothing is streamlined! My car has literally spent months in this shop. They don't call, they don't communicate, they are rude when they do. You get assigned to a team and God forbid you don't jive you are stuck there forever. The most recent incident that is the straw that breaks the camels back is I take my car in for a broken cable shifter ... yup odd ... over a week later I go to pick it up and now my Navigation system is broken! Yes a new problem that didn't exist when I dropped it off. We drive to Lakewood to pick it up are almost out of the parking lot and have to take the car back. They don't immediately arrange a rental car for us, no they wait until 5:15 say they are leaving in 15 minutes and now I'm without a car and have a huge conference I'm planning for next week! Yup, my car is there over a holiday weekend and they are the one's that broke it! Best news yet I approach them and say hey this clearly isn't working how about we fix it by trading this for something and they give me a line about "We want to do right by you and help fix it" They offer me a worse deal then the Chevy dealer up the street! You want to fix it? Really? Then do right by your customers! Word to the WISE...Don't buy here....certainly don't service here...Don't believe what they say...Just stay away. We went and bought a Volt today, service was awesome and Good Chevy in Renton even gives us free oil changes for life! Gosh...It sounds like Good Chevrolet really wants my business!!! Read more