Disappointments Abound
by 09/07/2015on
If I could give them ZERO Stars now I would. Let me start by saying that Marcus was an amazing salesperson at the Lakewood Ford! Following my sale I've sent a ton of people there way. The service department however is by far the worst I've ever dealt with. Read this whole review clearly I appreciate abuse by a company that doesn't appreciate women and certainly has no appreciation for someone who wants to buy American!!! My review is not about the Ford Escape it's ONLY about the customer service! Cars break stuff happens, it's how you deal with it as a business. From Day 1 I should have realized that they were treating my like a "stupid" woman. Following my initial few visits however I had problems with the BRAND NEW FORD ESCAPE 2013 I purchased. Initially small things like the sync system where I was told "it's your phone not they sync". Or when I told them the key wasn't recognizing the chip as I approached the car and the doors wouldn't open I was told "your blocking the sensor". The motherboard on the Sync system was one of the first "fixes" as I was told "well you know all this technology stuff is kinda new to us". Then there the time I got locked out of the car...you know the one that is never supposed to lock with the keys in it?? I called and was informed that I was mistaken. Oddly in the 20+ years I've been driving I never locked myself out of the car until I bought this care. Then it was recall after recall where they were neither timely nor helpful on how long service would take. Things got really bad after about 1 1/2 year when the engine needed to be replaced....Yup brand new car and the engine needed to be replaced. I inquired about the lemon law and if they didn't think that maybe there was a bigger problem. I was told I didn't know what I was talking about and everything was "fine" as far as they could see. Rentals are supposed to be part of the deal, but I've found I need to plan 2 hours to effectively drop of my car and get a rental. Nothing is streamlined! My car has literally spent months in this shop. They don't call, they don't communicate, they are rude when they do. You get assigned to a team and God forbid you don't jive you are stuck there forever. The most recent incident that is the straw that breaks the camels back is I take my car in for a broken cable shifter ... yup odd ... over a week later I go to pick it up and now my Navigation system is broken! Yes a new problem that didn't exist when I dropped it off. We drive to Lakewood to pick it up are almost out of the parking lot and have to take the car back. They don't immediately arrange a rental car for us, no they wait until 5:15 say they are leaving in 15 minutes and now I'm without a car and have a huge conference I'm planning for next week! Yup, my car is there over a holiday weekend and they are the one's that broke it! Best news yet I approach them and say hey this clearly isn't working how about we fix it by trading this for something and they give me a line about "We want to do right by you and help fix it" They offer me a worse deal then the Chevy dealer up the street! You want to fix it? Really? Then do right by your customers! Word to the WISE...Don't buy here....certainly don't service here...Don't believe what they say...Just stay away. We went and bought a Volt today, service was awesome and Good Chevy in Renton even gives us free oil changes for life! Gosh...It sounds like Good Chevrolet really wants my business!!!
DONT LEASE FROM LAKEWOOD FORD
by 02/04/2014on
OMG I have been trying to return my lease since Saturday. What a run around I've had. Nobody knows how to do it. I was told to come in this evening and sign one form that would just take a minute. I waited for the finance person to finish with a customer and told her why I was there. She told me very rudely that she had two people ahead of me. Really??? I'm supposed to wait while she does the financing for two people? You know how long that takes at a dealership!! I refused to be put off again and she told me to get out of her office or she was calling the police! I'm not kidding. I said go ahead I'm not leaving because I've been trying to do this for 3 days so nobody should be ahead of me. She left and told a salesman to get me out of her office or call the police. He tried to coax me out but I wasn't gonna budge. I finally followed him and said I would not buy a car from them again. You know what he said in front of everyone in the showroom? We don't want your business. I said wow really? And he said yes really. I had dropped the car off on Sat with a copy of the registration and keys and nobody knew where they were!!!! He wanted me to find the salesman I'd given the keys to. They had me write a release on a blank piece of paper. Whatever! I wrote a nice long complaint to the corporate office at Ford. I'll never own another one. That's for sure.
purchased a 2013 escape
by 12/11/2012on
purchased a 2013 escape great suv and lakewood ford made the purchase an excelent experance. they are first class and would highly recommend they.
First Time at Lakewood Ford and First Ford in 20 years
by 12/05/2012on
The whole buying experience was one of the best I've had, and we've bought many cars. Everyone at the dealership was friendly and professional. We love our 2012 Focus and have had no issues in the first 2500 miles.
Great Experience, First time at Lakewood Ford
by 05/02/2011on
I received a great experience at Lakewood Ford. I purchased a 2012 Ford Focus, on 4/22/11. I met with Harold Steele, explained what I wanted in a vehicle, took a test drive in a 2012 Focus HB, I LOVED the car, Did the paper work, and drove home in my New 2012 Ford Focus. Total time at Lakewood Ford:1hr 38min. NO FUSS, NO MUSS
Thank you Walter!!
by 03/31/2008on
My wife and I have such bad credit that it was almost impossible to buy a decent and reliable car until we met Walter Poole at Lakewood Ford Dealership. It took us a whole day for the man Walter to find someone that would actually approve us for financing and credit so that we may get a good car. At the end of the day when all seemed hopeless, Mr. Walter Poole told us that no matter what we are leaving with a car no matter what and that is exactly what happened. The man pulled some strings at the end and we ended up driving home a 2008 fully loaded Ford Fusion. Car is so luxurious you have to watch your speed coz cant tell how fast you are going because of how smooth it drives. Mileage was barely over 9000, GPS nav system, Sattelite Radio, DVD players for the back seats, heated seats, wireless headphones for the dvd system etc. Not only that but it is fast as well. My wife loves it and the price as well. All this wouldnt be possible without you Mr. Walter Poole! Thanks and for your great customer service to troops like me! If you are having problem getting the car that you want, talk to Walter Poole at Lakewood Ford!
My new Pony!!
by 03/29/2008on
I have purchased multiple cars from Lakewood Ford and would buy my next one there. I have referred two other people who purchased cars there and they too were happy. Ray was the sales person the first time whom has since been promoted. Marcus helped us the second time and he too was wonderful. He has a great sense of humor, and awesome product knowledge. I feel they worked with us and we got a good deal. They need to make some profit and I need to save some money. It was definitely a Win-Win. It was also assuring when I saw other returning customers while I was there; I knew this must be the way most are treated. Giveem a shot I dont think my experience was an isolated event.
Very happy
by 03/24/2008on
I just bought a brand new 2008 Ford Focus from Lakewood Ford. It was a very good experience in all aspects. They fit my new vehicle right into my budget. They also did a excellent job of making me feel right at home in their dealership. I met many of the staff there. I will do all my business here at Lakewood Ford. They are awesome! Lawrence Bradshaw
Super Experiance
by 03/21/2008on
About 6 weeks ago I bought a Ford Focus from you'r dealership,1200 miles later my new car was hit and totaled. My husband and i went back to Lakewood ford, Matt was the salesperson, he was professional and helpfull. We have known Meco for 7 years and we have bought many cars from him,i have to tell you that our credit is about as bad as it can get, but as always Meco(Roosevelt Bostic) worked for days to put me into a new car. This review is not written because we know Meco as a friend, but as someone Who has principals and great caracter, his staff is well trained in car sales.because of him and his hard work, im in a brand new 2008Ford Fusion. Thank you very much Sigrid and Charles Leonard 3-21-2008
Lakewood Ford
by 01/16/2008on
I just had the worst experience imaginable at Lakewood Ford. On 12-03-07 I lost my 2002 Oldsmobile Silhoute van in a flood/mudslide in Hoodsport, Washington, Mason County. I had purchased the van new in 2002. After receiving an insurance settlement I searched the internet for a replacement vehicle. Lakewood Ford advertised a 2002 Oldsmobile van nearly identical to my destroyed van. It included features I wanted, was accustomed to and could accomodate my disabilities. On 12-30-07 I called Lakewood Ford to find out if the van was still available and to ask some questions regarding the advertized options. I told the young woman (I believe her name was Ashley) I would come to look at the van tomorrow. She answered my questions and said I would see Ray, the sales manager. The next day, 12-31-07, I went to look at the van, Ray referred me to Jerry Hipolito, sales associate, and I made an offer pending Lakewood Ford fixing certain advertized items; 1) Check and repair the heaters in the front seats which were not working properly; 2) Check and properly repair back up sensors which were not working properly; 3) Check and repair squealing brakes; 4) Provide second key FOB. The offer was accepted, the items to check and properly repair was put in writing. I signed appropriate papers and wrote a check for the van. Jerry said the repairs would be done on Wednesday 01-02-08. I called Lakewood Ford to inquire about my van and about transferring my Washington State Disability License Plate to the purchased van. The van was not ready. After several days of calling and being told, it'll be ready later today..................tomorrow..................we had to send out for parts....................we sent it to the Chevy dealer. Finally on 01-10-08, around noon, I called Ray, the sales manager about my van. The told me it would be ready later that /day or tomorrow. He indicated it was sent to the Chevy dealer but they couldn't fix it - the entire seats and back up sensors needed to be replaced. So, Ray sent it to an auto repair shop and they were able to get the seat heaters from the Chevy dealer. However, Ray said the shop forgot to fix the back up sensors, but the shop would replace the system. On 01-11-08 around 3 pm Jerry called me. My van was finally ready and I would pick it up on 01-14-08. I asked Jerry to provide paperwork that showed what was done to fix the van. That invoice was never provided. When I went to pick up the van, Jerry showed me that the original seat warming system had been disabled and by-passed. Some after market product was installed on the side of the seats. Additionally only the seat bottoms heated, the seat backs did not heat. I need heated seats for my arthritis and circulation disability. Then I tested the back-up sensors. This appeared to be a rigged up fix. The sensors did not seem to work properly. Proper would be for the red light to come on and an audible tone to sound once. Next, when getting close to an object, a yellow light comes on with an intermittent tone. Then when closer, the red light comes on with a fast loud alarm. The system Lakewood used seems both unsafe and dangerous. When first put into reverse, the red light came on with one audibile tone. Then nothing until you are about to hit an object, a tone is produced. This is much too close to actually have time to stop the vehicle between the time you hear the tone and hit the brakes. Having grandchildren who run behind my vehicle in their own parking area and driveway, this is not a safe situation given my age and inability to stop on a dime. I rely on this safely feature, not only when visiting my grandchildren but for all parking and backing situations. Also, the brakes still squealed and one of the key FOB's didn't work. Jerry said he would get me a new FOB. I was never asked, told or informed that the systems would be rigged up, by-passed, disconnected or disabled. I talked over
