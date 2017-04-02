5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I were just browsing for a new SUV for me to use for work. I had no idea what I needed or even wanted. We stumbled upon this dealership by accident and we are so glad we did. From the start we never felt at any point any pressure at all to buy here. Tammy, who we worked with, was very helpful and knowledgeable. She also gave us our space and time to really consult with each other every step of the way. I felt like she gave us both the answers we needed and the details of each vehicle we test drove with her. When we finally fell in love with a car she actually started to help another customer but did a wonderful job multi tasking and managed to help both of us simultaneously without us even noticing. By the end of our visit at this dealership we left with a wonderful brand new car and best of all a terrific deal! Of course the price they gave us on the car as well as our trade in made my husband extremely happy we ended up here! Hats off to the entire team. They all made this such a pleasure and trust me buying a car should be exactly like this at every dealship! I will be telling all my friends and neighbors about this dealership. When it's time to purchase my upgraded vehicle in a few years I will certainly be back!!