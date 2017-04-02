Williamsburg Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Williamsburg Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
A pleasure to purchase here!
by 02/04/2017on
My husband and I were just browsing for a new SUV for me to use for work. I had no idea what I needed or even wanted. We stumbled upon this dealership by accident and we are so glad we did. From the start we never felt at any point any pressure at all to buy here. Tammy, who we worked with, was very helpful and knowledgeable. She also gave us our space and time to really consult with each other every step of the way. I felt like she gave us both the answers we needed and the details of each vehicle we test drove with her. When we finally fell in love with a car she actually started to help another customer but did a wonderful job multi tasking and managed to help both of us simultaneously without us even noticing. By the end of our visit at this dealership we left with a wonderful brand new car and best of all a terrific deal! Of course the price they gave us on the car as well as our trade in made my husband extremely happy we ended up here! Hats off to the entire team. They all made this such a pleasure and trust me buying a car should be exactly like this at every dealship! I will be telling all my friends and neighbors about this dealership. When it's time to purchase my upgraded vehicle in a few years I will certainly be back!!
Williamsburg chrysler jeep
by 07/22/2015on
Tammy is the sole reason I came back to this dealership to buy my jeep. She was very professional and the care for me finding what I was looking for without undo pressure was evident with Tammy. I am good at recognizing people with a good heart, and you would be very smart to hold on to her. Had a great experience with negotiations for final deal and for finance setup as well. I would recommend this dealership because of the people that work there. Please keep up the great work that you all do.
Comfortable yet efficient
by 09/16/2014on
Marty assisted us in our search for a new Jeep. He didn't pressure us and the shopping was comfortable, yet to meet our schedule Marty and the whole team were efficient and complete wrapping up the paperwork and competing the sale in record time!
Wonderful customer service
by 05/15/2014on
While looking for another vehicle, my husband and I decided to stop by Williamsburg Chrysler. We were approached by Jonathan B who made sure to pay attention to all of our wants and asked lots of questions to make sure we were being shown vehicles tailored to our needs as well. He was very helpful & knowledgeable about the cars they had in stock. I will definitely recommend my family & friends to come see him for their next purchase, he has earned a repeat customer for many years to come!
