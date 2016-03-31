5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I contacted Magic City Ford after business hours via an email on March 10th regarding a very nice used car they had listed on cars.com. I received a very fast response from salesperson Dujuan Johnson from his home. (Can you imagine?!) While the first response was a blanket reply to my specific inquiries about the car, all the communication afterward was professional and direct. Katrina Stanton, the Internet Sales Manager was also right on top of the ball, communicating with me via email beginning the next day in order to verify that all was going well. Both these individuals kept in close contact with me over the next few days until I was able to make an appointment with them to view and test drive the car on March 15th. They had even offered to hold the car for me until I could make it down, as I was driving about 100 miles to get there. The car was reasonably priced, online, but Dujuan worked to both provide answers to all my questions and get me an even better quote before I drove down. This quote was an out-the-door price which exactly matched what I received upon arrival to the dealership no bait-and-switch tactics, here! Upon arrival, I was greeted by Dujuan, and he allowed me plenty of time to look over the car without ANY hard-sales junk from him. After test driving and deciding that I would like to buy, he worked with me to obtain an even better price! (Many thanks also to Jim Sanders, the Sales Manager, and to Penny Burch, the General Manager, for working with me to approve the price/sale!) Jim went above-and-beyond in working with me on a trade-in for which I had failed to bring a title, which could have easily been a deal-breaker, but he did not allow that to happen! I also wish to thank John Barton, Finance Manager, for both helping get our paperwork completed quickly, and not attempting any hard-sales for add-ons like GAP insurance or extended warranty packages....far from the norm, in my experience. These individuals impressed me greatly with their professionalism, understanding, and behavior: it was very refreshing to purchase a car without going through ANY used car salesman junk! Add to that the fact that I was in and out the door---- even with the issues/delay from my failure to bring the title to my trade---- in ONLY TWO HOURS!! I have purchased many new and used cars in my life, but I can honestly say that this was the MOST PROFESSIONAL, FASTEST, AND EASIEST car buying experience that I have ever had, and I enthusiastically recommend these folks and this dealership to others! A+ They will be my first contact whenever I am in the market to purchase another car or truck!! Read more