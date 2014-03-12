5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I each buy a new vehicle every five years. I searched online for the best price for a truck. Most of the dealers were playing games with numbers. I emailed Travis Woods from Richmond Ford and ended up with the best salesman anyone could ask for. He truly cares about putting you in the vehicle you're looking for. Travis Woods and Austin Dombrowski, the General Sales Manager, worked an unbeatable deal. They gave me top dollar for my trade-in and the lowest price I could expect to find for my new truck. I had talked to and emailed Travis for a couple of days about what I wanted in a truck. I told him I wanted the Lariat, and he told me to look at the FX4 - and he was right. I love this truck. They gave me a price on the 2014 Ford F150 Crew FX4 and an estimate on my trade. Austin Dombrowski, the General Sales Manager, put the final deal together in an email and sealed the deal. I then drove three hours from the Outer Banks to Richmond, and with no suprises. They sold the F150 for exactly what they said - to the dollar. Travis is by far the best car salesman I've ever dealt with. You won't find a better employee!I'll be back, and I will be sure to tell all my family and friends that this is the place to find a deal and be treated with respect. I would like to thank everyone from Richmond Ford for making it a great car buying experience putting me in my new F150. Read more