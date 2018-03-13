5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a pre-owned vehicle from Trophy Nissan last December, and I could not be more impressed with the service and attention I received at this dealership! I put in an inquiry about a beautiful used car and the team called me back the same day to set up an appointment for the next morning. When I arrived I was greeted and promptly met Mark Ballejo, who helped me test drive the vehicle and get set up when I decided to purchase it. He was quick to answer any questions I had, and helped me work with the finance department to get a good interest rate. After all was said and done, I left so the car could go through detail, and man was I impressed! The car was spotless inside and out, including the engine bay. Way to go Trophy Nissan, for helping a friendly customer and excelling at customer service!! Read more