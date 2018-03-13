Trophy Nissan
Best car service ever!
by 03/13/2018on
I purchased a new Nissan from Noweda Loud. She was absolutley amazing and got us a great deal.
Great Job
by 02/26/2018on
Francisco Santos was a great sales man!! He helped me get into my Nissan Rogue for the payment I wanted. Come see him
Great!
by 02/14/2018on
Everything was easily explained to me on how everything works from bluetooth to blindspot sensors! Thanks to Luis suarez for his patience with me for all the questions i had!
Features
by 02/13/2018on
Had some trouble understanding how to work my Bluetooth on my Sentra but Luis Suarez was able to assist me and explained everything!
Great Dealership with Great Service
by 02/05/2018on
Upon coming to Trophy Nissan, I wasnt too sure of what to get. Luckily it was a very welcoming environment. What made it truly stand out was Their salesman, James Martinez. James was extremely knowledgeable about everything and made the overall process very simple.
Great Job!!
by 02/05/2018on
FRANCISCO SANTOS did a awesome job helping me after i wreck my car unexpectedly. Got my done no money down and helped me when I needed the most.
troph nissa
by 01/26/2018on
If your looking for a great deal and service go see James Sheppard at trophy Nissan he will make you smile thanks shep
Wonderful Experience Buying Used Car
by 01/25/2018on
I purchased a pre-owned vehicle from Trophy Nissan last December, and I could not be more impressed with the service and attention I received at this dealership! I put in an inquiry about a beautiful used car and the team called me back the same day to set up an appointment for the next morning. When I arrived I was greeted and promptly met Mark Ballejo, who helped me test drive the vehicle and get set up when I decided to purchase it. He was quick to answer any questions I had, and helped me work with the finance department to get a good interest rate. After all was said and done, I left so the car could go through detail, and man was I impressed! The car was spotless inside and out, including the engine bay. Way to go Trophy Nissan, for helping a friendly customer and excelling at customer service!!
Trophy
by 01/21/2018on
If your looking for a nice place to car shop go see James Sheppard at trophy we did purchase an Altima thanks to shep but no one offered us the service let alone the price that trophy did
Jett Reed Trophy Nissan Experience
by 01/20/2018on
Today we went to Nissan for our second vehicle. Jett who had helped us get our first car was working so we decided to stick with who we know. Jett AGAIN was very knoledgable, friendly, and very helpful. He helped us crunch numbers and explained everything in detail to where we completely understood everything. I highly recommend Jett to help you with your vehicle needs.
Great service
by 01/19/2018on
They were fast, fair and provided a great experience. Gerardo was a great salesman
I love this place
by 01/17/2018on
I will never visit another dealership after coming and meeting with Andrew Riggs. HE was delightful and fun to talk to and answered every question.
Purchase of Used Car
by 01/09/2018on
Francis Supreme did an awesome job. We were very pleased with him and the other staff at Tophy Nissan.
Good service
by 01/09/2018on
Zohair Q., assisted me and my husband in buying a new family friendly vehicle. He was very friendly and definitely made sure I was satisfied with the car...which I was!
Excellent
by 12/18/2017on
Robert Williams is an awesome salesman he worked dilligent to help us get the best vehicle for our budget.
GREAT
by 12/14/2017on
I want to thank Francisco Santos. Im so thankful, he was very kind and very patient. He went above and beyond his call of duty. He help me go get my car insurance for my new car, he was really professional and approach me like a gentle man and asked me "how can i help you"?
Customer Review
by 12/06/2017on
I went to Trophy for see Ajanae Howard and she was excellent!!! If you go to Trophy in mesquitd and you want a Nissan she is the go to girl!!!!
Exceeded expectations
by 12/04/2017on
Our sales person, Robert Williams, at Trophy Nissan was so excited about his product and passionate about helping us meet our goals. We let Robert know what we were looking for and what our price range was and he exceeded our vehicle expectations with keeping our monthly payments lower than we originally stated. He was a great pleasure to work with and made sure that we knew everything we needed to know about our purchase before driving off the lot. Truly a one stop shop! Robert has made us customers for life!
AJANAE HOWARD ROCKS!!!!
by 11/30/2017on
I went in and Ajanae Howard was THE BEST!!!!! She helped me and my family through the entire process of buying and made it so smooth!!! I not only made a sales contact, but a friend for life!!!! Thanks Ajanae Howard and Trophy Nissan!!!
Great Experience
by 11/06/2017on
Great Experience with Andrew Riggs at Trophy Nissan in mesquite. I will be back. Thanks for the positive experience and all the answers you gave me.
Andrew Maritim Rocks
by 09/24/2017on
When you tell Andrew Maritim what you're looking for, he's going to find the car that fits you and the best price for your wallet. He helped our family during a tough time. Our car was damaged in a flood. We told him what we wanted; he found it and one year later we are still living our 2016 Nissan Versa! Thanks Andrew!
