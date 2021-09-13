Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Joe Mahan Ford Lincoln

Joe Mahan Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
211 Memorial Dr, Paris, TN 38242
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Joe Mahan Ford Lincoln

1.5
Overall Rating
1.5 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
11 Reviews
Sort by:
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Decline of service department

by Bill Ethridge on 09/13/2021

Up till about 14/16 months ago Mahan ford had one of most reputable service departments in the area. Now the price quoted is never even close. Always have to wait on parts even when they know what the recall is and always has the most excuses for their failures. This is based on my last several apt.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Most dishonest dealership ever!

by Joemahanfordistrash on 06/16/2021

Avoid this place like it has the corona virus! I was in talks for almost 2 weeks to buy a car. Got preapproved offered to use my credit card for a down payment to hold the car. And made a appointmet to buy it. Left my vacation early and drove 2 hours to get there only for them to call me 5 min before my appointment. And tell me they sold my car. And then they relist it the next day. They never sold it at all. I don't know what kind of crooked games they were playing but they are shady shifty and dishonest. And more over do not value your time or money. Please do not let them waste your time.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great!

by Shaneray on 06/30/2017

This dealership is by far one of the best around! I always have a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a new truck

by Albert154 on 07/30/2016

The experience was excellent! The dealer did not have the exact truck I wanted on the lot, so he found the exact truck I wanted, brought it to the dealership, made sure it was fully fueled and serviced. The dealer went the extra mile to make sure I understood all of the instrumentation and options and then checked with me after the sale to make sure that I was satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good work...would have appreciated a bit more information

by JAppleseed96 on 07/15/2016

The "experience" was good. Two items could have improved the experience. First, we had a 8:30 appointment. When she dropped the car off between 8 and 8:30 and told them that she would leave it, they apparently took that as a indication that "whenever" would be acceptable for picking it up. Although she did not ask for a return time, based upon previous experience, she reasonably assumed that perhaps 2-2.5 hours would be a reasonable time. Since we live in the country, she planned her morning running errands with our daughter so as to give your technicians a looser window and more flexibility in their schedule. One of their errands took them by the dealer at about 12 (noon) when they noticed that the car was still where she left it (3.5 hours). At 1-ish she called for an estimate of time of completion and was told 2 hours. Suggestion, when a customer leaves the car, please confirm a pickup time. We will always try to give you plenty of time to complete the service but may occasionally need some constraint based upon other planned activities for the day. This should be especially so for scheduled maintenance. In this instance, by not starting on the car until later in the day could have become an even bigger inconvenience had something unexpected been uncovered during the scheduled service. Second, we would have liked an estimate for the cost of the routine service items for the 60K service. We had one of your service coupons which should have covered many of service items (not including parts/labor on the various air/cabin filters. I am not complaining about the amount of the charge but would liked to have had a bit of an estimate. I realize that had brakes or tires been required, those could not have been in the estimate. I like Mahon Ford and find your service of our vehicles high quality. You will notice that both of these "concerns" are of an informational nature and I believe will be appreciated if addressed, by most of your customers. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford Service

by MaryLou44 on 05/09/2016

Staff is always friendly Service work was completed in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mustang Recall Services

by Doubletake on 03/18/2016

I was very pleased with the service. All service personnel were extremely helpful and answered all questions expertly. Having three Mustangs that required recall work, it was accomplished quickly and efficiently. Your team also were very helpful in answering my non-recall questions regarding other issues two of my mustangs are having.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

exelant service

by JayBass on 02/25/2016

I was very pleased with the way that you handled my problem and would like to thank you [Joe Mahan Ford] for your fast and efficient way of handling my problem. Thanks Again. John

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best buying experience!

by scripadt on 01/20/2016

I drove 2 hours to buy my Mkt. Angie Pennington was so easy to work with me and made buying a newer car a very comfortable experience. I will most definitely send anyone who wants to buy a ford or Lincoln to this dealership in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mahan Ford = Outstanding customer service

by Mliotta on 01/05/2016

We have been using Mahan Ford exclusively since 2007. We have always found their staff to be professional and knowledgeable. The service department is top notch, they keep our Expedition in excellent shape. We have other choices, but Mahan is our go to shop. Their customer service is simply stellar. The Liotta Family Paris, TN.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service department is a joke!

by spasticdog on 09/06/2013

2011 mustang has been taken multiple times for transmission repairs. Danny D. which is the service manager is rude and blames problems on driving habits. My wife and I drive this car normal like any other car. They cannot fix it so just blame it on us! The service department is incompetent and Jeff M. was no help what so ever in helping us with this. Joe Mahan has lost a customer and so has ford. I would not do business with Joe Mahan they will do you wrong!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for