4 out of 5 stars service Rating

The "experience" was good. Two items could have improved the experience. First, we had a 8:30 appointment. When she dropped the car off between 8 and 8:30 and told them that she would leave it, they apparently took that as a indication that "whenever" would be acceptable for picking it up. Although she did not ask for a return time, based upon previous experience, she reasonably assumed that perhaps 2-2.5 hours would be a reasonable time. Since we live in the country, she planned her morning running errands with our daughter so as to give your technicians a looser window and more flexibility in their schedule. One of their errands took them by the dealer at about 12 (noon) when they noticed that the car was still where she left it (3.5 hours). At 1-ish she called for an estimate of time of completion and was told 2 hours. Suggestion, when a customer leaves the car, please confirm a pickup time. We will always try to give you plenty of time to complete the service but may occasionally need some constraint based upon other planned activities for the day. This should be especially so for scheduled maintenance. In this instance, by not starting on the car until later in the day could have become an even bigger inconvenience had something unexpected been uncovered during the scheduled service. Second, we would have liked an estimate for the cost of the routine service items for the 60K service. We had one of your service coupons which should have covered many of service items (not including parts/labor on the various air/cabin filters. I am not complaining about the amount of the charge but would liked to have had a bit of an estimate. I realize that had brakes or tires been required, those could not have been in the estimate. I like Mahon Ford and find your service of our vehicles high quality. You will notice that both of these "concerns" are of an informational nature and I believe will be appreciated if addressed, by most of your customers. Thanks. Read more