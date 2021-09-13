Joe Mahan Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Joe Mahan Ford Lincoln
Decline of service department
by 09/13/2021on
Up till about 14/16 months ago Mahan ford had one of most reputable service departments in the area. Now the price quoted is never even close. Always have to wait on parts even when they know what the recall is and always has the most excuses for their failures. This is based on my last several apt.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Most dishonest dealership ever!
by 06/16/2021on
Avoid this place like it has the corona virus! I was in talks for almost 2 weeks to buy a car. Got preapproved offered to use my credit card for a down payment to hold the car. And made a appointmet to buy it. Left my vacation early and drove 2 hours to get there only for them to call me 5 min before my appointment. And tell me they sold my car. And then they relist it the next day. They never sold it at all. I don't know what kind of crooked games they were playing but they are shady shifty and dishonest. And more over do not value your time or money. Please do not let them waste your time.
Great!
by 06/30/2017on
This dealership is by far one of the best around! I always have a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a new truck
by 07/30/2016on
The experience was excellent! The dealer did not have the exact truck I wanted on the lot, so he found the exact truck I wanted, brought it to the dealership, made sure it was fully fueled and serviced. The dealer went the extra mile to make sure I understood all of the instrumentation and options and then checked with me after the sale to make sure that I was satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good work...would have appreciated a bit more information
by 07/15/2016on
The "experience" was good. Two items could have improved the experience. First, we had a 8:30 appointment. When she dropped the car off between 8 and 8:30 and told them that she would leave it, they apparently took that as a indication that "whenever" would be acceptable for picking it up. Although she did not ask for a return time, based upon previous experience, she reasonably assumed that perhaps 2-2.5 hours would be a reasonable time. Since we live in the country, she planned her morning running errands with our daughter so as to give your technicians a looser window and more flexibility in their schedule. One of their errands took them by the dealer at about 12 (noon) when they noticed that the car was still where she left it (3.5 hours). At 1-ish she called for an estimate of time of completion and was told 2 hours. Suggestion, when a customer leaves the car, please confirm a pickup time. We will always try to give you plenty of time to complete the service but may occasionally need some constraint based upon other planned activities for the day. This should be especially so for scheduled maintenance. In this instance, by not starting on the car until later in the day could have become an even bigger inconvenience had something unexpected been uncovered during the scheduled service. Second, we would have liked an estimate for the cost of the routine service items for the 60K service. We had one of your service coupons which should have covered many of service items (not including parts/labor on the various air/cabin filters. I am not complaining about the amount of the charge but would liked to have had a bit of an estimate. I realize that had brakes or tires been required, those could not have been in the estimate. I like Mahon Ford and find your service of our vehicles high quality. You will notice that both of these "concerns" are of an informational nature and I believe will be appreciated if addressed, by most of your customers. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Service
by 05/09/2016on
Staff is always friendly Service work was completed in a timely manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mustang Recall Services
by 03/18/2016on
I was very pleased with the service. All service personnel were extremely helpful and answered all questions expertly. Having three Mustangs that required recall work, it was accomplished quickly and efficiently. Your team also were very helpful in answering my non-recall questions regarding other issues two of my mustangs are having.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
exelant service
by 02/25/2016on
I was very pleased with the way that you handled my problem and would like to thank you [Joe Mahan Ford] for your fast and efficient way of handling my problem. Thanks Again. John
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best buying experience!
by 01/20/2016on
I drove 2 hours to buy my Mkt. Angie Pennington was so easy to work with me and made buying a newer car a very comfortable experience. I will most definitely send anyone who wants to buy a ford or Lincoln to this dealership in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mahan Ford = Outstanding customer service
by 01/05/2016on
We have been using Mahan Ford exclusively since 2007. We have always found their staff to be professional and knowledgeable. The service department is top notch, they keep our Expedition in excellent shape. We have other choices, but Mahan is our go to shop. Their customer service is simply stellar. The Liotta Family Paris, TN.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service department is a joke!
by 09/06/2013on
2011 mustang has been taken multiple times for transmission repairs. Danny D. which is the service manager is rude and blames problems on driving habits. My wife and I drive this car normal like any other car. They cannot fix it so just blame it on us! The service department is incompetent and Jeff M. was no help what so ever in helping us with this. Joe Mahan has lost a customer and so has ford. I would not do business with Joe Mahan they will do you wrong!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No