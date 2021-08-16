Skip to main content
Lonnie Cobb Ford

1618 US 45, Henderson, TN 38340
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lonnie Cobb Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy as pie.

by Satisfied on 08/16/2021

No problems whatsoever. They spent a lot of time demonstrating all the features of the vehicle as there are many new ones I have not previously had on a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lonnie Cobb Ford is awesome !!!

by David_H34 on 09/28/2016

Sales and business staff were excellent. They made my buying experience a very easy one compared to other dealerships I have traded with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Ford SD F250

by detailjohn on 09/12/2014

friendly sales people, not pushy... Nice Showroom. Free coffee and bottled water. Nice selection of trucks and cars. would highly recommend. See Steve K.!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

