Lonnie Cobb Ford
Customer Reviews of Lonnie Cobb Ford
Easy as pie.
by 08/16/2021on
No problems whatsoever. They spent a lot of time demonstrating all the features of the vehicle as there are many new ones I have not previously had on a vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lonnie Cobb Ford is awesome !!!
by 09/28/2016on
Sales and business staff were excellent. They made my buying experience a very easy one compared to other dealerships I have traded with.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Ford SD F250
by 09/12/2014on
friendly sales people, not pushy... Nice Showroom. Free coffee and bottled water. Nice selection of trucks and cars. would highly recommend. See Steve K.!
