Greg Yeoman and Brian Cruz were great to deal with! They were more than accommodating on my trade in and gave me the absolute best deal on my Rubicon right out of the gate. They made sure I got the terms and financing I was looking for and made this one of the easiest auto purchases I've ever had. It should be noted I traveled a total of 20 hrs to make this purchase. I'm happy to reccomend them & to deal with them again for my next purchase! Thanks again gentleman! Read more