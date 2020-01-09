Best dealer in the area
09/01/2020
This makes the 4th vehicle I have bought from this dealership. Tristen Swallows has been great to work with on each vehicle. He is always professional and extremely knowledgeable about his cars. The dealership has gone above and beyond to make each buying experience a pleasure. I will continue to use them both for any future purchases.
Great price, great service!
09/02/2020
I would highly recommend this service for your vehicle. They went above and beyond my expectations and treated me kindly and courteously.
Dealer Experience
08/18/2020
I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle! They will definitely take care of your needs.
New vehicle purchase
08/12/2020
I can't say anything but good things. Thank you Crown, Greg Yeoman and Chances Deakins for making this an easy and enjoyable purchase.
Very satisfied
07/27/2020
Austin and Jamey were fantastic. I got a great truck at a great price and had a good time doing it.
Kayla Neal service visit.
07/21/2020
Kayla Neal, provided great service,got me in quick for service and service recall item , thanks again!
Awesome TEAM at CROWN!!
07/20/2020
Dean is very helpful and knowledgeable about our requests!! Dean is an awesome guy!!! I recommend Dean and his TEAM for everyone who is looking for honesty and quality!! Thanks Dean for making my daughter’s 16th birthday the BEST EVER!! CROWN is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!
New 2020 Ram Longhorn purchase
06/24/2020
I worked with Matt Johnson to purchase my new RAM 1500 longhorn. This was the smoothest transaction that I done in a while. All of the negotiations were done via text messages. When I got to the dealer, all I had to do was test drive the vehicle and sign the paper work. It was easy breezy. I will certainly work with this dealer again.
Outstanding Service and People
05/20/2020
I cannot be more pleased with my experience at Crown in Cleveland, TN. Steven Lilly is a down to earth salesman and genuinely cares about providing an excellent experience for his customers.
Amazing Customer Service
05/11/2020
Kayla Neal that works in the service department was amazing from beginning to end. She was great at taking notes and sharing details along the way. I will be back and hope to continue to work with her. I’m always weary of dealerships service center but she has completely changed my outlook. Thank you Kayla!
Purchase of ram 2500
05/11/2020
My family and I would like to thank Charles Mullins and team for the exceptional job in helping us in our purchase of the 2017 Ram 2500, they all stayed late to complete our purchase,thanks again for the great job!.....thank you,Paul Carroll
Repair work
05/06/2020
Excellent place of business. Kayla Neal is incredible. She can work miracles getting things done!!!
Will Travel For A Great Deal!
05/05/2020
Greg Yeoman and Brian Cruz were great to deal with! They were more than accommodating on my trade in and gave me the absolute best deal on my Rubicon right out of the gate. They made sure I got the terms and financing I was looking for and made this one of the easiest auto purchases I've ever had. It should be noted I traveled a total of 20 hrs to make this purchase. I'm happy to reccomend them & to deal with them again for my next purchase! Thanks again gentleman!
Thanks Michael Kost
04/25/2020
I would like to say thanks to Micheal Kost for helping me look at all the Jeep trucks he was very helpful and friendly. I bought my first jeep about two years ago there and Michael Kost was the one to help me buy 2013 JK he does a good job and he will do what he can for you. Keep the good work up. Thanks Scottie
Great Service
04/02/2020
Kayla Neal has been my service advisor the last couple time I have had service to my jeep Renegade. She is always very friendly and always smiling. The service at crown of Cleveland is great. I would recommend them any of my friends and family.
Glad I came in
03/19/2020
I'm glad I came in kayla neal was super I had some questions so she got the shop Forman (James) he answered my question spent 5 or so minutes with he, then he came in the waiting room and gave he a update on how things were going. Super people and service!
Service Review For Kayla Neal
02/28/2020
Kayla Neal was extremely helpful in scheduling my Jeep Grand Cherokee for an oil and filter change as well as a tire rotation. She was able to work me in the schedule during a busy day on February 27, 2020, and I am very appreciative of her efforts as well as her courtesy and professional service. Kayla is a very valuable asset to Crown Chrysler in Cleveland, TN. N
Oil & Tire rotation
02/25/2020
Friendly Staff
Honest dealership
01/30/2020
Steven Lilly is an excellent salesman. Very good experience and very honest people. They made a mistake on paperwork and called me after I had been gone an hour to tell me So I could decide how to Handle it. Honest people means a lot
Excellent Service at Crown
01/28/2020
We went to Crown and received great service! Thristan “Toot” Swallows was very professional and knowledgeable about the different Jeeps we were considering. I highly recommend Toot and the entire Crown team for your next vehicle buying experience.
