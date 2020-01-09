Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

511 S Lee Hwy, Cleveland, TN 37311
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
(49)
Recommend: Yes (49) No (0)
sales Rating

Best dealer in the area

by Mark on 09/01/2020

This makes the 4th vehicle I have bought from this dealership. Tristen Swallows has been great to work with on each vehicle. He is always professional and extremely knowledgeable about his cars. The dealership has gone above and beyond to make each buying experience a pleasure. I will continue to use them both for any future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great price, great service!

by Kylee Clukey on 09/02/2020

I would highly recommend this service for your vehicle. They went above and beyond my expectations and treated me kindly and courteously.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

sales Rating

Dealer Experience

by Rachel Biggs on 08/18/2020

I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle! They will definitely take care of your needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Cyndi Conley on 08/12/2020

I can't say anything but good things. Thank you Crown, Greg Yeoman and Chances Deakins for making this an easy and enjoyable purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Very satisfied

by Clay Dennis on 07/27/2020

Austin and Jamey were fantastic. I got a great truck at a great price and had a good time doing it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Kayla Neal service visit.

by Oil change on 07/21/2020

Kayla Neal, provided great service,got me in quick for service and service recall item , thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Awesome TEAM at CROWN!!

by Happy Daddy on 07/20/2020

Dean is very helpful and knowledgeable about our requests!! Dean is an awesome guy!!! I recommend Dean and his TEAM for everyone who is looking for honesty and quality!! Thanks Dean for making my daughter’s 16th birthday the BEST EVER!! CROWN is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

New 2020 Ram Longhorn purchase

by Lyndon on 06/24/2020

I worked with Matt Johnson to purchase my new RAM 1500 longhorn. This was the smoothest transaction that I done in a while. All of the negotiations were done via text messages. When I got to the dealer, all I had to do was test drive the vehicle and sign the paper work. It was easy breezy. I will certainly work with this dealer again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Service and People

by DT on 05/20/2020

I cannot be more pleased with my experience at Crown in Cleveland, TN. Steven Lilly is a down to earth salesman and genuinely cares about providing an excellent experience for his customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by Ramona on 05/11/2020

Kayla Neal that works in the service department was amazing from beginning to end. She was great at taking notes and sharing details along the way. I will be back and hope to continue to work with her. I’m always weary of dealerships service center but she has completely changed my outlook. Thank you Kayla!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Purchase of ram 2500

by Ram 2500 on 05/11/2020

My family and I would like to thank Charles Mullins and team for the exceptional job in helping us in our purchase of the 2017 Ram 2500, they all stayed late to complete our purchase,thanks again for the great job!.....thank you,Paul Carroll

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Repair work

by Very happy on 05/06/2020

Excellent place of business. Kayla Neal is incredible. She can work miracles getting things done!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Will Travel For A Great Deal!

by Rob Bunch on 05/05/2020

Greg Yeoman and Brian Cruz were great to deal with! They were more than accommodating on my trade in and gave me the absolute best deal on my Rubicon right out of the gate. They made sure I got the terms and financing I was looking for and made this one of the easiest auto purchases I've ever had. It should be noted I traveled a total of 20 hrs to make this purchase. I'm happy to reccomend them & to deal with them again for my next purchase! Thanks again gentleman!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks Michael Kost

by Scottie on 04/25/2020

I would like to say thanks to Micheal Kost for helping me look at all the Jeep trucks he was very helpful and friendly. I bought my first jeep about two years ago there and Michael Kost was the one to help me buy 2013 JK he does a good job and he will do what he can for you. Keep the good work up. Thanks Scottie

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great Service

by Carma Blair on 04/02/2020

Kayla Neal has been my service advisor the last couple time I have had service to my jeep Renegade. She is always very friendly and always smiling. The service at crown of Cleveland is great. I would recommend them any of my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Glad I came in

by Larry on 03/19/2020

I'm glad I came in kayla neal was super I had some questions so she got the shop Forman (James) he answered my question spent 5 or so minutes with he, then he came in the waiting room and gave he a update on how things were going. Super people and service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service Review For Kayla Neal

by Service Review on 02/28/2020

Kayla Neal was extremely helpful in scheduling my Jeep Grand Cherokee for an oil and filter change as well as a tire rotation. She was able to work me in the schedule during a busy day on February 27, 2020, and I am very appreciative of her efforts as well as her courtesy and professional service. Kayla is a very valuable asset to Crown Chrysler in Cleveland, TN. N

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service Rating

Oil & Tire rotation

by Timothy on 02/25/2020

Friendly Staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Honest dealership

by Honest dealership on 01/30/2020

Steven Lilly is an excellent salesman. Very good experience and very honest people. They made a mistake on paperwork and called me after I had been gone an hour to tell me So I could decide how to Handle it. Honest people means a lot

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent Service at Crown

by NikRon on 01/28/2020

We went to Crown and received great service! Thristan “Toot” Swallows was very professional and knowledgeable about the different Jeeps we were considering. I highly recommend Toot and the entire Crown team for your next vehicle buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

