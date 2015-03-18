MINI of Nashville
Fantastic Customer Service
by 03/18/2015on
If you've ever driven a MINI, you know how awesome they are to drive. So I won't bore you with the details of my new MINI that I bought last week. Or the one my mom bought three days ago. I'm on my second MINI, Mom's on her third, and my sister is on her first -- it has 100,000+ miles on it, and it's still going strong. What I will write about is the exceptional service Denise Tschida provided as my salesperson. She listened to the options I wanted in my car, then she showed me the cars on the lot that met my requirements. Then she let me go on multiple test drives to feel the differences in handling and performance. She knows these cars inside and out. Test her. She'll know the answer. Anyway, Denise let me take my time, she never pressured me, and when it came time to go into the dreaded sit-down part of the sale, I knew I was in good hands, and she wasn't going to hoodwink me in any way. I felt like I was in excellent hands, and I got an amazing car at a great price. I've met a few of the other salespeople there, and they seem nice as well, but I only have experience with Denise, and I highly recommend her.
Loved MINI of Nashville
by 02/12/2012on
Best car buying experience EVER! No pressure, friendly sales associates that know what they're talking about. MINI of Nashville didn't have the car I wanted, so they got it from another dealer in the Southeast. Only took a few days. Daniel, our sales associate, was super accommodating and didn't seem to mind that I called/emailed constantly checking to see if the car had arrived. I would go back AGAIN and AGAIN even though we are driving from Huntsville. I hope I get to buy more MINIs in the future from these guys!
