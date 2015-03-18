5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you've ever driven a MINI, you know how awesome they are to drive. So I won't bore you with the details of my new MINI that I bought last week. Or the one my mom bought three days ago. I'm on my second MINI, Mom's on her third, and my sister is on her first -- it has 100,000+ miles on it, and it's still going strong. What I will write about is the exceptional service Denise Tschida provided as my salesperson. She listened to the options I wanted in my car, then she showed me the cars on the lot that met my requirements. Then she let me go on multiple test drives to feel the differences in handling and performance. She knows these cars inside and out. Test her. She'll know the answer. Anyway, Denise let me take my time, she never pressured me, and when it came time to go into the dreaded sit-down part of the sale, I knew I was in good hands, and she wasn't going to hoodwink me in any way. I felt like I was in excellent hands, and I got an amazing car at a great price. I've met a few of the other salespeople there, and they seem nice as well, but I only have experience with Denise, and I highly recommend her. Read more