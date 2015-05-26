1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Husband and I bought a dodge truck from them that was suppose to be "certified pre-owned". Had the truck 3 weeks and hadn't even made a payment yet and had to spend $100 on deductible to get rear wheel sensor repaired. Week later same thing happened and had to get the left rear wheel sensor repaired. Had the truck back a week and my husband went under the truck to see how hard it would be to change the oil himself and he saw transmission fluid leaking. Ended up being a small issue we wouldn't have be pay for but we had to drive an hour to take it back AGAIN. When he walked up to service desk he was told it would take longer than the day they previously told him it would take and offered him no rental. We will never step foot back in that place again and we regret buying from them. If you are advertising "certified pre-owned" you would think you would check for something like a transmission leak etc. We have had the truck 9 weeks and it was in the shop or out of use a total of 4 of those weeks and only made one payment on truck. Great people to work with until the sale is made. We STILL have not received our paperwork from when we bought the truck. They [non-permissible content removed]! Read more