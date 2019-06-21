Carolina Ford
Carolina Ford is a small, independent dealership that provides exceptional service, not to be undersold pricing and extremely fair trade values. Our recent purchase of a 2019 Expedition included trade-in of our 2017 Taurus and 2013 F150. Blair was a terrific host, facilitated the process and ensured that we were totally comfortable with the terms of the transaction. Robert managed the paperwork and was extremely efficient while holding conversation. We drove the new vehicle home that afternoon. A great dealership, a great team. We highly recommend Carolina Ford.
