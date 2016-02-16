5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I communicated by email with 12 dealers looking for the best price on the new Accord Hybrid EX-L. Because the car is new and in limited supply, most dealers weren't willing to negotiate below MSRP. One that was is Stokes Honda. They followed up with me when they had the car in stock. Originally unwilling to negotiate, I finally got some movement after speaking with their "business development" person, Randy D. He had the general manager call me. My negotiations with him went nowhere until Randy got involved again. With his help, I was finally able to get the GM to agree to a price about $1,300 below MSRP. When I got to the dealership, I was introduced to the salesperson, Suzanne B, who was very good to deal with. There was no high pressure to buy accessories or an extended warranty. I intended to pay cash for the car, but decided to finance the purchase when presented with 60-month financing at 1.19% through Capital One Auto. The transaction went very smoothly. The follow-up was very unexpected: I received two calls from Suzanne, one from the general manager, one from the parts department offering a discount on accessories for 30 days, one from the service manager, and one from the titling clerk. We were also invited to their quarterly Honda owner workshop, where we were served a catered barbecue dinner. Many door prizes were awarded. In my 69 years of life, I've never witnessed this degree of follow-up. Read more