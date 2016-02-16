Stokes Honda of Beaufort
Glad to stay local!
by 02/16/2016on
Started early, expecting to end up in another state to get the bottom line I needed...stayed right where I started. Though, it's a full-day process to buy a new car, I found that the team at Stokes (Wayne Berdeaux, Jerry Fermin, and others I met) did their best to expedite the process--respecting my time, needs, and wallet! :) (as far as car buying goes...) I was pleased to have them work with me with sincerity and ease. It was all about "me" and my new car! Thanks so much for a great experience!
WORST EXPERIENCE EVER
by 05/01/2015on
The absolute WORST experience of my life. Traded in a vehicle on 4/7. 26 days later they have exceeded the legal 21 day payoff on my trade in affecting my credit score. They have also yet to come up with financing although my documents are signed. Auto fraud???!!! Be careful. Appointment with an attorney is scheduled
Good Pricing; Great Follow-up
by 12/27/2013on
I communicated by email with 12 dealers looking for the best price on the new Accord Hybrid EX-L. Because the car is new and in limited supply, most dealers weren't willing to negotiate below MSRP. One that was is Stokes Honda. They followed up with me when they had the car in stock. Originally unwilling to negotiate, I finally got some movement after speaking with their "business development" person, Randy D. He had the general manager call me. My negotiations with him went nowhere until Randy got involved again. With his help, I was finally able to get the GM to agree to a price about $1,300 below MSRP. When I got to the dealership, I was introduced to the salesperson, Suzanne B, who was very good to deal with. There was no high pressure to buy accessories or an extended warranty. I intended to pay cash for the car, but decided to finance the purchase when presented with 60-month financing at 1.19% through Capital One Auto. The transaction went very smoothly. The follow-up was very unexpected: I received two calls from Suzanne, one from the general manager, one from the parts department offering a discount on accessories for 30 days, one from the service manager, and one from the titling clerk. We were also invited to their quarterly Honda owner workshop, where we were served a catered barbecue dinner. Many door prizes were awarded. In my 69 years of life, I've never witnessed this degree of follow-up.
by 08/31/2013on
I just delt with Suzanne B at Stokes Honda and was a pleasure dealing with her and buying a new Ridgeline. She knew her Honda's, was not pushy and worked to get me the best deal she could. Best experience I have ever had in buying a new car. Well - the truck is a great truck too and I am like a kid with a new toy.
Stokes Honda - Beaufort
by 02/25/2013on
I recently bought a new Accord from Stokes. During the process everyone at the dealership treated me as a valued customer. At no time was I pressure to buy and I ended up getting what I think is an excellent deal. I would certainly recommend them to my friends and will definately consider buying from them again.
#1 Honda Dealership
by 02/11/2013on
First I would like to state that I have bought a total of FIVE vehicles from Stokes Honda of Beaufort since 1999 to now. When I am in the market for vehicle, I can always count on Stokes Honda of Beaufort to beat the competition prices across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. My last purchase was the new 2013 Honda Civic Ex-L from Stokes and I got the best service from the Sales Manager Mike and Sales Person Tony. I have been dealing with Mike since my first purchase in 1999 and he has always been honest and up front with the pricing, You can count on that. They will go above and beyond to make their customers happy and satisfied with their purchase. I enthusiastically recommend Stokes Honda of Beaufort, SC if you are in the market for a vehicle.
