Customer Reviews of Motorworld Mitsubishi
Extraordinary Service!
by 02/21/2018on
I recently purchased a 2018 Outlander from Lisa Klimaitis. She made making a big purchase relaxed and easy! Wonderful, kind woman with the knowledge needed to find the perfect car for you! Bill made the financing and end process a breeze as well! Also, they can help you in any department so if you decide that Mitsubishi isn't the right car for you they can help you find another that fits what you're looking for. I went in looking for Hondas and Hyundais and walked our with an amazing car that was more of what i was looking for!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outlander sport
by 03/10/2017on
I had 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer but my daughter was in an accident and the car was totaled dan golubiewski help me for the right SUV to meet my needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My buying experience
by 03/10/2017on
I was over mileage on my Hyundai Elantra lease that I bought for Dickson city Hyundai was going to buy it out but dan golubiewski showed me that was mistake because my car wasn't worth what I owed and put me into 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport that I love
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Offering Pennsylvania drivers an extensive selection of new Mitsubishi models for sale, our team at MotorWorld is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
