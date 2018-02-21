5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a 2018 Outlander from Lisa Klimaitis. She made making a big purchase relaxed and easy! Wonderful, kind woman with the knowledge needed to find the perfect car for you! Bill made the financing and end process a breeze as well! Also, they can help you in any department so if you decide that Mitsubishi isn't the right car for you they can help you find another that fits what you're looking for. I went in looking for Hondas and Hyundais and walked our with an amazing car that was more of what i was looking for! Read more