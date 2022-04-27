1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had an issue with my 2013 Wrangler with the traction control. It left me stranded in the middle of an on ramp. Savage dealership was next to me so they towed it there and worked in it for a week. No offer of a loaner either. They said they replaced the Total Integrated Power Module to the tune of over $1325.00 and ultimately that did not fix the problem. I could've purchased the module for less than $300 myself. Turns out the Module has absolutely nothing to do with the traction control!!!!! The shop said it was not covered under the extended warranty so I paid the bill. I got the Wrangler back and within three days, it did the very same thing. I called them and had it towed there AGAIN. I kept getting the run around that it couldn't be duplicated. The young man never asked questions about it or anything related to it. I had to call to keep getting updates and kept being told it couldn't be duplicated. Then I get a call from the young man asking my permission to use MY WRANGLER for her personal use to try to duplicate it. It's been another week without my one and only vehicle. I told him no, asked what else has been done to it and he said they switched out the rear wheel censors, not replace them, just switched the left to the right and the right to the left! I demanded to have my Wrangler returned. Oh, and the first time it was there, they took it upon themselves to do an appraisal on it and leave paperwork on the front seat face up with all my info on it. I never gave permission for an appraisal. Anyway, the shop has made no effort to reimburse me for the $1325. mistake on their part and paying it was definitely a hardship on me financially. I would NEVER recommend Savage 61 to anyone!!!! Very poor customer service, really poor communication skills and just an "I-don't-care" attitude that shouldn't be in a customer service oriented business. Read more