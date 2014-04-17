#1 Cochran Nissan of South Hills
Great car buying experience
by 04/17/2014on
Cochran makes buying a car easy!! I do not live near the Nissan dealer so they brought the car to the dealer closest to me. This is the third new car I bought from them and will continue to shop for my vehicles with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everything I could have asked
by 04/03/2014on
Came in looking for a new vehicle and Josue listened to everything we wanted and got us a great deal on new Juke. Everything I could have wanted. Thanks so much. I will definitely be sending anyone interested in a new car your way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Sales Department
by 03/20/2014on
Just bought my second car from Cochran Nissan of the South Hills. I can't say enough good things. My salesman, Bill M, made everything transparent and easy. I was in and out in a reasonable amount of time and I feel like I got a pretty good deal. I also have used their service department for the past seven years on all of my Nissans. I love the place. They always go out of their way to make things convenient and I feel they are honest when they say my cars do or no not need certain things. I highly recommend this dealership and I 100% will buy my next car from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Altima
by 03/20/2014on
I would like to thank Alex P for all his efforts. He makes the buying/leasing experience very pleasant. This was my 2nd car that I bought from Cochran thru him. He has gone out of his way to be available..sometimes on short notice to make sure he's available to meet with me & to answer any of my questions either in person or via e-mail. I look forward to working with him again in the future. John J. D. 3/20/14
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
john700
by 02/23/2014on
Third car from Cochran. Sales force is great, will help you time your purchase to take advantage of Nissan rebates and incentives. Can't testify about the service department--never been there, relatives own an independent garage and I don't want to be discommunicated. I will say that the cars themselves are very reliable---and fun to drive. Cochran now has an immaculate 2011 Winter Frost Maxima--only maintenance was oil changes and wiper replacements.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and Beyond Service
by 02/02/2014on
I had test driven a Tiguan at #1 Cochran Volkswagen of North Hills, and our salesman, Ed, took really great care of us. He was straightforward and honest, which my husband and I really appreciated. When I decided a crossover really didn't fit my needs, I decided to look at the Nissan Altima and the VW Passat (but I was leaning towards the Altima). We contacted Ed because we wanted to give him the business since he took care of us so well. Ed does not work at a Nissan dealership, but we knew he could help us out because the #1 Cochran group is the biggest auto retailer in the Pittsburgh area. We were on a time constraint, and we didn't want to miss out on the incentives Nissan was offering, so we couldn't wait for them to do a dealer trade to get the car I wanted to the VW dealership, and we couldn't drive around to several dealerships that night. So Ed rearranged his other appointments and drove 25 miles down to #1 Cochran Nissan of South Hills to meet us. And he brought a Passat so I could test drive it as well. I ended up with the Altima, and I love it! I really feel like Ed and everyone at #1 Cochran Nissan of South Hills bent over backwards to make my car buying experience easier. Everyone that we dealt with was down to earth, straightforward, and pleasant to do business with. When I picked up my new Altima a few days later, they spent over an hour getting me acquainted with all of the features it has. I can't think of another car dealership that would be so accommodating!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 11/22/2013on
The overall experience was a positive one. Car buying or leasing is not what it used to be. Our salesman, Joe D, was very accomodating and made sure we felt comfortable with the buying process and the car before we left the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 10/08/2013on
Very positive car buying (lease) experience. My wife and I would recommend Tim S without hesitation. Very friendly, knowledgeable, and understanding of what we were looking to do. Not only did he have answers to all our questions, he asked all the right questions along the way. Our experience was excellent and was no different that shopping at a grocery store. Got what we wanted and understood the bottom line.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes