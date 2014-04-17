5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had test driven a Tiguan at #1 Cochran Volkswagen of North Hills, and our salesman, Ed, took really great care of us. He was straightforward and honest, which my husband and I really appreciated. When I decided a crossover really didn't fit my needs, I decided to look at the Nissan Altima and the VW Passat (but I was leaning towards the Altima). We contacted Ed because we wanted to give him the business since he took care of us so well. Ed does not work at a Nissan dealership, but we knew he could help us out because the #1 Cochran group is the biggest auto retailer in the Pittsburgh area. We were on a time constraint, and we didn't want to miss out on the incentives Nissan was offering, so we couldn't wait for them to do a dealer trade to get the car I wanted to the VW dealership, and we couldn't drive around to several dealerships that night. So Ed rearranged his other appointments and drove 25 miles down to #1 Cochran Nissan of South Hills to meet us. And he brought a Passat so I could test drive it as well. I ended up with the Altima, and I love it! I really feel like Ed and everyone at #1 Cochran Nissan of South Hills bent over backwards to make my car buying experience easier. Everyone that we dealt with was down to earth, straightforward, and pleasant to do business with. When I picked up my new Altima a few days later, they spent over an hour getting me acquainted with all of the features it has. I can't think of another car dealership that would be so accommodating! Read more