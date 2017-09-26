1.4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

1st time (Dec 2006): Stopped by this dealership because its literally minutes from my house. Looked around the lot for a used Quest but didn't find anything I liked. When the dealership found out I wasn't going to be interested, the Used Car Manager was literally in my face waving the paperwork for the car (that I don't even want) in my face saying that I should take their car. Needless to say, I was pretty shocked by their lack of professionalism and stayed away from the dealership for a while. 2nd time (Jan 30, 2008): Stopped by this dealership after dinner to look at the new Armada. Original plan was just to look, but Sales Manager got me to sit down to crunch some numbers to see where we were. Right off the bat I tell them I've done my research, I expect the price to be close to invoice, at least $3000+ off of MSRP. I tell them I want an LE, but also want to see pricing for an SE. They sit me down for literally 1.5 hours as they search for an LE on the web because they don't have one in inventory. After almost 2 hours, they come back to me and say "there are TONS of LE's around, but we want to offer you a deal on the SE". (!?) So I'm like okay, why did we just waste 2 hours? So I'm waiting for the SE pricing. 1st time around, oldest trick in the book (and quite insulting to tell you the truth), they tell me they can give me the car for $37k, and that it's a great deal because they dropped me $4500 off of MSRP. Well yea, that's a manufacture rebate from Nissan that I knew about which is why I was stopping by in the first place. So I ask them, you haven't given me any DEALER discounts. I keep lowballing them where eventually they get to invoice. Since I really wasn't ready to make a deal there and it was getting late (9pm), I just tell them that the price just isn't where we need to be and that I'll just keep looking or come back later. General Sales Manager kindly curses me off under his breath as I head out the door. I understand that being lowballed isn't a fun process for the dealer, but quite frankly I'm not here to make things fun for them. It was just very shocking for me to see and hear their lack of professionalism when dealing with an educated buyer such as myself. Read more