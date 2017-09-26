Kelly Nissan of Route 33
Customer Reviews of Kelly Nissan of Route 33
The Sales Staff was very helpful in getting my vehicle registration sent
by 09/26/2017on
It took a while, but the Sales Staff was very helpful in finally making sure my Vehicle Registration was processed. They all are nice people there and do seem to care about their customers. Overall, this experience worked out well for me in the end. THANK YOU Kelly Nissan of Route 33 in Easton PA!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 12/13/2016on
Scott Tophoney helped us purchase a used car to replace a car was wrecked last month. He helped to make the process easy, quick and was able to answer our questions. I would highly recommend Scott to others looking to buy a car.
Awesome dealership
by 12/06/2016on
I went here with horrible credit and no money, they got me a brand new car, I crashed that, and they worked really hard to get me another one. Thank you zach hafer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Hyundai Sonata
by 10/25/2016on
I cannot say enough great things about my experience! Oscar was amazing and extremely patient and helpful throughout my visit and worked with me to get me into the car at the payment i wanted. The car is beautiful and the dealership is 5 stars. Very highly recommended!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of used car
by 10/26/2015on
Needed to pick a used car for my daughter. She found what she wanted at Kelly Nissan. I met with Mike Disora the Sales Mgr. and Scott Tophoney the Product Specialist. Went over the car and all the options. Worked out the details, set the pick up date. Went to the dealership and in 30 minutes had the car and all the paper worked signed. Mike and Scott are great to work with and I would recommend them to anyone looking for a pre-owned, like new car.
Worst EVER
by 05/18/2015on
There is no where good to start. Just do yourself a favor. Google search in a radius of 35 miles for a Nissan store and you will find any other Nissan store who provides better service and you PAY LESS NO MATTER WHAT. THREE times it took me to realize this, but you will pay at least a 1000 more at Kelly Nissan than any other place I've gone.
Great Experience
by 11/14/2014on
This was the easiest car buying experience i have ever had. Bill Pallo took his time to go over everything that Kelly Nissan had to offer. He also made sure I knew the car inside and out before we even talked about numbers. The sales manager Mike Disora came over and introduced himself and helped me go over all the numbers with Bill Both Mike and Bill made everything painless. Mike S. handled my paperwork quickly and everyone was very respectful of my time. I would recommend The guys at Kelly to all of my friends.
Frank R - Honest and Reliable
by 04/04/2014on
Frank is one of the most honest and reliable salesmen that you could ever ask to do business with. He is very knowledgable and if he does not have an answer, he will do the research to get you the information you need. No BS, just a very ethical man who does his jobs very well! I would recommend him to all of my friends and anyone in need of his services! RF-Narareth
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
So happy!
by 04/01/2014on
Thank you so much to Maureen and the rest of the staff at Kelly Nissan of Route 33. I couldn't have had a better experience! I knew I wanted a Nissan and Maureen explained the differences and advantages to both new and Certified Pre-Owned. Ultimately, I decided the Certified Nissan was the right choice for me. Then, she even helped narrow down my choices of cars by listening carefully and making a recommendations based on my needs and wants. She made what was a potentially a big chore just a really fun and exciting event instead. Love my new certified Altima and my new go-to person when my friends, family, and I need a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best sales guy ever Don R
by 02/05/2014on
I stopped in just to look around and get some info on buying a car. I talked to Don R. He was very help fill and gave my all the info i was looking for when im ready to take the next step and buy a car i will defiantly be back to see don again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 12/05/2013on
Had a great experience here at Kelly dealing with Salesperson Don R. Was very knowledgeable about the vehicles I was interested in. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding sales experience
by 07/02/2012on
Sales person greeted us outside in 90+heat. He was very knowledgeable about the model we were interested in, and helped us seal the deal. He was also very nice person to deal with while going through the buying experience. He is definitely a positive asset to the Kelly dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Kelly
by 09/19/2011on
The salesman, sales manager and finance person made for a great experience. I'll definitely go there for my next vehicle purchase. I'm hoping that their service dept. does just as good a job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Courteous and knowledgeable
by 08/12/2011on
Took about an hour to get all the info I needed. Fair pricing on car and trade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No price quote online
by 03/18/2011on
Requested for a price quote through edmund.com. All I got in return were lots of phone calls and email but no price quotes.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bad Experience at Kelly Nissan Easton
by 10/27/2010on
After going to Rothrock to look at a Nissan Altima Coupe, I decided to look at Kelly Nissan in Easton to purchase a car and trade-in my current car. The Kelly Nissan proceeded to give me a appraisal for my trade-in value. Then finding out that that rummaged thru my glove box finding estimates for my car to be fixed. Therefore going thru my private belongs to low ball my appraisal for my car. After finding this out I was done, didn't want to deal with an unethical team and not to mention that it was illegal to do so. Not only were the estimates wrong I had gotten it appraised at several other dealerships at twice the amount they were offering knowing the single problem wrong with my car. I'm disgusted with my experience and would not recommend dealing with that company.
My quest for the Nissan 370z Touring w/ Sports Package
by 11/17/2009on
I have to say these guys are on point with what they do. They cut through the crap and gave me exactly what I asked for. Out of all the dealers I have dealt with on the web, these guys were the best. My first email from this dealership said, they were happy to see that I was exploring my options with them amongst others online but I won't find anybody that will beat their prices. They were right from the get go. Keep in mind, I am overseas so my dealings with the dealership is only limited to emails and short conversations via sat. phone. Every price that I gave them from other dealerships, they were ready to go below. MSRP is 40k with the full options. Touring w/ Sports Package including Navigation. That is an additional 5k from the starting MSRP of roughly 35k. I was sold out the door taxes and fees included 39k. These guys did not play around. The internet manager even made me a personal video with his phone, and posted it on Youtube. That is dedication. [violative content deleted] Integrity is something you don't see very often when it comes to dealing with car dealerships. That is the one thing they have. Simple yes and no answers on what they can do for you, the customer. They treated me the way a customer should be treated and they went above and beyond the call of service for a person that might or might not beable to afford the car they seek. I highly recommend this dealership to anybody seeking a new nissan. The Bigs Wig's that sit at the top, Financial Guru Mike, and my main man Leo the dealer whose charisma and integrity started this deal, I thank you all for the great experience in getting my New 370z Touring w/ Sports Package and Navigation. Semper Fi and stay Frosty. "Courage is not the absence of Fear, it is the ability to overcome it"
Don't ask why I came back a 2nd time when the 1st time was terrible
by 01/31/2008on
1st time (Dec 2006): Stopped by this dealership because its literally minutes from my house. Looked around the lot for a used Quest but didn't find anything I liked. When the dealership found out I wasn't going to be interested, the Used Car Manager was literally in my face waving the paperwork for the car (that I don't even want) in my face saying that I should take their car. Needless to say, I was pretty shocked by their lack of professionalism and stayed away from the dealership for a while. 2nd time (Jan 30, 2008): Stopped by this dealership after dinner to look at the new Armada. Original plan was just to look, but Sales Manager got me to sit down to crunch some numbers to see where we were. Right off the bat I tell them I've done my research, I expect the price to be close to invoice, at least $3000+ off of MSRP. I tell them I want an LE, but also want to see pricing for an SE. They sit me down for literally 1.5 hours as they search for an LE on the web because they don't have one in inventory. After almost 2 hours, they come back to me and say "there are TONS of LE's around, but we want to offer you a deal on the SE". (!?) So I'm like okay, why did we just waste 2 hours? So I'm waiting for the SE pricing. 1st time around, oldest trick in the book (and quite insulting to tell you the truth), they tell me they can give me the car for $37k, and that it's a great deal because they dropped me $4500 off of MSRP. Well yea, that's a manufacture rebate from Nissan that I knew about which is why I was stopping by in the first place. So I ask them, you haven't given me any DEALER discounts. I keep lowballing them where eventually they get to invoice. Since I really wasn't ready to make a deal there and it was getting late (9pm), I just tell them that the price just isn't where we need to be and that I'll just keep looking or come back later. General Sales Manager kindly curses me off under his breath as I head out the door. I understand that being lowballed isn't a fun process for the dealer, but quite frankly I'm not here to make things fun for them. It was just very shocking for me to see and hear their lack of professionalism when dealing with an educated buyer such as myself.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
1 Comments