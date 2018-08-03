Skip to main content
Forrester Lincoln

832 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17201
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Forrester Lincoln

6 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Steve Channing

by Steve_C on 03/08/2018

I recently purchased a new used vehicle from Forrester Lincoln. Travis Mummert was great to work with, very professional, knowledgeable and focused on what I was looking for. I would recommend Travis to anyone in the market for a new car.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A fantastic experience

by Jpsavitski on 02/05/2015

Josh was an excellent salesman in the budget car dealership. He listened to what we needed, was never pushy, and truly seemed like he wanted us to get the car we wanted.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good customer service

by David_280 on 12/23/2014

Cody was very nice to deal with, attentive and good communication. After purchasing the minivan I had a problem with the transmission, however, it was dealt with without any issue. Thank you.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MKX 2013 Forrester: informative and easy to deal with

by rjbentley on 11/05/2014

Mike was very helpful during my difficult decision making time. He laid it all out on the table for me to take my time to decide what I wanted to do with no pressure and I appreciate it that. Very knowledgeable and informative. He presented a variety of options for me to think about. Very downhome type of family service.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful and professional

by gettysburgfarm on 10/12/2014

Joshua was very helpful in discussing the type of vehicle we would be comfortable with. Our choice was far better than our original idea.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly Recommend

by Fordgirl_04 on 08/28/2014

First dealership I didn't have to negotiate with price! Our salesman Cody was very nice and took us on a nice test drive. Highly recommend him! Also liked that I got 2 keys and remotes to vehicle! Last dealership I bought from (Bedford Ford) promised a second set of keys but never received it. Got tired of asking for the keys and would never buy from them again.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

