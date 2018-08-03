Forrester Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Forrester Lincoln
Steve Channing
by 03/08/2018on
I recently purchased a new used vehicle from Forrester Lincoln. Travis Mummert was great to work with, very professional, knowledgeable and focused on what I was looking for. I would recommend Travis to anyone in the market for a new car.
A fantastic experience
by 02/05/2015on
Josh was an excellent salesman in the budget car dealership. He listened to what we needed, was never pushy, and truly seemed like he wanted us to get the car we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good customer service
by 12/23/2014on
Cody was very nice to deal with, attentive and good communication. After purchasing the minivan I had a problem with the transmission, however, it was dealt with without any issue. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
MKX 2013 Forrester: informative and easy to deal with
by 11/05/2014on
Mike was very helpful during my difficult decision making time. He laid it all out on the table for me to take my time to decide what I wanted to do with no pressure and I appreciate it that. Very knowledgeable and informative. He presented a variety of options for me to think about. Very downhome type of family service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful and professional
by 10/12/2014on
Joshua was very helpful in discussing the type of vehicle we would be comfortable with. Our choice was far better than our original idea.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Highly Recommend
by 08/28/2014on
First dealership I didn't have to negotiate with price! Our salesman Cody was very nice and took us on a nice test drive. Highly recommend him! Also liked that I got 2 keys and remotes to vehicle! Last dealership I bought from (Bedford Ford) promised a second set of keys but never received it. Got tired of asking for the keys and would never buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
