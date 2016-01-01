Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Weston Buick GMC Kia
There are no sales reviews for Weston Buick GMC Kia.
Be the first to write a sales review.
0 new, 73 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Weston KIA has over 400 Google reviews and an overall 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Weston Buick GMC has over 200 Google reviews with an overall 4.7 out of 5 stars! Our mission - The Weston Way is to genuinely serve our customers, employees, and community with the highest degree of honesty, integrity, quality, and respect in order to create lifelong relationships! It's easy to see why we are the most trusted auto dealer in all of Oregon and SW Washington. Come and experience the Weston Way for yourself!
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Television
Vending Machines