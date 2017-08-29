Lassen Toyota
Customer Reviews of Lassen Toyota
Great deal, great customer service !
by 08/29/2017on
I have purchased far too many vehicles over the years and have learned to do "battle" with car salesman in each case. I hated every minute of it.... Meeting Chad at Lassen was a welcomed departure from pressure and stressful haggling. He was pleasant, knowledgable, and made every attempt to make our RAV4 purchase go smoothly! We are very happy with our new Toyota. The price we paid was fantastic and the customer service Chad provided was top notch.
Great experience all around!
by 08/05/2017on
Chad was very helpful and went out of his with getting me pictures and helping in any way he could!
Thank you Chad!!!
by 08/05/2017on
Been to plenty of car dealerships in the past. Usually not a very good experience in general. Chad made the difference! Breath of fresh air. We will definitely be back and soon! Great customer service. Felt appreciated. Way to go Chad! I won't work with anyone else in the future. Chad has earned my business.
Great Dealership
by 07/27/2017on
My wife and I purchased 2 vehicles within days of each other because the dealership was very nice to deal with. We had Nery as our salesman, and we were very pleased with his help in purchasing our vehicles. Nery had great people skills and made you feel very comfortable in our purchases. We have had a great experience with all of the staff at Lassen Chevy/Toyota Dealership, from service, parts, and financing, we couldn't ask for better service. We would highly recommend this dealership for great service and prices.
It's the way to go!
by 07/04/2017on
Victor Edwards reached out to us after we contacted the Costco Auto program. We had decided on a Toyota 4 Runner. Victor searched for the model, and color we wanted and was able to quickly find it! The purchase process was stressless with no haggling over price. The easiest vehicle purchase we have ever experienced! I would highly recommend Lassen as a dealership worth checking out if you are interested in a new or used car.
Lassen made a difficult process easy for us!
by 06/30/2017on
We were in the market for a newer car. Maybe not brand new, but with the safety and warranty that a "Certified Used" car could provide. We had not financed a car for many years - instead, saving and buying decent used cars. Finally, we decided we were ready to buy a newer vehicle, and we wanted a Toyota Camry. We have an older Camry at home, still running great with over 300k miles! I came in to see Victor Edwards about a 2014 Camry XLE that was featured online. It was a beautiful car, with many luxuries (leather, heated seats, back-up camera, and much more). My impression was that the car was almost too good! Yet, looking at any other car (which I did), still brought me back to the Camry - it was Toyota Certified Preowned, and it was in every way brand new! We have special circumstances that made it extremely difficult to come in together with my husband. Without a second thought, Victor offered to let me take the car home overnight, so that we could consider this together from home! That was incredibly helpful! We were able to make a solid decision together (with no pressure at all from anyone). I returned the car the next day, and Lassen's finance manager, Gerald was just as kind and easy to work with as Victor had been. Our special circumstances were taken into consideration through the whole process. Although it was a huge decision to buy this car for us, Lassen went out of their way, offering accommodations that neither of us have ever had to good fortune to experience! Victor Edwards was the perfect balance of knowledgeable, caring, and attentive, while not crossing the line that puts pressure on a buyer. He impressed us instead, by his extraordinary care of us during our decision making process. We know he couldn't have operated this way if his dealership weren't supportive. We see Victor (and Gerald) as the face of Lassen Auto. We have used their service department in the past for our other vehicles. After this experience with a big purchase, we are sold on Lassen for life.
Great Experience!
by 11/25/2015on
Victor Edwards contacted us after going through the Costco Auto Services program to trade in our 2015 Camry Hybrid for a Avalon Hybrid. He was very honest and down to earth without the typical bull we have experienced at other dealerships in the past. After discussing the trade in value we decided to sell our Camry ourselves. It took over 3 weeks to sell our Camry and Victor kept in contact with us during that time answering all our questions regarding the sale of the Camry and went above and beyond o get us the Avalon with all the options, color and interior we wanted as they did not have it on their lot. Working with Victor was a real pleasure as was Steve Goodman, the finance manager. No high pressure sales and all the paper work was done got there to pickup the car. We would highly recommend Victor and Lassen if you are in the market for new or used Toyota. We live in Keizer and it was well worth the the short drive to deal with a no hassel, no pressure dealership..
Excellent
by 08/06/2014on
Purchased a 2003 Toyota RAV4 from them at a great price, excellent sales experience in which they really took care of us, no pressure and great guidance through my first vehicle buying experience. Within a month, I had a minor mechanical issue that was not covered under their warranty, but they gladly took care of things and gave me another overall great experience. Excellent dealership, highly recommend.
Friendly, knowledgeable, no pressure, and a fair deal
by 04/12/2013on
I would highly recommend Lassen Chevrolet/Toyota/Scion in Albany, Oregon. Evan L. (internet manager) listened carefully to my prioritized needs and answered all of my questions before I even went to the dealership. Once I was on the lot, he showed me, without any pressure or bias, options that fit my list and educated me as to the features of each vehicle. Evan made the decision-making and actual buying process as painless and pleasant as is possible. In addition, Lassen gave me a fair price on a 2012 Prius V and a fair value for my trade-in. I already have and will continue to recommend Lassen to my family and friends.
Purchase of a new 2013 Toyota Avalon Limited
by 12/17/2012on
On December 8th,2012 I had a very good experience in purchasing my 2013 Toyota Avalon from Lassen Toyota. No pressure or unpleasant sales tactics. The mood was relaxed and the deal was comsumated in a reasonable time. I highly recommend this dealer. All the staff that I encountered were friendly and courteous. I would buy from this dealer again.
Great Experience with Lassen Toyota!
by 09/23/2012on
I really appreciated the professionalism and friendliness of the dealer representative. The staff there worked with me to insure I had a positive experience, I got a good deal, and felt like they really cared about customer service. I highly recommend this dealership.
I would recommend Lassen Toyota to new car buyers
by 11/23/2010on
I recently purchased a new 2011 Toyota Tundra from Lassen Toyota in Albany,OR. and the buying process was hassle free. Sales person I worked with was not high pressure and answered all my quetions about the truck. When I decided to purchase the truck the buying process was quick and pain-less. I would recommend Lassen Toyota to anyone who is looking to purchase a new vehicle.