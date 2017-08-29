5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were in the market for a newer car. Maybe not brand new, but with the safety and warranty that a "Certified Used" car could provide. We had not financed a car for many years - instead, saving and buying decent used cars. Finally, we decided we were ready to buy a newer vehicle, and we wanted a Toyota Camry. We have an older Camry at home, still running great with over 300k miles! I came in to see Victor Edwards about a 2014 Camry XLE that was featured online. It was a beautiful car, with many luxuries (leather, heated seats, back-up camera, and much more). My impression was that the car was almost too good! Yet, looking at any other car (which I did), still brought me back to the Camry - it was Toyota Certified Preowned, and it was in every way brand new! We have special circumstances that made it extremely difficult to come in together with my husband. Without a second thought, Victor offered to let me take the car home overnight, so that we could consider this together from home! That was incredibly helpful! We were able to make a solid decision together (with no pressure at all from anyone). I returned the car the next day, and Lassen's finance manager, Gerald was just as kind and easy to work with as Victor had been. Our special circumstances were taken into consideration through the whole process. Although it was a huge decision to buy this car for us, Lassen went out of their way, offering accommodations that neither of us have ever had to good fortune to experience! Victor Edwards was the perfect balance of knowledgeable, caring, and attentive, while not crossing the line that puts pressure on a buyer. He impressed us instead, by his extraordinary care of us during our decision making process. We know he couldn't have operated this way if his dealership weren't supportive. We see Victor (and Gerald) as the face of Lassen Auto. We have used their service department in the past for our other vehicles. After this experience with a big purchase, we are sold on Lassen for life. Read more