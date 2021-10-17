Customer Reviews of Yark Nissan
Driving my Rogue
by 10/17/2021on
The sales group was very friendly, professional and good to their word. Excellent experience . Zack is a dependable business professional. Thanks so much, we are very satisfied with our Rogue. BP
Another great service visit!
by 06/26/2021on
The Service Advisor, Ian, was friendly from beginning to end, and the department is trustworthy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They Went to Work for us!
by 06/02/2016on
Grant Misson and his great colleagues went to work on our requests when we set our hearts on a new Nissan Rogue. Even though these vehicles are flying off dealer parking lots like hot cakes, Grant and company found us one with all the features we wanted. Thanks fellas!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Don't hesitate to call Alex Lyell
by 05/21/2016on
My credit score isn't anything to write home about, so I had my doubts entering the dealership. However, Alex pulled some magic and got me into a brand new car that fit with my monthly budget. Truly amazing!!!! Not sure how you did it but Thanks again!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Number One Salesman
by 03/22/2016on
My lease was not up yet but I decided to buy the Pathfinder. Chris "Dino" is the best salesman at Yark Nissan!!!!! I buy all my cars there and I tell everybody to go to Dino for the best customer service in Northwest Ohio
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 nissan Maxima
by 03/02/2016on
I recently leased a 2016 Nissan Maxima and could not have had a better experience. I am absolutely in love with the car. Chris Dandino at Yark Nissan spent well over a year working with me to help me lower my car payment. I was not easy to please because I am picky about my cars. When I saw the Maxima I knew I wanted it but I was not going to be able to lower my payments. Chris spent months calling me with deals and finally called with a pull ahead deal I could not refuse. No salesman has ever worked that hard to make sure I had the car I wanted. I love my car and I thank Chris daily. I highly recommend him and refer everyone over to him. Evie Grecos
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Nissan Maxima SL Purchase 2/27/16
by 03/01/2016on
I purchased my 2016 Nissan Maxima SL on 2/27/16 from Yark Nissan in Toledo, OH and found the experience to be very positive from beginning to end. I love my new car and the Nissan brand and my sales person, Andrew Dauer was exceptional! Thank you Yark Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loving my Nissan Maxima
by 11/17/2015on
Recently I purchased a Nissan Maxima and although buying a car has in the past been rather stressful, the guys at Yark Nissan made this time a breeze...well maybe not so much for them. We can be rather picky! TJ Kretz was super knowledgeable of the Nissan product lines we were interested in and Todd, God bless his heart, was sooooo patient and understanding. He worked tirelessly with us until we got the pricing to fit our budget. I am so grateful to them both and am glad I stopped into this particular dealer first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Car Buying Experience with Dave Angel
by 05/16/2015on
Recently, I bought a Nissan Sentra. While I love to drive the new car home, I have never been a big fan of the new car shopping experience until now. Dave Angels low key and friendly demeanor paired with his excellent knowledge of Nissan products made this a very positive car buying experience. If you are in the market for a Nissan, see Dave. Even if you are not in the market for a Nissan think about test driving a Nissan and definitely ask for Dave Angel for three reasons: 1) Dave thoroughly knows about the vehicles he sells and answers all questions easily and without hype (I visited five dealerships in the Michigan/Ohio area and was dismayed that many salespeople dont know their product)! 2) There is absolutely no sales pressure! 3) Nissan makes a very good product! Dont take my word for it, reading a review only goes so far go see for yourself!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yark Nissan shopping experience
by 04/21/2015on
Andrew Dauer was extremely knowledgeable and helpful in my buying decision. I replaced my Acura MDX for an Altima and I couldn't be more happy. Thanks for the great experience Yark Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 07/15/2014on
Angelia was great through the whole process and very friendly. John from the finance dept had an awesome sense of humor which made us much more comfortable. And last, but not least, Eric was very professional and not pushy at all. Very straight-forward positive experience all around. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent New Car Experience
by 05/12/2014on
I worked with David A for about a month. David went the extra mile to really find out what was important to me in a new car. For me it's ALL ab out the details. David and Yark Nissan hit it out of the park! Thank you for a pleasant new car deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Frontier
by 04/26/2014on
Worked with Chris N who was very friendly and professional. Was very upfront and Honest throughout the whole transaction. My vehicle was not available on the lot. He was able to get a vehicle for me from another dealer in a day. Was very pleased with my experience. This was the second Nissan I purchased from YARK.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 03/31/2014on
We bought our new vehicle from Andrew D. at Yark Nissan. Andrew was very genuine and he did a great job helping us find the car that was right for us. We went to a few places before Yark and the salespeople we dealt with were pushy and suffocating. This experience was so much better. Thanks Andrew D. and Yark Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Professionalism with Personality
by 03/29/2014on
It's not too often I meet someone who knows their business but also is such pleasure (fun) to work with. David A. is that guy. He put together a Family Plan at Yark that could not be beat. Sometimes when going by the Dealership I pop in for a wash and too say hi to David. The support team from receptionist, prep, office and service are also very friendly and helpful. They are like family now.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/26/2014on
I'm taking the time to write this review because I think the world should know what awesome people the Yark employees are! This is my story... After contemplating the purchase of my Nissan Juke for two years, I finally did it with the help of David A. David helped me get the car of my dreams! Three months after my purchase, I noticed the paint was chipping off in two spots on the hood. I wasn't too worried because I purchased the extended warranty and assumed it would be covered. Sadly I was wrong! First of all, it took me days to even get through to the Nissan warranty center and when I finally did, I was connected to a person I couldn't understand due to language barriers. He then informed me that my incident was not covered. Of course, I was upset! I remembered David telling me at the time of purchase that if there was ever anything I needed to let him know. So, being unhappy with the Nissan warranty people's decision, I called David to explain my situation. David explained my situation to Mike W., the Nissan Sales Manager, who asked me to bring my car in for him to inspect the paint damage. After inspecting it, they decided the warranty should have covered my issue and since it didn't, they told me Yark Body Shop would cover it at no extra cost!! After just a few short days, my Juke was as good as new! I am so happy with how I was treated by David and Mike and feel they deserve to be recognized for their excellent customer service! Every now and then, David calls me just to make sure I still love my Juke. Not only do I love it, I am also truly grateful that I purchased from Yark and would recommend Yark to all my family and friends. Thank you David Angel and Mike W. for everything, I am one very satisfied customer!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Super Service
by 03/24/2014on
I purchased a car in 2012 from David An. Because of the great experience, my son and daughter in-law drove down from Michigan to buy their cars. My daughter will be in the market for a new car in a few months and David will be her first call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Pleasantly Surprised
by 03/21/2014on
I was in the market to replace my 1994 Honda Civic and was dreading the experience. (Car salesmen stereotype running thru my head). While I was on the lot I was approached by a salesman(here we go with the pitch, I was thinking). He was very low pressure, patient and took his time to answer all my questions. I would definately recommend David A. and Yark Automotive for your automotive needs. I left the dealership with a new and positive image of car salesmen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Yark Experience
by 02/16/2014on
This is my third Nissan from Yark. I would never go anywhere else for a vehicle. Angelia M. is the best of the best. She is more than a car salesperson, she has become a friend. That is what Yark Nissan's staff is about: excellent service and making each customer feel like family. -Tammy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Buying Experience
by 01/31/2014on
I recently purchased a Nissan Rogue from Yark Nissan, and could not be more pleased with the experience! I was very lucky to work with Christoper D., and he made the experience smoother and easier than I had ever expected. He's very knowledgeable about the vehicles he sells and helped me to find the perfect vehicle for my needs. He was so helpful in every step of the selection and purchase, and I can't thank him enough for working so hard to not only get me a tremendous deal, but to be honest and patient throughout the process. Thank you so much! I know who I'll be calling when my lease it up! Ask for Christoper D. when you go to Yark.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/29/2013on
All of my questions were answered quickly. I never felt pressured at any point. The car itself is great, and specifically Andrew D. worked very hard to get me exactly what I wanted and for the best price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
