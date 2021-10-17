5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm taking the time to write this review because I think the world should know what awesome people the Yark employees are! This is my story... After contemplating the purchase of my Nissan Juke for two years, I finally did it with the help of David A. David helped me get the car of my dreams! Three months after my purchase, I noticed the paint was chipping off in two spots on the hood. I wasn't too worried because I purchased the extended warranty and assumed it would be covered. Sadly I was wrong! First of all, it took me days to even get through to the Nissan warranty center and when I finally did, I was connected to a person I couldn't understand due to language barriers. He then informed me that my incident was not covered. Of course, I was upset! I remembered David telling me at the time of purchase that if there was ever anything I needed to let him know. So, being unhappy with the Nissan warranty people's decision, I called David to explain my situation. David explained my situation to Mike W., the Nissan Sales Manager, who asked me to bring my car in for him to inspect the paint damage. After inspecting it, they decided the warranty should have covered my issue and since it didn't, they told me Yark Body Shop would cover it at no extra cost!! After just a few short days, my Juke was as good as new! I am so happy with how I was treated by David and Mike and feel they deserve to be recognized for their excellent customer service! Every now and then, David calls me just to make sure I still love my Juke. Not only do I love it, I am also truly grateful that I purchased from Yark and would recommend Yark to all my family and friends. Thank you David Angel and Mike W. for everything, I am one very satisfied customer!!!! Read more