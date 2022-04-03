1.7 out of 5 stars service Rating

Due to sloppy work and trying to cheat my insurance company out of money, it took them a total of 5 weeks to complete what should have been a 2 - 4 hour job. During all this time I was without my car or even a loaner car. I hit a deer, and although most of the damage was just to body work, there was one thing in the engine bay that I took it to Busam for. I know this is long, but read it before you consider getting service at Busam. The job was to replace a turbo inlet pipe, which is just an air duct connected to the turbo though you have to dig into the engine bay a bit to get to it. This took them 2 weeks for some unexplainable reason. Upon inspection, I found that they did a sloppy job of routing the cooling tubes, fuel tubes, and vacuum tubes when they put stuff back in order. They were not in the retaining clips, just stuffed in however they could make them fit, and halfway on in some cases. Worse, one vacuum tube was severed due to being routed right next to a hot part of the engine. They replaced the tube in only a couple hours thankfully, though they still didn't route it correctly. The next day I drove my car it started stalling on me for the first time since I bought it 5 years ago. I barely made it home. Upon taking it back in, I had to wait 3 weeks for them to diagnose the problem and fix it. The Check Engine Light code said "Cam sensor bank 1. Harness issue" And predictably, the connection to the Cam sensor at bank 1 was found to be broken. Why did that take them 2 weeks to diagnose when the code told them exactly what was wrong? Because they had to contact my insurance company, and talk them into approving a bunch of further diagnostic work to fix it. Finally, after 3 weeks they fixed the connection. The connection they fixed is buried down in the engine bay near, can you guess? The turbo inlet that they replaced. They got a check for $682.45 from Progressive for fixing something they broke themselves. Sure, not my money, but it was my 5 weeks without a car! I still had a weird turbo sound that Busam said they could not reproduce, but I was done with these [violative content deleted], so I took it to [another repair service], nearby. [Other repair service] immediately found the problem, a cracked air filter box. They also checked stuff over (for free), and found that the turbo inlet that Busam installed wasn't even tightened down on the turbo. All that work to get it replaced, and they left it on there loose. And so you have my motivation for publicizing the complete incompetence of Busam Subaru Service. Dave the service manager lied to me countless times in their schemes to get more money from my insurance company, and not once did I hear an apology for all the screw ups. I can only assume that their service techs are incompetent or just plain lazy. One final gem I forgot to mention: After my complaint about stuff not being routed into the retaining clips properly, I got the car back to find that the plastic retaining clip was simply broken off. I guess that's how they handle complaints! Please do not use these guys for service. Use a private mechanic. If you have to take it to a dealer, drive the extra miles to someone else. It could save you months of not having a car after all. Read more