Busam Subaru
Customer Reviews of Busam Subaru
1st Subaru
by 03/04/2022on
Everyone was extremely helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 03/30/2022on
Gave us a tester drive and ended up loving the car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Busam
by 01/18/2022on
We loved doing business with Busam Subaru. They were professional, friendly, and knowledgeable,. I did not feel any pressure. Kyle made sure to followup with us after our purchase to ensure that we did not have any questions! We will definitely do business with Busam again! We love our Subaru!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy buying experience
by 01/10/2022on
With the car shortage, we did not have a lot to choose from. Research and past experience had a subaru at the top of our list. We were not able to customize, due to the shortage, but we saw a crosstrek that we liked. I reached out to Busam, put down a deposit and was notified when the car came in. After purchasing, Busam have us a free 1000 mile check up, which was nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful service department
by 06/25/2018on
Service department staff are a pleasure to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Busam Subaru resets the bar for what auto sales should be.
by 04/25/2017on
Having researched the vehicle I wanted and gotten competing offers from other dealerships, Busam Subaru quoted a price via email beating three other dealerships by a wide margin. I made the 45 minute trip south to meet with sales staff. After a few minutes of unrelated general banter, we got down to numbers. They honored their quote, no tricks, gotchas, or "bait and switch" tactics-very straightforward, low pressure, and professional. Other dealerships would do well to take a page from their book! Typically, purchasing a vehicle is a very stressful endeavor; this time I found it to be an enjoyable experience. These folks go the extra mile (literally- they personally delivered my vehicle to me) to ensure customer satisfaction. Additionally, follow-up care after the sale is superb, should you have questions, concerns, etc. These guys and gals are rockstars! I would buy from this dealership again, hands down, no questions asked.
GREAT CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 02/14/2017on
Great Experience. Went to look at a 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i. It was nice but ........., saw the 2016 Premium Outback and fell in love. My salesman Roy Cooper was very patient and we made a great deal. I absolutely Love, Love, Love my new Outback. Thanks for you help. Very happy with my purchase
Awesome dealership!
by 01/13/2017on
Recently bought a Forester from Busam and couldn't recommend more. Very knowledgable and friendly with top-notch customer service. Having to locate the vehicle with the color and specs that i wanted. My salesman Roy Cooper couldn't have been any nicer and helpful making the process easy. The whole staff seemed truly concerned of my satisfaction, and made my buying experience great!!
Dissapointed
by 05/28/2013on
Last week I decided to replace my 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser with a new car. I was interested in a small SUV, preferably AWD / 4WD. After some research on the web, I nailed down my choices to three possible options: Subaru Forester, Subaru Crosstrek and Toyota RAV4. I paid them a visit, made a quick test drive and asked them for a quote. They offered me a 2014 Forester $500 below MSRP and a pitiful amount for my trade-in, full $3000 below trade-in value accordingly to KBB, NADA and Edmunds for my FJ Cruiser. I made them a fair counter-offer, based on the real value of my trade-in, and a reasonable market price for Forester. I left them with my counter-offer and left expecting them to contact me. I heard absolutely nothing from them since. No phone call, no email. It appears that Busam Subaru is not interested in selling cars. I ended up buying the RAV4, paying $1500 less then Busam's "deal", for a car worth $2000 more than the Forester they offered me. It is my second bad experience with this dealer. Three years ago we were looking for a car for my wife. We were interested in an Outback, and again, Busam's quote was pitiful, with an offer for our trade-in well below real market value. Zero follow-up or interest in reaching a deal. Bottom line, Busam's sales customer service is terrible. They behave as if they were doing the customer a favor by selling one of their cars.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Slow, Sloppy, Cheating.
by 03/06/2010on
Due to sloppy work and trying to cheat my insurance company out of money, it took them a total of 5 weeks to complete what should have been a 2 - 4 hour job. During all this time I was without my car or even a loaner car. I hit a deer, and although most of the damage was just to body work, there was one thing in the engine bay that I took it to Busam for. I know this is long, but read it before you consider getting service at Busam. The job was to replace a turbo inlet pipe, which is just an air duct connected to the turbo though you have to dig into the engine bay a bit to get to it. This took them 2 weeks for some unexplainable reason. Upon inspection, I found that they did a sloppy job of routing the cooling tubes, fuel tubes, and vacuum tubes when they put stuff back in order. They were not in the retaining clips, just stuffed in however they could make them fit, and halfway on in some cases. Worse, one vacuum tube was severed due to being routed right next to a hot part of the engine. They replaced the tube in only a couple hours thankfully, though they still didn't route it correctly. The next day I drove my car it started stalling on me for the first time since I bought it 5 years ago. I barely made it home. Upon taking it back in, I had to wait 3 weeks for them to diagnose the problem and fix it. The Check Engine Light code said "Cam sensor bank 1. Harness issue" And predictably, the connection to the Cam sensor at bank 1 was found to be broken. Why did that take them 2 weeks to diagnose when the code told them exactly what was wrong? Because they had to contact my insurance company, and talk them into approving a bunch of further diagnostic work to fix it. Finally, after 3 weeks they fixed the connection. The connection they fixed is buried down in the engine bay near, can you guess? The turbo inlet that they replaced. They got a check for $682.45 from Progressive for fixing something they broke themselves. Sure, not my money, but it was my 5 weeks without a car! I still had a weird turbo sound that Busam said they could not reproduce, but I was done with these [violative content deleted], so I took it to [another repair service], nearby. [Other repair service] immediately found the problem, a cracked air filter box. They also checked stuff over (for free), and found that the turbo inlet that Busam installed wasn't even tightened down on the turbo. All that work to get it replaced, and they left it on there loose. And so you have my motivation for publicizing the complete incompetence of Busam Subaru Service. Dave the service manager lied to me countless times in their schemes to get more money from my insurance company, and not once did I hear an apology for all the screw ups. I can only assume that their service techs are incompetent or just plain lazy. One final gem I forgot to mention: After my complaint about stuff not being routed into the retaining clips properly, I got the car back to find that the plastic retaining clip was simply broken off. I guess that's how they handle complaints! Please do not use these guys for service. Use a private mechanic. If you have to take it to a dealer, drive the extra miles to someone else. It could save you months of not having a car after all.
Busam Subaru fixed my car!
by 08/23/2009on
We took our 05 Forester in for transmission work. They did it right the first time, on time and at a very fair price. I couldn't ask for more.