Sliman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sliman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
not purching a car
by 12/22/2014on
One of the worst dealerships in the country! went there to get a Christmas gift for my Girl and the salesmen and I sat down to discuss a car that I looked at on the lot. for a price he had to go to his manager to figure out a price after looking at my watch to find out what time it was. which I thought was odd. at the time but he was sizing up what I could pay by my watch.needless to say the price was way high. I did my research on the vehicle and he wanted 3grand more than the car was worth. please avoid like the plague.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
about our dealership