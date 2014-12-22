1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

One of the worst dealerships in the country! went there to get a Christmas gift for my Girl and the salesmen and I sat down to discuss a car that I looked at on the lot. for a price he had to go to his manager to figure out a price after looking at my watch to find out what time it was. which I thought was odd. at the time but he was sizing up what I could pay by my watch.needless to say the price was way high. I did my research on the vehicle and he wanted 3grand more than the car was worth. please avoid like the plague. Read more