1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my vehicle to capital ford because the engine light continued to come on. they kept it for 1 day and stated they replaced the engine coils i was billed $450.00. 2 days later the engine light came on and i was told to bring it back and guess what catalytic converter several more hundred dollars thank god it was covered. 3 days after that the engine light came on again and i was stranded 50 miles outside of town and guess what? i was told i needed some more engine coils this time the bill was for $700.00. i contact ford about paying for the engine coils twice and they told me it was my problem. the car is a 2005 lincoln with 77000 miles on it. it was apparent to me that capital ford could not diagnosis the problem with my car nor could they fix it. i talked with friends of mine who had similiar problems with their cars at this same dealership and they were given the same run around as i and they too were burned for several hundred dollars . I WARN YOU DO NOT TAKE YOUR VEHICLE THERE FOR ANY TYPE OF REPAIR YOU WILL REGRET IT and i can't believe i almost brought a vehicle from there a couple of weeks before. POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE,RUDE,MANAGER WOULD NOT CALL ME TO TALK ABOUT MY EXPERIENCE! Read more