Capital Ford Lincoln of Rocky Mount

2012 Stone Rose Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Capital Ford Lincoln of Rocky Mount

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(6)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience

by Wade Little on 04/07/2021

We had a great experience that was low pressure and fast. Rod accommodated our needs and the closing/signing was super fast and low pressure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
6 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

some dealership

by nonbullittowner on 08/21/2018

ordered car from factory, given order confirmation and price, car comes in gen mgr will pritchett sells car to someone else.Real classy gen mgr. I never even saw car I ordered.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Capital Ford is awesome!!

by BuddyC on 06/27/2018

My wife was looking for a new vehicle, and we went to look around. Our Salesman was James Clark. He was amazing!!! Honest, dependable, very trustworthy!! I will buy from him again. I recommend him for all your used or new vehicle needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible

by Wonthappenagain on 06/26/2018

I emailed about a vehicle today, I was interested in and was told the vehicle was there. I set up an appt that day. I live 75 miles from this dealership, it was 150 miles roundtrip. The salesman, JAMES CLARK, lied about the vehicles availability. The car was sold on Sat. 6/23, today is Tues. 6/25/18. JAMES CLARK let me drive 150 miles for NOTHING. Completely dishonest and a total waste of my time. THIS IS WHY PEOPLE DO NOT TRUST USED CAR SALESMEN. I'm disgusted!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

They take advantage of women!!!!

by Matthew41 on 02/20/2013

This dealership has always been shady but now they have stooped to a new low...do not let your wife or daughter or mother go in to buy a car because they will rob them. I can't believe how sorry they are. wow. drive to Raleigh, Wilson , anywhere!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Burned for hundreds of dollars 3 times in less than 2 week

by bigrob27804 on 10/10/2011

I took my vehicle to capital ford because the engine light continued to come on. they kept it for 1 day and stated they replaced the engine coils i was billed $450.00. 2 days later the engine light came on and i was told to bring it back and guess what catalytic converter several more hundred dollars thank god it was covered. 3 days after that the engine light came on again and i was stranded 50 miles outside of town and guess what? i was told i needed some more engine coils this time the bill was for $700.00. i contact ford about paying for the engine coils twice and they told me it was my problem. the car is a 2005 lincoln with 77000 miles on it. it was apparent to me that capital ford could not diagnosis the problem with my car nor could they fix it. i talked with friends of mine who had similiar problems with their cars at this same dealership and they were given the same run around as i and they too were burned for several hundred dollars . I WARN YOU DO NOT TAKE YOUR VEHICLE THERE FOR ANY TYPE OF REPAIR YOU WILL REGRET IT and i can't believe i almost brought a vehicle from there a couple of weeks before. POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE,RUDE,MANAGER WOULD NOT CALL ME TO TALK ABOUT MY EXPERIENCE!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
