1.6 out of 5 stars service Rating

I received horrible service at this dealership. After spending over $700.00 and several trips, they told me my car was 99% fixed and if they replace more parts it would be 100%. The engine missed when I took it in and it missed when I brought it home. They also said they replaced my spark plugs, that had just been put in 3 weeks earlier. I asked for the 3 week "old" ones back to put in another vehicle. Funny thing, my AC Delco 3 week old spark plugs came back to me as burnt to a crisp (been in someones car forever) Bosch spark plugs. I assume they never changed mine although I had to pay for it. So beware of these people. I tried everything and they were never any help. You would think a dealership with their computer diagnostics would be able to figure it out, but they couldn't. I can accept the fact they could not figure out how to fix it, but the spark plug incident is unforgiveable. Honesty and integrity are top priority to me. This is why neither I nor my family will ever use this dealership again. BEWARE!!!!! Don't be a victom of their greed like me. Read more