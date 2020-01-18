Awesome Experience at Westbury Jeep
by 01/18/2020on
My experience at Westbury Jeep was fantastic. Phil and Matt helped us find the car that was perfect for us. They were knowledgeable and guided us without any pressure. We are thrilled with our new Cherokee and can't thank them enough for making this purchase so pleasant.
Westbury Jeep service
by 01/30/2019on
Brought my jeep in for routine service my. Derek whom was assigned to my needs was most helpful and courteous.
Excellent salesman
by 10/05/2017on
Brian was excellent in explaining the whole process to me and telling me about the truck I purchased, I never had a buying experience like this before.
I found my new dealership.
by 08/18/2017on
Old school service never goes out of style. I went to four different dealers before going to Westbury Jeep. It's always best to do your homework before you go. Westbury Jeep had the best price for the car I wanted. No one beat them. And then there was Ed Hyne. He gave us his time, went through the vehicles features, took us on a wonderful test drive and we knew the whole time we were in good hands. People just don't give service like that anymore. Thanks Ed!!
Unbelievable Service
by 04/23/2017on
Having been the third dealership that I had been too in 3 days i did not expect the treatment that I would receive upon entering the facility. With in a second, an employees had called for someone to help me and had offered me something to drink or eat. I was then met by my sales person and finance manager who immediately began working on my requests. With in 2 minutes we were outside looking at some options within my budge and wants. They did not waste my time by showing me options that I did not want or could not afford. Once we found the cart hat was right for me. We outlined a budget that we could not go over and both Eugene and Jim where amazing in making that budget work. I have never experienced this level of expertise in a large dealership. The employees here all go out of there way to make you feel special. I am so happy with my interactions here I will be coming back to buy a second car in the future. Thank you for the professionalism and respect. THIS IS HOW ALL DEALERSHIPS SHOULD OPERATE.
Best service in the business
by 03/18/2017on
My husband and I had a great experience at westbury jeep. Martin Lavergne was patient and took his time making sure we liked our new vehicle. The financial adviser Sol Park was exceptional as well. I definitely recommend this dealership.
Amazing Experience
by 01/20/2017on
I live in Astoria and after car shopping on Northern Blvd I went to Westbury Jeep and was pleasantly surprised. They were simply the best from the moment I walked in the door to the moment I left with my new jeep. Definitely worth the trip!! The showroom is clean, the people are nice and no one harasses you. Albert Durham was my salesperson and he and his finance manager were awesome, i really can't say enough about them. Albert was honest, and cared about what i wanted and didn't try to push something on me just to make a sale. I would recommend both the dealer and especially Albert to anyone who wants to buy or lease a car stress free.. I love my Jeep. Thank you again!!!!!
Amazing Customer Service
by 07/21/2016on
Over the last week i visited 3 dealers and ultimately purchase my car from Westbury Jeep. Ed Hyne REALLY went the extra mile along with Jimmy in finance made it very very easy to buy from them!!! The prices were better and the service was spectacular (well worth my hour drive from suffolk county)!!!! Ed even stayed late to deliver my car the night before his vaca!!!!! Out of the 3 places I went this was the best experience they definitely made us feel like our business mattered to them. BUY FROM WESTBURY JEEP!!!! ASK FOR ED!!!! BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!
Terrible service department that does not respect your time
by 06/07/2016on
Brought my car in at 8am this morning to have the oil changed and a NYS inspection with the expectation of getting it done and then going to work. Told that they only do free oil changes with a service NOT just because it is due based on mileage as indicated on the car. As far as I'm concerned this is NOT "free oil changes" as they advertise. I was also advised that the car needs a software update that they could do with the inspection. Told them to go ahead and do it. I am now waiting 3 hours and missed work due to their inefficient, slow moving service department. I would advise anyone with a decent job to forgo their free NYS inspection and "free oil change" because it is costing you hundreds of dollars to miss work. This just to save the $39 that an inspection costs at a local gas station that would take 15 minutes to do. BTW....another local Jeep dealer does offer UNLIMITED FREE OIL CHANGES for the life of the car whereas as Westbury obviously does not. Based on the service department having no respect for the customers time and printing misleading advertising this will be the last Jeep that I get here.
Awesome
by 03/02/2016on
I just bought my new jeep grand Cherokee on 2/27/16 my sales rep Osiris took care of everything and explain to me all the features of the vehicle help me find the right car for me and the price was grate couldn't ask for more. I'm very happy with this dealer ship and I recommend it to every one. : ) and Also very fast on crevice bought it on sat and pick it up on mon tku Osiris and westbury jeep for making my buying experience a grate one.
Westbury Jeep Chrysler Dodge
by 02/03/2016on
If you are in the market for a new Jeep Chrysler Dodge please make the right choice and get over to Westbury Jeep CD and see Miles Colon. He will take all the stress off of you finding the right vehicle and getting you the right price. I have been a customer at Westbury JCD for 13 years and Miles will make you feel like family. I've never experienced this in years past. He is educated and dedicated in finding you the vehicle you want. He knows all the vehicles inside and out. It was a pleasure to deal with him and if you want someone to work for you not against you, go see Miles. A big Thank You to Andy Liddle as well for making sure I was satisfied every step of the way. What a Great Team. I will be back again and again.
Great experience
by 12/27/2015on
We were in the market for another vehicle as our current one had packed up suddenly. Stopped three times on the final trip due to what we later found was a knocked engine. So began our search and endless days driving from dealer to dealer, and nights on the internet for the perfect replacement vehicle for our price range. We got to Westbury Jeep around 12:30pm on a Saturday after already visiting two other dealerships that morning. Hasan Barakat, our salesperson was extremely up to the challenge. He found us the perfect vehicle and with a deal we couldn't refuse. He went back to his manager for the necessary approvals for concessions that were beyond him. He also told us about the VIP package, which seems on paper to be a good deal. We haven't used that yet, but will post a review of our experience when we do. Having visited several dealerships already, we knew we were getting a decent deal on the car and made a deposit right away. We picked up the car on Monday and we are very happy. Would definitely do business with Hasan and the dealership again.
Don't bother with anyone else!
by 12/14/2015on
So happy with my new Cherokee. Salesman Danny Turbeville was very nice and informativeand patient. Finance manager, Jim Ganga extremely helpful, no pressure. A true top notch experience. I highly recommend them.
STANDARD SERVICE APPOINTMENT
by 11/25/2015on
The service department is very clean and affords the customer with various free food amenities which is a nice feature. I was only in for an oil change and had booked the appointment on line for 7:50 am. Upon arriving I did not know which line to enter-Express or Service Lane. I was told to enter the Service lane since I informed them I had a 7:50 am appointment. I was written up by the advisor who checked on how long it would take when asked. The gentleman indicated 1-1.5 hours. The actual time from the write up to departure was 2 hours and 20 minutes. I think the dealership should strive to keep appointments for an oil change to under 1 hour if possible. Again, I think the service department is a work in progress but has many positive features as well such as comfort, time open, accommodating staff.
Service
by 10/29/2015on
Have had my Jeep for almost 7 years, have never brought it anywhere but here for service. By far the best service department I have ever been to. And Janine Leuthner is the best.
Service Advisor
by 08/12/2015on
The service Advisor I use at Westbury Dodge is Domenick Denovellis. He is the best . He tells you what you need and helps you decide what you want and does not try to pad the bill like some dealerships. The work is done right and fast .And their hours open are great.
Love my new truck!!
by 08/02/2015on
Awesome salesmen Joe Seplow! Love that guy:-) No pressure sales, no one following you around annoying you :-) worked with me every step of the way to get my truck customized the way I wanted it. Thanks to Joe and Mike I am now the proud owner of my first brand new vehicle ever.
Bmw from a jeep dealer
by 07/28/2015on
I spotted my next car on the web, started a chat to see if it was available. Chatted with a very nice lady, who offered to set up a test drive appt. Drove 35 miles that afternoon, met a nice salesman named Anthony. We got right in, took a test drive. We wrote it up, Alex the business manager spoke with me for a little while. Set a pickup date for monday. Arrived a little early, met with Alex discussed additional opts available. Completed the paperwork a little while later, put my plates on, and I was on my way. Thanks Anthony and Alex, it was a non stress purchase.
great experience
by 07/16/2015on
emailed westbury jeep,received call from jeff freeman .we talked and i told him i'll be down on sat. to test drive jeep.on sat entered show room jeff was waiting ,took test drive .sat down talked numbers and came to a agreement on price.picked up car on mon. 1pm as scheduled.no excess waiting .jeff and alex were very polite and efficient.they both were pleasure to work with.this was the easiest experience i 've ever had buying a car. Outstanding dealership!
Stress Free Car Buying Experience
by 06/19/2015on
Ira Fischer is an excellent salesman. He went out of his way to find us our vehicle. I would definitely buy at this dealership again. It is a very clean professional dealership and I did not mind going there. After comparing other Jeep dealerships on Long Island, our minds were made up.
Great dealership and sales person.
by 06/18/2015on
Before going to Westbury Jeep my husband and I went to another jeep dealership in Garden City which turned out to be the worst nightmare of my life. My husband and I went to Westbury. We were greeted at the door by a friendly receptionist then a salesmen name Anthony greeted us. We told him what we were looking for. He showed us all that was available. Anthony explained everything in full detail. When we went for a test drive he took us on the main roads. Anthony spent a great deal of time with us. He is very professional, friendly and informative.
