It was a pledger working with Azam. He was very friendly, accommodating and I’m looking forward to getting a car from him for my daughter’s graduation gift. I would recommend him to anyone needing to buy a vehicle. Good job Azam
Shawn James sold me a car at your Plaza Automall location on Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn NY. I purchased a used vehicle and at the time of purchase I was told by the representative that the key was faulty but he reassured me that I would receive a replacement key quickly. After months and months of getting the run-around I still have no key. Now the faulty key I received from Shawn James is causing mechanical failure to my vehicle. To resolve the mechanical issues, all I need is what was promised to me. I need a working key!
When I went in to the location today, I was told that you can no longer provide me with the key that you promised to give me. Instead, I received a sales pitch to purchase another vehicle. Are these the clandestine sales tactics you encourage in your businesses or is this deplorable behavior reserved for customers in my ethnic area? I am utterly disgusted by your establishment. I am now without a working vehicle because I have no key and now I am expected to come out of pocket to resolve an issue that should have been handled correctly initially.
I will share my experience with all social media venues as well as the local publications I interact with throughout my profession. A simple fix is all that was required by your staff. Instead, I am forced to expose this unfair treatment so that no other prospective customer will ever have to deal with terrible service.
I am unsure if it's my age or my ethnicity that prevents Plaza Automall -2740 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 from treating me fairly. I am sure I need your assistance.
ALL THAT IS NEEDED IS A KEY-BASIC REQUEST
As a long time customer, I usually dislike servicing my car. This time, I was fortunate to be welcomed to the service area by my advisor, Heather. She was terrific. She answered all my questions, advised me on what needed to be done to my car. Her personality suits the position of an advisor.
The technician who worked on my car did a great job, too.
Customer service was excellent!
Excellent! Kelly Ann Jacobs was an excellent work. She got me in and out in a timely manner. this is the first time I didn't have to spend my hold day waiting for my car to be service, and Ms Jacobs is a very pleasant person to do work with. When I have to come to get my car service I want Ms Kelly Ann Jacobs. Thank you Ms Jacobs!!!
The professionalism of the service advisor. Once I entered the service department, Mike was there to greet me. He made me feel welcome and at ease. I was asked a few questions and he told me I could wait for my vehicle or come back later but it will be finished around 10:00am.
I like professional, competence, friendly, warm and very human work style of your dealler Alexandr Grabovski.
Great thanks you dear Alexandr Grabovski.
SPECIAL NOTE:
I don't know English well, and I don't know financial American deals, and for that I asked to Alexandr Grabovski and help me talk by English (as Interpreter) with the financial man, and explain me financing man's financial offers, but in half of financial deals Alexandr Grabovski said me -"Sorry Sir, I must go because as that wants finansing man", and he went. In resulte I didn't continue discuse with the finansial man.
The representative that service my car that day was very thorough and honest about which services the car needed. A year ago, the service guy said I needed new breaks which turned out to be false. This service guy was awesome. I do not remember his name but he was Asian.
