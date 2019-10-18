sales Rating

Shawn James sold me a car at your Plaza Automall location on Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn NY. I purchased a used vehicle and at the time of purchase I was told by the representative that the key was faulty but he reassured me that I would receive a replacement key quickly. After months and months of getting the run-around I still have no key. Now the faulty key I received from Shawn James is causing mechanical failure to my vehicle. To resolve the mechanical issues, all I need is what was promised to me. I need a working key! When I went in to the location today, I was told that you can no longer provide me with the key that you promised to give me. Instead, I received a sales pitch to purchase another vehicle. Are these the clandestine sales tactics you encourage in your businesses or is this deplorable behavior reserved for customers in my ethnic area? I am utterly disgusted by your establishment. I am now without a working vehicle because I have no key and now I am expected to come out of pocket to resolve an issue that should have been handled correctly initially. I will share my experience with all social media venues as well as the local publications I interact with throughout my profession. A simple fix is all that was required by your staff. Instead, I am forced to expose this unfair treatment so that no other prospective customer will ever have to deal with terrible service. I am unsure if it's my age or my ethnicity that prevents Plaza Automall -2740 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 from treating me fairly. I am sure I need your assistance. ALL THAT IS NEEDED IS A KEY-BASIC REQUEST Read more