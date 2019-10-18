Plaza Toyota

Plaza Toyota

Plaza Toyota building exterior
2721 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210
(855) 883-7116
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Plaza Toyota

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
sales Rating

Looking forward to work with Azam again

by Cassandra on 10/18/2019

It was a pledger working with Azam. He was very friendly, accommodating and I’m looking forward to getting a car from him for my daughter’s graduation gift. I would recommend him to anyone needing to buy a vehicle. Good job Azam

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

THEY LIED

by DOWHATSRIGHT on 11/25/2018

Shawn James sold me a car at your Plaza Automall location on Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn NY. I purchased a used vehicle and at the time of purchase I was told by the representative that the key was faulty but he reassured me that I would receive a replacement key quickly. After months and months of getting the run-around I still have no key. Now the faulty key I received from Shawn James is causing mechanical failure to my vehicle. To resolve the mechanical issues, all I need is what was promised to me. I need a working key! When I went in to the location today, I was told that you can no longer provide me with the key that you promised to give me. Instead, I received a sales pitch to purchase another vehicle. Are these the clandestine sales tactics you encourage in your businesses or is this deplorable behavior reserved for customers in my ethnic area? I am utterly disgusted by your establishment. I am now without a working vehicle because I have no key and now I am expected to come out of pocket to resolve an issue that should have been handled correctly initially. I will share my experience with all social media venues as well as the local publications I interact with throughout my profession. A simple fix is all that was required by your staff. Instead, I am forced to expose this unfair treatment so that no other prospective customer will ever have to deal with terrible service. I am unsure if it's my age or my ethnicity that prevents Plaza Automall -2740 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 from treating me fairly. I am sure I need your assistance. ALL THAT IS NEEDED IS A KEY-BASIC REQUEST

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

18 month service review

by Jdotdotcom on 09/29/2017

Helpful service advisor, let me know long will wait for 12pm appointment, able to make another next day. during waiting and very nice to check for me the process of services. Thank you, Kelly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Contented_27 on 09/22/2017

As a long time customer, I usually dislike servicing my car. This time, I was fortunate to be welcomed to the service area by my advisor, Heather. She was terrific. She answered all my questions, advised me on what needed to be done to my car. Her personality suits the position of an advisor. The technician who worked on my car did a great job, too. Customer service was excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service experience

by Thomas511 on 09/22/2017

On time with appointment and Rachel was an excellent rep. She found a coupon to save a few dollars on my air filter Replacements and called to keep me informed of the progress of the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchasing experience

by Noreenwong on 09/15/2017

You have many cars in your inventory that we can choose a car we like. We don't need to go different dealerships to shop. We purchased a car within an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Terrific Service!

by VioletBay on 09/09/2017

The technician that took my information was very friendly and informed me of the work being done with my car. And explained other services available to me at plaza auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Toyota Fineness

by Deborah66 on 08/19/2017

Excellent! Kelly Ann Jacobs was an excellent work. She got me in and out in a timely manner. this is the first time I didn't have to spend my hold day waiting for my car to be service, and Ms Jacobs is a very pleasant person to do work with. When I have to come to get my car service I want Ms Kelly Ann Jacobs. Thank you Ms Jacobs!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service at Plaza Toyota

by Davids14now on 08/14/2017

Service issues were addressed and car was ready for use as promised. Their shuttle service while waiting for repairs is great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car Service - toyota 5 k

by beamlazer on 08/10/2017

Aron the rep I was assigned to was very helpful and polite he made the service I received via him excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service

by Brianbr on 08/09/2017

The professionalism of the service advisor. Once I entered the service department, Mike was there to greet me. He made me feel welcome and at ease. I was asked a few questions and he told me I could wait for my vehicle or come back later but it will be finished around 10:00am.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Excellent Car Service

by Virtudes on 08/07/2017

I appreciated the immediate assistance as I entered the service department. My car was don't with 3 hours and I was extremely satisfied with the results.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Toyota Plaza Mall is good

by karshakyan on 08/07/2017

I like professional, competence, friendly, warm and very human work style of your dealler Alexandr Grabovski. Great thanks you dear Alexandr Grabovski. SPECIAL NOTE: I don't know English well, and I don't know financial American deals, and for that I asked to Alexandr Grabovski and help me talk by English (as Interpreter) with the financial man, and explain me financing man's financial offers, but in half of financial deals Alexandr Grabovski said me -"Sorry Sir, I must go because as that wants finansing man", and he went. In resulte I didn't continue discuse with the finansial man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The Best Dealer

by Amberson1 on 07/25/2017

I like the idea of honesty and forth rightness. The Representative in the Body Shop Mr. Hodge was very accommodating and cordial.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best experience ever

by Yankyit on 07/14/2017

The fact that they picked up and dropped off the car at the time that they said. And they were very easy to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly and professional staff

by HakamiA on 07/03/2017

Ms. Kelly Ann Jacobs was very professional and friendly towards me and my wife. She is an asset to your company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

review

by Zenamine on 06/21/2017

Active communication with the service representative, Mike. Review of all services provided along with suggestions for follow-ups. Immediate service when drop off was provided quickly and efficiently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5000 mile sevice call

by Hotdog613 on 06/20/2017

The Mechanic assigned to do the work on my car was courteous and professional. He responded to all my questions in a warm, knowledgeable manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Five month service!

by Sandralee3 on 06/19/2017

The service was great. The person who assisted helped by giving me some tips on caring for the car, checking under the hood etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car service

by Sashadat2001 on 04/20/2017

The representative that service my car that day was very thorough and honest about which services the car needed. A year ago, the service guy said I needed new breaks which turned out to be false. This service guy was awesome. I do not remember his name but he was Asian.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Bmfmays718 on 04/19/2017

The woman that helped me was amazing. I am upset that I forgot her name!! I am glad that she was able to surpass my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

As a family owned and operated dealership our goal is to preserve what has kept Plaza Toyota great for over 20 years. We take pride in our hands on management style where every customer meets our management team and gets to speak to our General Sales Manager one on one. Conveniently located on Nostrand Avenue (near the B44, B82, B7, B9, BM4 and the 2, 5 and Q train) we're a one stop shop with our Toyota Sales Showroom, Toyota Service Center and Toyota Parts Store all on the same block. We also have a huge selection of New and Pre Owned vehicles easily accessible to all customers. When you stop into Plaza Toyota you know you're in good hands with our courteous and experienced managers and sales staff. So what are you waiting for? Stop on in and get your next car at Plaza Toyota!

