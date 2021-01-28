Teddy Nissan
Customer Reviews of Teddy Nissan
Great sales consultant
by 01/28/2021on
We purchased a vehicle today from Teddy Nissan on Boston Road in the Bronx. We were taken care of by Alex Pena. He was friendly, knowledgeable and we never felt pressured to buy. He gave us our space to talk things out and decided weather to make this large purchase. We had a great experience and will recommend Teddy Nissan to anyone we know looking for a car. Our purchase was everything we was looking for. Alex Pena is a excellent salesperson Thanks for everything Robert & Maria Stevenson
Great sales consultant
by 01/28/2021on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 06/23/2019on
From the first day walking into Teddy Nissan, my experience in this dealership was a good experience. The staff there are welcoming and provide excellent customer service. When I went to service my car, Gabriel Salcedo helped me with the service and helped in answering any question I had about my Nissan Rogue inspection and oil change. As a new car owner I am not too familiar with how those types of things work, he was very knowledgeable about it and provided excellent customer service. Thank you Teddy Nissan for always providing me with great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Javier Echeverria
by 04/23/2017on
My husband & I went to buy a new car and the experience with TEDDY NISSAN was excellent. We got Javier Echeverria as our Salesperson and not only was he exceptional, informative and professional...he answered all our questions & concerns. We would easily recommend his expertise to anyone in the market for a vehicle. (We need more Salesmen like Mr. Echeverria out there) As for the Finance Manager - Pedro Almonte, Thank you for making it possible to buy the car I wanted and trusting my word of honor. Very much appreciated. The staff at TEDDY NISSAN are very courteous to your vehicle needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales
by 12/18/2015on
Mrs Payano was great, he's bery professional and Mrs Robert heals me to find the problems with my car, I'm bery satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT SERVICE
by 12/09/2015on
My Experience with the dealership was excellent from the all the staff. I had interaction with the Sales Manager, The person who sold me the vehicle, The person who got me a great interest rate on my loan and down to the person who prep the vehicle the vehicle for me to drive it off the lot. This is the reason why I purchased another vehicle from Nissan. My 1st experience was also a great one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Experience at Teddy Nissan in the Bronx
by 12/06/2015on
First Lonnie Coleman was very helpful and explain everything to you. The cahier was nice too because Teddy Nissan have a new procedure on paying with credit card. The team who work on my vehicle did a excellent job. I am happy until my next visit to Teddy Nissan in the Bronx. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
30K Mile Maintenance at Teddy Nissan
by 12/05/2015on
Taken as soon as I drove into the service area. Met with Frankie who explained what maintenance my car was due for and got my information to start the servicing. I also want to thank Steve who gave me a discount on the extra services I required after the car was reviewed during the 30K mile check up. Thank you Steve!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!!!!
by 12/02/2015on
The sales rep Jeritza Mejia went out of her way to accommodate me and she was extremely kind and helpful. Everyone I dealt with at Teddy Nissan were very satisfying to my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Teddy Nissan at Boston Road is Exceptionally Excellent!!
by 11/20/2015on
I love the way upon arrival I am greeted by every person who is Employed by Nissan, does not matter if it's in services or parts. I would never go else where for my oil change or services. Now, with the televisions that have been added, this Teddy Nissan Location is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
five star experience
by 11/19/2015on
Its my very first experience for everything from buying a brand new car to even owning my first car. The experience in the dealership was great it was mention that the sales associate wish he had more of me come in more often.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil Change
by 11/18/2015on
My oil change was completed in a timely manner. Did not have to sit and wait for a long period of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience as always
by 11/18/2015on
From drop off to pick up, the guys were nice, professional and friendly, they explained what i needed, excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Better time around.
by 11/15/2015on
I liked that I was able to negotiate somewhat, and the process was pretty smooth. My sales person was knowledgeable and also personable, which made things lighter. I like that they have a delivery team, and you get a rundown about your vehicle. Most of all I have a great SUV that I absolutely love!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service!!!!
by 11/12/2015on
I went to the service department because the was a light on in my dash board. Angel was very nice and assured me that it would be checked and handled in a timely manner. My experience was very pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great team
by 11/05/2015on
Your sales person or team give you a great impression when you walk in and also they make sure you drive out with a car at the end of the visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing experience
by 11/04/2015on
I enjoyed all aspects from the Professionalizm of the Staff to the Customer Service and how they interacted with me was outstanding. I had the fortunate opportunity to meet the Manger Angel and his Assistant Frekey and their Customer Service was amazing....even the customer lounge was comfy. You have a great team that should be commended; From your Managers to your line staff .....everyone from the service personal to the manager waz delightful. I will definitely recommend this service and dealership to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service As Always
by 11/01/2015on
Your service personnel were clear, concise and very timely. I have always had a great experience. Your $59.95 Fall Service program came at the right time. I am very please that I traded my Maxima for my Altima. The Altima has so many more features that I wanted. Kaba Hiawatha Kamene, A Very Satisfied Customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 10/30/2015on
The thing I liked most about my experience with Teddy Nissan was that the employees were very nice and helpfully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TeddyNissan is the best
by 10/18/2015on
The wonderful staff knowledge, kindness, understanding and cleanliness of the building. How fast they do there job the wait time was exactly what they said it would be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Juan G
by 03/19/2015on
Juan G was a exceptional salesman and I am very satisfied with the customer service I received today which is absolutely amazing thank you very much Teddy Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Garfield Hughes
by 03/15/2015on
Garfield Hughes's customer service was awesome and he did he phenomenal job , I appreciate him being very honest with me and helping me with the entire process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
