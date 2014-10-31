4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently purchased a Ford Explorer 2011 XLT. Overall we thought the buying experience was very efficent and made us feel comfortable. We got good financing (mostly because our credit scores were excellent) but the manager there was good about continuing to look for a better rate even after our first meeting. I wish there was more inventory for this model at this location because we only had like 3 options that were right on the lot. In the end we actually were okay with the color we got. Again, the sales person was good about showing us all the features in the car. This was really important because of the MyFord Touch and Sync. Only issues in the whole process is there were a few times we had to sit the waiting room for 20-30 minutes, but they brought us waters and we watch a little TV. Read more