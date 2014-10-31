Echelon Ford
Customer Reviews of Echelon Ford
Great experience
by 10/31/2014on
I recently bought a 2014 Ford Focus from Echelon Ford and my experience was great. From my salesperson Chuck to the people in the financing department I have no complaints. Everyone was patient and understanding and took the time to treat me like I was their #1 customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Experience!
by 10/30/2014on
After visiting a few other dealers and getting the run-around on pricing, I was amazed with my experience at Echelon Ford. Other dealers would show me high numbers at high interest rates when I told them what I expected my credit to be - I guess they wanted to make me feel better when they'd come down in price. But I don't like to play that game. Mike Schultz at Echelon Ford was straight forward with the pricing and helped me get the car I wanted at the price it should be. No games, no hassle. In selecting the vehicle, he was very straight forward about the features and what he thought about it - I never felt he was telling me what I wanted to hear. I would absolutely recommend going here for a great experience. Truly Exceptional Service all the way!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude
by 05/29/2014on
Salesperson became angry and was [non-permissible content removed] when he realized that I knew what I was doing and he could not pull all his trickiness on me. Became very flustered and it showed in his demeanor. [non-permissible content removed]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Overall pleasant experience
by 06/22/2011on
We recently purchased a Ford Explorer 2011 XLT. Overall we thought the buying experience was very efficent and made us feel comfortable. We got good financing (mostly because our credit scores were excellent) but the manager there was good about continuing to look for a better rate even after our first meeting. I wish there was more inventory for this model at this location because we only had like 3 options that were right on the lot. In the end we actually were okay with the color we got. Again, the sales person was good about showing us all the features in the car. This was really important because of the MyFord Touch and Sync. Only issues in the whole process is there were a few times we had to sit the waiting room for 20-30 minutes, but they brought us waters and we watch a little TV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments