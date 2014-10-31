Skip to main content
Echelon Ford

4 S White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Echelon Ford

4 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by phillygirl1 on 10/31/2014

I recently bought a 2014 Ford Focus from Echelon Ford and my experience was great. From my salesperson Chuck to the people in the financing department I have no complaints. Everyone was patient and understanding and took the time to treat me like I was their #1 customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Experience!

by jfo513 on 10/30/2014

After visiting a few other dealers and getting the run-around on pricing, I was amazed with my experience at Echelon Ford. Other dealers would show me high numbers at high interest rates when I told them what I expected my credit to be - I guess they wanted to make me feel better when they'd come down in price. But I don't like to play that game. Mike Schultz at Echelon Ford was straight forward with the pricing and helped me get the car I wanted at the price it should be. No games, no hassle. In selecting the vehicle, he was very straight forward about the features and what he thought about it - I never felt he was telling me what I wanted to hear. I would absolutely recommend going here for a great experience. Truly Exceptional Service all the way!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rude

by archie21 on 05/29/2014

Salesperson became angry and was [non-permissible content removed] when he realized that I knew what I was doing and he could not pull all his trickiness on me. Became very flustered and it showed in his demeanor. [non-permissible content removed]

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall pleasant experience

by kcaenj on 06/22/2011

We recently purchased a Ford Explorer 2011 XLT. Overall we thought the buying experience was very efficent and made us feel comfortable. We got good financing (mostly because our credit scores were excellent) but the manager there was good about continuing to look for a better rate even after our first meeting. I wish there was more inventory for this model at this location because we only had like 3 options that were right on the lot. In the end we actually were okay with the color we got. Again, the sales person was good about showing us all the features in the car. This was really important because of the MyFord Touch and Sync. Only issues in the whole process is there were a few times we had to sit the waiting room for 20-30 minutes, but they brought us waters and we watch a little TV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
