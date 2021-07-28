Fette INFINITI
Terrible service
07/28/2021
I have been a loyal customer with Fetti for over 6 years now recently in June I decided to purchase a new vehicle from them. WORST DECISION EVER! I have never had any issues with this place in 6 years till now. I told my sales rep Zack that the back door from the passenger side would not open he said it was just a "hook" (mind you the door is matte black does not match other doors and its supposed to be pre-certificatied) and sent me to service rep James to book an appointment with a loaner. 4 weeks later still no vehicle I contacted James because I'm going on vacation also my cars 1st payment and insurance payment is coming up and I'm still driving this loaner a week later I finally get my vehicle on June 23 the next day Saturday I went to run some errands when I noticed the button to adjust my driver seat is pushed in and the rubber seal for driver side window is not placed on correctly so I decide to look around and noticed the front bumper is a lil off That monday June 26 I go in to show all the damages on the vehicle mind you I just got the vehicle 2 days ago James approached my vehicle like they always do when you arrive I began to show him all the damages he tell me he can fix the button and the window seal but the front bumper is not his department or the matte black door that I have to speak to sales about it mind you I have messages I been complaining about this door.So I got to Zack my sales rep he comes look at the car and tells me he has to speak to Manger I waited for him 40 minutes then complained finally they come out take pictures and booked me a appointment with a loaner! I asked James can they order the piece then I bring the vehicle in so we don't waste time again he said no any ways I book my appointment and ZACK WITH THE MANAGER TELLS ME THEY WILL CALL ME BACK REGARDING THE BUMPER AND MATTE DOOR BEFORE MY APPOINTMENT NEVER GOT THAT CALL! The next day I came in for my so called appointment no one came to my vehicle when I seen Mr VINCENT GRACE AT THAT MOMENT I KNEW THIS WAS PREMEDITATED AND I WAS GOING TO BE GIVEN A HARD TIME. He asked me how can he help me mind you I just had spoke to him yesterday as well so he knows the issue he continues to say that the bumper is normal that happen (ON A PRECERTIFIED VEHICLE) I didn't argue I said ok what about my door he say we have to see if it happen here mind you I only had my car for 2 days and I have message I sent to JAMES AND CONSUMER affairs about this it literally just need to be buffed and obviously it couldn't be me a door takes more then 2 days to paint so now I said you can look but obviously that doesn't make sence now the door button and window seal I had an appointment today to get this fixed he tells me he has no loaner they are going to order the piece and call me when it arrives I asked JAMES THIS yesterday so why waiste time I Just want MY CAR FIXED SO I CAN LEAVE WITH MY VEHICLE IN THE CONDITIONS I THOUGHT I PURCHASED IT AND BE ON MY WAY! I am going to get my door button fixed and seal but any other services that need to be done I will use my warranty in another infiniti they will never make another dollar off of me Terrible service they don't care about customers nomore only about the money!
Happy I bought my car here
05/12/2015
After 10 years with my current Infiniti, I decided it was time to look into a new Infiniti. I walked in the dealer looking a little less than presentable however, my Sales Person Steve did not prejudge me in any way. He worked with me as if I was a loyal customer. From introduction, to closing everyone was great to deal with, pleasant, and no pressure. They addressed all my concerns, help guide me in the right decision making direction, and were incredibly professional. Everything I would expect when purchasing an Infiniti. I am glad that I will continue my loyalty to a great brand and now I have found a great dealer to work with. I would highly recommend working with Fette Infiniti, I don't see anyway you would be let down.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Caution they sell used with undocumented damage
06/14/2013
I purchased a used infiniti G37X from this dealership and found out 3 months later that the vehicle had experienced flood damage. I began having electrical issues that they could not seem to fix and so I took the car to another repair shop. I was told and then shown that the vehicle had extensive water damage and should have been listed as a total loss. When I took the car back there they basically told me that the car had a clean car fax and so they would do nothing. I am now stuck with a huge car payment for a car that is not with anything because these scum bags ripped me off. If you have purchased a used car here I would highly recommend that you take it to be checked out, [non-permissible content removed]. They sell cars that have been damaged as long as it does not show up on the car fax. I now have to pay to have a lawyer involved and try to get this situation corrected. I will never visit this dealership again and you should not either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrible service avoid at all costs
02/08/2013
On Thursday February 7th 2013 at 7:30AM I had dropped my Infiniti FX35 at Fette Infiniti for a 120K mile service which included a tire rotation. I had also had on the service request replacement of the brakes and the rotors. I picked up a loaner car and went to work. At 3:30PM I received a voice mail from the service agent that I dropped the car off with, Todd R. In the voice mail he mentioned that they noticed a gash in the sidewall of one of the tires that when shown he could hear air leaking from the gash. When I went to pick up the vehicle I was shown the gash and was very surprised that I could hear air leaking from it pretty significantly as well. Todd was not there when I went back to pick up the vehicle so I was delivered the car from Ryan. Ryan put air into the tire to 45psi, well above the recommended fill because the tire was leaking so bad. I got home, 4 miles away, and the dashboard display now read that the tire was down to 29psi. My suspicion at this point is that the gash in the tire could not have been on the tire when the vehicle was dropped off. So, I waited to see how long it would take to go noticeably flat. An hour and a half later the only thing between the rim and the pavement was the deflated rubber of the tire. So, I came to the conclusion that there was a very high probability that the gash in the tire was not there when I dropped of the vehicle. If it was there when the vehicle was dropped off it would have become flat well before it was noticed, after 8 hours of being at Fette Infiniti. This morning, Friday February 8, 2013, at 7AM I changed the flat tire out and put on the spare and drove down to Fette Infiniti to ask some questions about the feasibility of the gash having occurred while the vehicle was there for service. Ryan came out to speak with me, because I asked to speak with the service manager and was told that Ryan is it (he did not mention this yesterday when I picked up the vehicle). So, I showed him the wheel in my trunk that was completely flat and pointed out that I was concerned that the gash in the tire was not there prior to my dropping of the vehicle for service. The first words out of his mouth were we didnt do it. I let him know that it was completely flat within an hour and a half of me picking up the vehicle and that it was at Fette for 8 hours before it was noticed that the wheel was leaking air. Which, is impossible if the gash was there when it was dropped off for service. His tone became very hostile in which he said they didnt do it maybe three more times and threw in there that people are always coming in the trying to blame them for similar things. To that I asked if those people dropped their car off at 7:30AM and 8 hours later a gash was noticed that causes the tire to be flat within an hour and a half. We both raised our voices and he finally said I was going to try to help you but now I am not, come inside. The come inside was said very aggressively and I responded with do not command me to do anything. At this point an older man who introduced himself as Pat the general manager stepped in. He had been mulling around as Ryan and I spoke. He said Hi, I am Pat the general manager to which I responded with Hi I am John XXX. And then he said We are not going to be helping you so get out of here. I was extremely surprised by this and I said I will not be giving you any more of my business and I will be reporting this. As soon as I left I took the wheel to National Tire and Battery in Clifton to see about getting a new tire put on. I pointed out the gash and asked the person at the desk, in his expert opinion, how long something like that would bleed out and he said about an hour. He then showed it to two other service men who said the exact same thing. I asked him about filling it to run a test and see and he said he highly doubted that it would even hold air at this point. I can not believe that a gash in a wheel that is out of air in an hour and half by my watch, was present when I dropped my vehicle off at 7:30AM and yet was not noticed and still leaking air at 3:30PM. This is impossible. The gash in the wheel had to have occurred while my vehicle was on-site at Fette Infiniti and rather than admit to it and replace the tire the two managers that I spoke with denied and then became offensive. I have taken my vehicle there for oil changes and all services for the past few years and I have been treated very badly, their service is horrible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable