Peters Honda
Customer Reviews of Peters Honda
Matt and alyssa
by 07/18/2018on
I had came in a first time and ny experience was horrible because if the sales person. I had intended not to come back until i spoke with matt atherton. I reached out to him for a second try. My experience was turned right around and i was treated like a person not just a sale. I finally came in purchased my new car and met alyssa. She was nice from beginning to end she showed me respect and talked to me through the whole workings of my car. I will recommend this dealership because of matt and alyssa. They both are wonderful assets to honda
American Honda had to help us...yes, that bad
by 08/13/2017on
The sheer arrogance, the chutzpah of these people, such that even after American Honda (the parent company of the manufacturer) intervened and called the General Manager AND the sales manager, they still didn't follow up and resolve matters. Whatever you do, do not, do not, do not do business with these people. So what happened? We leased a vehicle from them. They delivered it with plates that expired within weeks (ie not new plates, but ones that they transferred from another vehicle). What else? Wait for it...they delivered the car without a state inspection. Of course we had no idea until we were pulled over by the cops who noticed there was no sticker. Horrified? The cops were, as were American Honda. We called Peters. Three times and not once did the GM or the SM call back. So we called American Honda Customer Service, who called Peters to resolve this matter. Of course Peters took their time to return American Honda's calls. They told American Honda that they were at fault and they would call us. And as of today? Nothing. Zero. Zilch. American Honda called them and they said they would call us? Did they? Of course not. So back to American Honda it is next week to pursue this matter.
BUYER BEWARE
by 04/07/2017on
The car buying experience was quick and easy.....but once you sign on the dotted line, forget about it. It's as if you never existed. Anything you need from them after they have your money is a nightmare. The sales managers don't pick up their phones, check their voicemails or return calls. The salespeople don't do what you ask and when they say they will, they just forget. You essentially have to babysit them to get anything accomplished. When you do finally get a hold of anyone they have "been on vacation". Its a total joke. Very unprofessional, total lack of organization. Look elsewhere if you want to be a valued AFTER you fork over the dough.
Will never do business here again
by 02/07/2017on
First off, I must say that I love Honda vehicles. I've driven one for nearly eight years and my husband drives one as well. I have been a customer at Peters for years. Never again. Two weeks ago I took my mother (who lives out of state) to buy a CRV. She purchased one on the spot and was really excited. Upon bringing it home to her mechanic it failed inspection. This was due to the rear tires being bald. Her TRUSTED mechanic replaced them so she could drive the car safely. I was APPALLED that a brand new car off the lot would fail inspection. It's embarrassing Peters. Not to mention completely unsafe. Instead of reimbursing my mother the approx $300 the Sales Manager flat out refused me and insinuated that her mechanic/friend scammed her. They told me their service guy said they were at 70%. Funny, I was sold a car with 4 brand new tires. Even the sales associate confirmed that to me as he POINTED them out in the lot. What is going on in the back service room? Bait and switch much? Their customer service is absolutely horrible. It took no less than 4 calls (not one returned), one email (never answered) and a personal visit to even get an acknowledgement from them. I want to give this zero stars but my mom loves the car. Buy Honda vehicles just not here.
Professional
by 01/21/2017on
Michael Melendez is very professional and helpful. He understood that time was important to me. I highly recommend Michael for all your automotive needs.
Good Salesman, Acceptable Sales Manager, Terrible Finance Manager
by 02/01/2016on
On 1/29/16, I had a decent experience ruined by a Finance Manager (hereafter "FM"), whom I would characterize as arrogant and evasive. Even omitting that he ignored my wife-never making eye contact even when he shook her hand-my interaction with him turned so acrimonious so abruptly that I ended up walking out on the sale after much time and at the expense of a car that I really liked.<br><br>If you want the abridged version, skip to "The Confrontation".<br><br>-The Setting-<br>[1] My wife and I (hereafter "we") test drove a car at Peters Honda (hereafter "PH") on Tuesday.<br>[2] After some internet searching, we found that PH had another car on their lot that we might like. We made an appt for Friday at 9AM with the salesman who had helped us Tuesday.<br>[3] We arrived at PH at 9AM, test drove two vehicles, and began negotiating the price of one. At approx. 11:40AM, I signed the preliminary agreement timestamped 11:30:09AM, and our salesman went to find a FM.<br>[4] 20m passed. No FM. At 12:15PM, we notified both the salesman and the sales manager that we had an appt. at 1PM but would return later. The sales manager agreed that 4PM would be a good time for us to return and assured us that the FM would work on the paperwork in our absence and everything would be ready for us at 4PM.<br>[5] At 3:50PM (10m early) we arrived, with our 2 kids (3 and 8) at PH. Again, we waited for 20m, until approx. 4:10PM, I asked, "Are we looking at a wait of two hours or a few minutes?". The salesman couldn't even say that it wouldn't be two hours. We had thought we would come at 4PM, do paperwork, and then go for a family dinner in our new car ~5:30PM. Now, we were facing the prospect of postponing dinner until 6 or 7PM and negotiating on an empty stomach with cranky kids, so we explained to the salesman that we'd get dinner and return again to finish the paperwork. We left PH at 4:13PM.<br>[6] At 5:30PM, we return from dinner and again are made to wait, because now the FM is eating his dinner.<br><br>-Something Feels Wrong-<br>Until now, my feelings regarding the waits had been neutral. I understand that PH is busy, that no FM was available at 11:45AM, and that it wasn't PH's fault that I had an appt. in the afternoon. I understand that PH can't predict volume, and even though PH personnel had *clearly* set the expectation that someone would be available to work with me at 4PM sharp, I wasn't bothered that no one was, and I accept that it was my decision to leave again to get dinner.<br><br>But now, on my 4th visit to PH in a week and 3rd this day, the FM doesn't even come out to greet us, not because he's with another customer, but because he's eating. This is where things are starting to feel wrong.<br><br>I'm not saying that the FM should have immediately put his dinner aside to work on our sale, but had I been him, *I* would have taken 30 seconds to come out of my office, greet the customers, and tell them personally that I appreciated their patience and would be just a few more minutes.<br><br>Instead, our FM made us wait, yet again, for another 5-10 minutes before he graced us with his presence.<br><br>-The Confrontation-<br>The FM spent 30m trying to sell me an extended warranty plan. He had 4 plans to show me, but we only got as far as the first choice:<br>[1] use what remained of the basic 3yr/36K mile warranty (hereafter "3/36") from the original date of purchase.<br>[2] buy the cheapest extended warranty, which the FM states is "the same" as the 3/36 but extends it to 7yr/100K miles (hereafter "7/100").<br><br>Now I want to make this clear: the FM described the 7/100 as "the same" as the 3/36 over and over while we spoke. He left no doubt that they differ only in terms of when they start (original date of purchase vs. today).<br><br>So now, to make sure that I understood the plans, I asked specific questions<br>Me: "If my central display panel fails before the 3/36 ends, and I walk into the service area, state my problem, what happens next?"<br>FM: The service personnel fix it.<br>Me:"Ok, then before I can drive off in my repaired vehicle, I have to pay how much?"<br>FM: zero dollars.<br><br>I asked more questions with different pieces of equipment and in different scenarios, and the answer was always the same:<br>[1] Under the 3/36, Honda will fix it for free.<br>[2] The 7/100 is "the same" as the 3/36; it's just effective for a longer term.<br><br>After 30 minutes of this, and after getting the FM to drop the price for the 7/100 by $1000, which he did almost instantly from ~2500 to ~1500 - potential buyers take note - I was close to buying at least the 7/100, but then, in an effort to seal the deal, the FM made a mistake.<br><br>He drew an analogy between the 7/100 and health insurance, which prompted me to say, "There's no co-payment."<br><br>And the FM said, "Oh no, there is. $100."<br><br>At this point, the FM has unequivocally stated all of the following:<br>[a] the 3/36 costs $0 per service visit<br>[b] the 7/100 is "the same" as the 3/36<br>[c] the 7/100 costs $100 per service visit<br><br>All of those cannot be true at the same time, and the conversation unfolded like this (the '...' indicates an interruption):<br><br>Me: "But you said with the 3/36, I pay zero dollars."<br>FM: "That's right, but..."<br>Me: "So then [the plans] are not 'the same'!"<br>FM: "Yes, they are..."<br>Me: "No! They're not!"<br>FM: "The plans are the same in..."<br>Me: "No! No! No! They're not 'the same'. One has a fee and one doesn't. That's different."<br>FM: "No..."<br>Me: "Yes! They're different!"<br>FM: "No..."<br>Me: "Ok, that's it. We're done with warranties. I'm not getting any of them. Move on."<br><br>So, acknowledgment: I was angry. I had established a syllogism every bit as clear as "If A=B and B=C, then A=C.", and here was the FM trying to convince me otherwise. In my shock, I raised my voice, and I talked over him.<br><br>Initially, the FM said something like, "Ok, no warranty plan," but then, he grew still, looked at me, and said, "I have been very polite to you, and I am not going to tolerate you raising your voice and disrespecting me, and if you're going to be rude, I don't want you in my office; we can go get another FM, and you can finish with them."<br><br>So this is important: it was the FM, not me, who suggested that he and I cannot work together; he introduced the possibility of ending our interaction before completing the sale.<br><br>This put me on the defensive, so I began to apologize for raising my voice, but as I explained that it was a response to his dishonesty - omitting the $100 charge from all descriptions of the plans until I asked the precise question that forced him to reveal it - he returned to his talking points, and as I struggled to control the urge to interrupt, I realized that we'd only go in circles, so instead, I stood up, turned to my wife and said, "Honey, can you get the kids to car? We're done here."<br><br>The FM stood up and again offered to get another FM, but I turned to him and say quietly and evenly: "I'm sorry that I raised my voice with you, but I'm telling you now, quietly, that I don't think you've been honest with me, and I don't want to continue this anymore. May I have the title to my trade-in back, please?" The FM gave me the title to the trade-in, and I think that we may even have shaken hands.<br><br>I'll never go here again. I bought a car the next day from Honda North in Danvers, MA.
Fantastic Sales Experience
by 12/31/2015on
Peters Honda is a wonderfully friendly family owned business. My sales rep was Diana Daloia. I could not have asked for a more friendly and informative person to help me purchase my first car. She knew a variety of information about the vehicle that I hadn't even thought to ask about! She was also happy to just sit with my fiance and I and engage in casual conversation as we waited for financial representatives to speak to us (which did not take long). The most important part of the experience that Diana provided was that it was actually free of stress. Buying my first car was, at first, a very stressful and scary experience. However, Diana lifted a lot of the stress from my shoulders just be being so informative and friendly. Several weeks before I was ready to actually purchase my car, I had the pleasure of working with another sales rep named Lynn Vieira. Lynn was also very friendly. She was actually the original reason that I went back to Peters Honda in the first place! If you decide to shop at Peters Honda, definitely ask for Diana or Lynn!
Excellent buying experience
by 05/06/2015on
I walked in looking for a new Accord Sport sedan, with some particular requests. Specifically, I wanted to look at several different models of the same car to find one with a little more clearance between the body and the tail lights (which are in some cases known to rub through the paint after a period of time when attached too tightly). Paul was great to work with, and was super accommodating of my somewhat unusual request, taking the time to show me nearly ten cars in total so I could pick one that looked good to me. I had also come up from Boston on the weekend, and I really appreciated that Paul and Steve offered to give me a loaner car while the registration paperwork on the new Accord was getting sorted (which required waiting til the next business day), so that I wouldn't have to have a friend drive me up more than once. Overall no nonsense, no pressure and pleasant people -- a 5-star experience!
Kim Richards is the best!
by 12/16/2014on
This is the 3rd time my husband and I have boughten a car from Peters in Nashua. We love Kim and won't shop with anyone else! I will continue to follow Kim wherever she should end up! Buying a car has always been a great experience with her.
Amazing Sales and Finance Experience
by 12/13/2014on
My wife and I had a wonderful sales experience at Perter Honda in Nashua. Our salesman, Ethan, was pleasant, warm, and informative about the vehicle we were looking to purchase. He answered every question we had and make us feel comfortable with no sales pressure at all throughout the process. We had an extensive test-drive with Ethan and his knowledge of the vehicle (even though it was a BMW that was not sold new from Peters) was amazing. The finance person was also great securing us a lower rate than even my credit union. My wife and I love our car and the treatment at Peters from sales to financing has created a pair of return customers and great referrals for years to come. Do not change a thing because this is exactly how car buying should be.
Great Experience
by 11/17/2014on
I just purchased a 2014 Acura MDX. I love the car and the overall experience was great. This car was exactly what I was looking for. The salesperson, Nick Keicher, was outstanding. Extremely helpful and professional. He wasnt pushy at all; just helpful and honest. He has even followed up after my purchase to see how things are going! I would highly recommend Peters and Nick to anyone!!
low pressure purchase
by 10/23/2014on
I purchased a used Chevy from Diana a few months ago. It was a great experience. I compared the price amongst a few dealerships and there was on par but I went with peters because of the low pressure deal and the free extended warranty. It's been a few months and I am still very happy with my car and my treatment. I won't hesitate to shop here again.
Great Place to Buy Cars
by 10/09/2014on
This dealership is run by professional staff who are honest, polite, respectful and knowledgable. Steve and Jeff are outstanding and of immense help. They did everything I needed to be happy with my new vehicle.
Truly the best eperience I have had - Mark G
by 10/06/2014on
This is my second vehicle from Peter's Used Autos. This experience was even better than the first , which was hard to beat since I thought that was perfect. Kudos to the Used staff, Kim R is just great & personable. I appreciated her kindness to my daughter. I have always recommended Peters and will continue to do so.
New car in 24 hours
by 04/05/2014on
We got there on Thursday at 7 pm, took a test drive, decided to take the car, came next day at 6 pm to drop the old and pick up the new car. Everything went smoothly with the sales person Lynn/Rafael and finance guy Jeff - honest people. No bad aftertaste. And Honda Fit Sport drives great, gets even better mileage than advertised. Satisfied customer.
I really recommend Peters Honda Nashua
by 03/26/2014on
I had an outstanding experience when buying my first Honda vehicle. Last month, when I first walked into Peters Honda of Nashua, at the door, I was greeted by Lynn V. who happened to be the person who walked me through the entire process of choosing a car that would fit my needs and budget as well. Lynn's knowledge and honesty makes her stand out. She, also, made me feel respected, not just as a monthly sales number or an upselling tool. Unfortunately, some other places I've been to, that's exactly the way I felt! I recommend Lynn as a salesperson and Jeff as a financial/lending specialist. That team is the best I have encountered! Thank you!!
Bait and Switch
by 03/21/2014on
They give you a low ball price, then try to sucker you into a "finance deal" good for them not for you! Slimey tactics in the final "signing" Buyer beware!!!
Awesome Experience
by 01/14/2014on
I just bought my first new car from Peter's Nashua. My sales person Diana D. was able to answer all my questions, very polite and patient, no pressure and went out of her way to make this a great experience for me. I was impressed with her ethical and professional work. I love my car! I would recommend this dealership and Diana D. to others.
Excellent buying experience
by 08/13/2013on
This past weekend we purchased a new 2013 Honda accord at Peters Honda and I have to say it was the BEST car buying experience I have ever had and I have had a lot. With Diana D. as our sales consultant and Peters Best Pricing first policy, it was as pleasant and enjoyable an experience we could have had.. Buying our new car was fun and exciting, not stressful and unpleasant as it can be with other dealerships. I HIGHLY recommend Peters Honda in Nashua NH for the best deal and Diana D. for knowledgeable and pleasant sales help....and we love the new Honda Accord too!
Excellent dealership, works hard to make you happy
by 06/14/2013on
I purchased a 2013 Crosstour with the help of Nagi F. Nagi is the best car salesman I have ever worked with (this is the 9th car I have purchased). He made everything easy and low-stress. He went out of his way to streamline the entire process, including the price negotiations. After the sale, I had some accessories that needed to be installed, and he made sure to provide a loaner car. Nagi was very pleasant to work with, and I would definitely buy another car from him, and will recommend him to friends. Nancy M. in the finance department was also a pleasure to deal with. She helped me get an upgraded extended warranty after I expressed reservations with the warranty I initially purchased. The only reason I did not give Peters 5 stars is that I did not like the way they handle the paper work and financing. Specifically, 2 days after I signed the purchase agreement I thought I was coming in with my wife to just sign the paperwork. Instead I was presented a whole set of choices to make about extended warranty and other optional coverages. Why weren't these decisions part of the original negotiations? Instead, I felt under pressure to make these decisions on the spot, without any time to think them over or research them. This was not Nancy's fault, but rather the process she had to follow, presumably as set up by the dealership or by Honda. As mentioned above, when I called up Nancy the next day and expressed my concerns over the warranty I had purchased, she found a way to offer me a much better warranty instead (longer term and higher mileage) for the same price. Overall, Peters was the best car dealership I have ever dealt with.
Perfect Purchase
by 03/14/2013on
My Husband and I had an extremely pleasant experience doing business with him. People like Jim give a good name to the business. His contribution to Peters Honda are exemplary. We had a wonderful experience at Peters and Jim made it all the better, this is our third vehicle purchase at Peters, we must say this time round was exceptional.
